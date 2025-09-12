How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State in 2025

There’s a stark difference between what it means for couples to retire with and without Social Security benefits, regardless of whether you live in a high cost-of-living state or not.
GOBankingRates reviewed each state’s population ages 65 and over, the cost-of-living index from Q1 of 2025 and the national average costs for retirees. After calculating the average mortgage cost and combining it with the expenditure cost, we found the cost of living for necessities. A 20% buffer was added to this cost to find the cost of a comfortable retirement, ranked from lowest cost to highest.
Social Security benefits for a married couple are $2,961 per month, $35,532 per year.
Key Findings
- West Virginia is the most affordable state for a comfortable retirement. A couple with Social Security will spend $2,032 annually to fund their retirement.
- It costs less than $5,000 annually for a couple to retire comfortably in the top five states. In ranking order, they are West Virginia ($2,032), Mississippi ($2,917), Arkansas ($4,264), Louisiana ($4,626) and Oklahoma ($4,976).
- Retirees need six figures to comfortably retire in Hawaii without Social Security. The total annual cost, without benefits, is $109,863.
- There are 14 states where couples can retire with Social Security for less than $10,000 annually: West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska.
Ranked from states with the lowest to highest retirement costs, here’s how much a comfortable retirement costs in 2025.
1. West Virginia
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $37,562
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $2,032
- Annual cost of necessities: $31,302
- Average monthly mortgage: $882
2. Mississippi
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $38,448
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $2,917
- Annual cost of necessities: $32,040
- Average monthly mortgage: $972
3. Arkansas
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $39,795
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,264
- Annual cost of necessities: $33,162
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,117
4. Louisiana
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $40,156
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,626
- Annual cost of necessities: $33,464
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,087
5. Oklahoma
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $40,506
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,976
- Annual cost of necessities: $33,755
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,116
6. Kentucky
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $41,127
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $5,597
- Annual cost of necessities: $34,273
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,145
7. Alabama
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $41,773
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $6,242
- Annual cost of necessities: $34,811
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,187
8. Iowa
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $42,228
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $6,697
- Annual cost of necessities: $35,190
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,211
9. Kansas
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $43,571
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,040
- Annual cost of necessities: $36,309
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,242
10. Missouri
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $43,714
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,183
- Annual cost of necessities: $36,428
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,347
11. Michigan
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,025
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,494
- Annual cost of necessities: $36,687
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,325
12. Indiana
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,078
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,547
- Annual cost of necessities: $36,732
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,304
13. Ohio
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,125
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,594
- Annual cost of necessities: $36,771
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,260
14. Nebraska
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $45,473
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $9,943
- Annual cost of necessities: $37,894
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,415
15. North Dakota
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,201
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $11,670
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,334
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,472
16. Pennsylvania
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,287
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $11,757
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,406
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,468
17. Illinois
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,726
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,195
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,772
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,495
18. South Carolina
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,753
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,222
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,794
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,562
19. Texas
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,978
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,447
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,982
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,557
20. Tennessee
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $48,043
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,513
- Annual cost of necessities: $40,036
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,708
21. New Mexico
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $48,946
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $13,416
- Annual cost of necessities: $40,789
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,612
22. South Dakota
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $49,813
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $14,283
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,511
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,637
23. Georgia
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $50,374
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $14,843
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,978
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,721
24. Wisconsin
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $50,654
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $15,124
- Annual cost of necessities: $42,212
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,711
25. North Carolina
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $51,278
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $15,747
- Annual cost of necessities: $42,732
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,725
26. Wyoming
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $52,293
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $16,762
- Annual cost of necessities: $43,578
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,884
27. Minnesota
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $52,436
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $16,905
- Annual cost of necessities: $43,696
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,829
28. Florida
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $55,206
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $19,676
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,005
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,054
29. Delaware
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $56,566
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $21,036
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,138
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,065
30. Virginia
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $57,115
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $21,584
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,596
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,126
31. Arizona
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $58,052
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $22,521
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,377
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,221
32. Vermont
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $58,987
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $23,456
- Annual cost of necessities: $49,156
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,106
33. Maine
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $59,716
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,186
- Annual cost of necessities: $49,763
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,122
34. Nevada
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $59,742
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,212
- Annual cost of necessities: $49,785
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,399
35. Montana
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $60,120
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,590
- Annual cost of necessities: $50,100
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,377
36. Idaho
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $60,359
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,828
- Annual cost of necessities: $50,299
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,408
37. Maryland
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $61,073
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $25,543
- Annual cost of necessities: $50,894
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,298
38. Connecticut
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,868
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,337
- Annual cost of necessities: $53,223
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,378
39. New York
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,881
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,350
- Annual cost of necessities: $53,234
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,495
40. Alaska
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,955
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,424
- Annual cost of necessities: $53,296
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,043
41. Utah
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $64,455
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,925
- Annual cost of necessities: $53,713
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,779
42. Rhode Island
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $65,223
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $29,692
- Annual cost of necessities: $54,352
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,588
43. Oregon
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $66,829
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $31,299
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,615
- Annual cost of necessities: $55,691
44. New Hampshire
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $66,945
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $31,415
- Annual cost of necessities: $55,788
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,706
45. Colorado
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $67,833
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $32,303
- Annual cost of necessities: $56,528
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,869
46. New Jersey
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $70,697
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $35,167
- Annual cost of necessities: $58,914
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,004
47. Washington
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $74,631
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $39,100
- Annual cost of necessities: $62,192
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,168
48. Massachusetts
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $83,407
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $47,876
- Annual cost of necessities: $69,506
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,479
49. California
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $90,110
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $54,579
- Annual cost of necessities: $75,091
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,069
50. Hawaii
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $109,863
- Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $74,333
- Annual cost of necessities: $91,553
- Average monthly mortgage: $4,943
Review more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.
Methodology: To find the comfortable cost of retirement in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find total population, population ages 65 and over and total households — all sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes from Q1 2025 were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the national average expenditures for retirees were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units; the average expenditure cost was then calculated for each location. The average home value was sourced from the July 2025 Zillow Home Value Index, and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.58% was sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Aug. 27. The average mortgage cost was then calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the necessities cost was calculated. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement, a 20% buffer was added to the necessities cost of living in each state. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest cost of a comfortable retirement. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 27, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State in 2025
