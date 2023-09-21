How Much Do Dogs And Puppies Cost?

Dogs are known as “man’s best friend” for a reason. They are the perfect companion—kind, loyal, playful, protective, fun—and it feels like something is missing when you don’t have one in your life.

But while dogs (and puppies!) are practically irresistible, they are also expensive. Dogs and puppies come with adoption fees, and the costs of owning one can quickly add up. From basic necessities like dog food and preventative treatments, to fun things you’ll want to splurge on, like toys and treats, owning a dog is a financial commitment that must be prepared for.

And, if you don’t have pet insurance, medical emergencies or unexpected surgeries for your canine companion can leave you with bills in the thousands.

How Much Does It Cost To Own a Dog?

When you’re planning for the cost of your dog, keep in mind that costs may vary depending on where you live, and male and female dogs may vary in price based on the breed. Adoption fees can range from less than $100 for mixed breeds and more than $13,000 for purebred or designer dogs.

For example, adopting a dog through the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas will cost $150 for puppies under 6 months and $75 for adult dogs 6 months and older. The adoption fee includes a range of treatments, including a physical exam, spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, a starter bag of food and more.

At the Animal Humane Society, standard adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $129 to $767, depending on breed, age, and size of the dog among other factors. The society offers start-up services included in their adoption fee, similar to the SPCA, including vaccinations, treatments, spay or neuter surgery and more.

Purebred and designer puppies will cost more. French Bulldog puppies, for example, are listed for as much as $8,000 at the time of publishing on PuppySpot.com, an online directory of dog breeders. Keep in mind that buying from a breeder often doesn’t come with the same treatments, surgeries, or medicines as adopting from a shelter.

Average Cost To Own a Dog

Your first year as a dog owner will likely be one of the most expensive.

According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), expect to spend about $2,896 the first year of owning a dog (excluding any adoption fees) and around $1,866 every year after that. Keep in mind, however, that these estimates can vary depending on where you live and what’s included in any adoption fees from a shelter. Learn more in the breakdown below.

Additional Factors That Increase the Cost of a Dog

The costs of owning a dog go beyond the necessities. According to Rover, there are additional costs to consider, including:

The Cost of End-of-Life Care

Nobody wants to think about losing a pet, but when they do need end-of-life care, there are a few extra things you’ll have to pay for. The Animal Humane Society provides the following estimates for end-of-life care:

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Do dogs need health insurance like people do? Getting pet insurance while your furry friend is young could save you thousands down the line—especially if they end up needing a major surgery one day.

There are several medical and emergency costs you may run into over the course of your dog’s life. According to the American Kennel Club, some of those costs can include:

$14-$55 deworming (plus $25-$45 for the fecal test)

$65-$150 ear infection

$3,500-$5,000 surgery for torn ACL

$200-$1,000 broken bones

$150-$250 X-rays

$800-$1,500 emergency vet visits

$300-$1,000 arthritis medication (per year)

$300-$6,000 cancer treatment

Though the costs of owning a dog may seem staggering, pet insurance can drastically reduce how much you end up paying out of pocket. According to a Forbes Advisor analysis, the average cost of pet insurance for dogs is $44 per month based on a policy of $5,000 annual coverage, a $250 deductible and an $80% reimbursement level.

Your dog’s age, breed, gender, and location could all affect the price of insurance for your pet. Accidents and emergencies happen— even to the hardiest of dogs—and pet insurance is there to make sure you aren’t dealing with a financial crisis during your pet’s medical crisis.

