How Much Is Disney Worth?

For over a century, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has been synonymous with imagination, innovation and global entertainment. Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Disney has grown into one of the most influential and diversified media conglomerates in the world. Its mission — to “entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling” — is reflected in everything they do.

With operations in media networks, studio entertainment, theme parks, and direct-to-consumer services, the company is a cultural powerhouse and a financial titan. Whether it’s the timeless charm of Mickey Mouse or the cinematic universes of Marvel and Star Wars, Disney’s reach spans generations and continents.

But with such a vast empire, one question looms large: How much is Disney really worth?

Disney Stock (DIS)

Disney trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol DIS. The market capitalization, or market cap, is one way of estimating how much a company is worth by calculating the total market value of all outstanding stock at current market prices.

Here is how the stock is performing as of Aug. 27, 2025, according to MarketWatch:

Stock price: $117.53

$117.53 Market cap: $211.53 billion

$211.53 billion 52-week high: $124.69

$124.69 52-week low: $80.10

$80.10 P/E ratio: 18.46

18.46 Dividend yield: 0.85%

Revenue and Financial Performance

Although Disney has faced recent financial headwinds — including streaming losses, labor strikes and shifting media habits — it remains one of the most powerful players in global entertainment. Last year, Disney reported annual revenue exceeding $88 billion, coming from a diverse range of business segments:

Media and Entertainment Distribution: Including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX and Disney+, this segment brings in a substantial portion of the company’s revenue.

Including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, FX and Disney+, this segment brings in a substantial portion of the company’s revenue. Parks, Experiences and Products: With theme parks in the U.S., France, China and Japan, as well as cruise lines and resorts, this segment has bounced back strongly after the pandemic. These include, but are not limited to, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Lines.

With theme parks in the U.S., France, China and Japan, as well as cruise lines and resorts, this segment has bounced back strongly after the pandemic. These include, but are not limited to, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Lines. Studio Entertainment: This includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars) and 20th Century Studios.

Brand and Intellectual Property Value

Beyond financials, Disney’s brand value is enormous. It consistently ranks among the top global brands, with estimates placing its brand value at over $50 billion alone. The company owns some of the most valuable intellectual properties in the world, and these franchises generate billions annually through content, merchandise, licensing and theme park attractions. Below are some of the most well-known brands owned by Disney:

Mickey Mouse and classic Disney animation

The Simpsons

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Walt Disney Live Action

Pixar

Marvel Studios

Lucasfilm and Star Wars

Disney Music Group

Assets and Liabilities

Disney’s total assets are valued at more than $200 billion, which include theme parks, studios, intellectual property and real estate. However, the company also carries a significant amount of debt, estimated to be about $42.25 billion, which largely stems from the 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox and investments in streaming.

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution is fully accountable for the financial results of the entire media and entertainment business, according to the annual report. It includes Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic brands and networks, as well as studio entertainment and direct-to-consumer. Revenues from these brands come from affiliate fees, advertising and licensing fees for distribution.

The Disney+ Factor

Disney’s entry into the streaming wars has been both a triumph and a challenge. While Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ have collectively gained over 200 million subscribers, the streaming division has yet to consistently turn a profit. Investors remain hopeful that, with cost-cutting and price increases, Disney’s streaming strategy will pay off in the long term.

Final Take To GO: How Does the Future Look for Disney?

Disney’s worth depends on how you measure it. From a market value perspective, it currently exceeds $200 billion. When you factor in its brand equity, intellectual property and influence on global culture, it’s worth arguably goes far beyond numbers.

Disney is not just a company — it’s a cultural cornerstone that continues to evolve with the times. Whether through cinematic universes, theme park innovations or digital streaming, the Magic Kingdom still holds enormous value in the modern world.

While the Q3 2025 earnings report is generally positive, Disney is still focused on maximizing the potential of its world-class creative teams and its unparalleled brands and franchises. Disney has a lot riding on the success of Disney+, but ESPN is a top priority, too — so much so that the company is breaking it out into its operating segment.

Moving forward, the company plans to focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns. Disney will also fine-tune advertising initiatives across streaming platforms in a push to improve the economics of its streaming business as a top priority.

