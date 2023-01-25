How Much Do Lawyers Make?

Lawyers perform an important role in the judicial system. They interpret complex laws and regulations to advise and advocate for their clients during a legal dispute. As a profession, it’s among the highest-paying careers outside of physicians, earning a median annual wage of $127,990, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Although becoming a lawyer continues to be a popular career path, exactly how much lawyers make a year varies widely, depending on many factors.

How Much Does the Average Lawyer Make?

Although the BLS wage data is an enticing prospect for would-be law school students, remember that $127,990 is the median wage for the profession. Not all lawyers earn a six-figure salary, though many can and do.

Attorneys in the bottom 10% of earnings make a median annual salary of $61,400. Meanwhile, the highest-earning lawyers earn a median of more than $208,000 annually.

If you’re interested in becoming a lawyer but are unsure of what to expect in terms of pay, your chosen industry and amount of experience make a big difference.

Lawyers who work in the public sector, whether for the government or a nonprofit, generally earn a lower wage than someone practicing in the private sector. Private-sector attorneys might also see variability in their earnings, depending on whether they work on their own or for a large law firm.

For example, an entry-level public defender has a median annual salary of $59,700, according to a National Association for Law Placement (NALP) survey. The same job with 11 to 15 years of experience can earn $100,500.

Compare that to a first-year associate practicing in the private sector, who makes a median base salary of $165,000 annually. Salaries vary further in the private sector depending on the law firm’s size. First-year associates working at a firm with more than 700 lawyers can earn a median salary of $190,000, according to the same NALP survey.

Best Paying Specialties for Lawyers

On top of an attorney’s firm size and seniority, the type of law they practice can also impact how much lawyers make. There are many different specialties you can pursue—after completing necessary certifications—and practicing in a specialized area can earn a higher pay.

Here are a few of the highest-paying specialties and their annual salary range, according to ZipRecruiter data:

Chief legal officer: $89,000 to $232,500

$89,000 to $232,500 Health care attorney: $79,000 to $193,500

$79,000 to $193,500 Patent attorney: $95,500 to $179,000

$95,500 to $179,000 Corporate counsel: $111,000 to $174,500

$111,000 to $174,500 Employment attorney: $101,000 to $152,000

$101,000 to $152,000 Contract attorney: $72,500 to $152,500

$72,500 to $152,500 Tax attorney: $84,000 to $143,500

$84,000 to $143,500 Environmental attorney: $100,000 to $134,500

Highest Paying Locations for Lawyers

As with other professions, where you live also influences how much lawyers make in a year. Using BLS data, the ABA outlined which metropolitan areas pay lawyers top dollar. Within the top 10 highest-paying areas for lawyers, five areas on the list were in California and four were on the east coast.

Below are the 10 best-paying locations in the country:

San Jose, CA: $231,200 San Francisco, CA: $191,460 Washington, DC: $186,610 New York, NY: $183,870 Los Angeles, CA: $177,550 Boston, MA: $171,660 Bridgeport, CT: $171,100 San Diego, CA: $165,480 Midland, MI: $164,430 Oxnard, CA: $163,560

How to Manage Law School Debt

The cost of law school is steep, but its six-figure price tag is inline with other professions that require an advanced professional education. A 2020 ABA survey found that more than 95 percent of law school students borrowed a student loan. Upon graduating with their law degree, respondents had an average of $164,742 in student loan debt—most of which was from their law school education.

If You’re Scouting Law Schools

If you’re still deciding on a law program, going to a public, in-state law school can help you minimize tuition costs as you work toward your degree. Keeping your living expenses as low as possible can make expenses while in law school more manageable, too. This might include renting in a more affordable neighborhood near school and bringing on a roommate to share housing costs.

If You’re Already Employed

If you’re working while in law school or have already graduated with your J.D. and are working, it’s worth asking your employer about education benefits. Some companies offer tuition reimbursement or student loan repayment assistance that can help you chip away at your law school debt faster.

In addition, there are many student loan forgiveness programs for lawyers. Most require you to work with an underserved population or in a public-service role. This could include public defenders or attorneys who work for other government or nonprofit organizations.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, for example, offers tax-free loan cancellation on your remaining eligible federal loan balance after you make 120 qualifying payments toward your debt. During this repayment period, you must be working full-time with an eligible employer and make payments under a qualifying repayment plan.

Is a Law Degree Worth It?

Although getting a law degree involves a high upfront cost, law school could be worthwhile if your wage potential as an attorney will outweigh the cost of your education over the long term.

When deciding if law school is worth it for you, consider all of the variables that affect your total law school costs and potential investment return. This includes which school you choose, the specialty you pursue (if any), whether you’ll practice in the public or private sector and where you plan on establishing your career.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.