How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State in 2025

There’s a stark difference between what it means for couples to retire with and without Social Security benefits, regardless of whether you live in a high cost-of-living state or not.

Explore More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates reviewed each state’s population ages 65 and over, the cost-of-living index from Q1 of 2025 and the national average costs for retirees. After calculating the average mortgage cost and combining it with the expenditure cost, we found the cost of living for necessities. A 20% buffer was added to this cost to find the cost of a comfortable retirement, ranked from lowest cost to highest.

Social Security benefits for a married couple are $2,961 per month, $35,532 per year.

Key Findings

West Virginia is the most affordable state for a comfortable retirement. A couple with Social Security will spend $2,032 annually to fund their retirement.

A couple with Social Security will spend $2,032 annually to fund their retirement. It costs less than $5,000 annually for a couple to retire comfortably in the top five states. In ranking order, they are West Virginia ($2,032), Mississippi ($2,917), Arkansas ($4,264), Louisiana ($4,626) and Oklahoma ($4,976).

In ranking order, they are West Virginia ($2,032), Mississippi ($2,917), Arkansas ($4,264), Louisiana ($4,626) and Oklahoma ($4,976). Retirees need six figures to comfortably retire in Hawaii without Social Security. The total annual cost, without benefits, is $109,863.

The total annual cost, without benefits, is $109,863. There are 14 states where couples can retire with Social Security for less than $10,000 annually: West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska.

Ranked from states with the lowest to highest retirement costs, here’s how much a comfortable retirement costs in 2025.

Learn More: Here’s Why You Might Want To Invest Your Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k)

That’s Interesting: The Estate Planning Secret the IRS Doesn’t Want You To Know, According To John Liang

1. West Virginia

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $37,562

$37,562 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $2,032

$2,032 Annual cost of necessities: $31,302

$31,302 Average monthly mortgage: $882

View More: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said

2. Mississippi

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $38,448

$38,448 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $2,917

$2,917 Annual cost of necessities: $32,040

$32,040 Average monthly mortgage: $972

3. Arkansas

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $39,795

$39,795 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,264

$4,264 Annual cost of necessities: $33,162

$33,162 Average monthly mortgage: $1,117

4. Louisiana

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $40,156

$40,156 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,626

$4,626 Annual cost of necessities: $33,464

$33,464 Average monthly mortgage: $1,087

5. Oklahoma

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $40,506

$40,506 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,976

$4,976 Annual cost of necessities: $33,755

$33,755 Average monthly mortgage: $1,116

6. Kentucky

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $41,127

$41,127 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $5,597

$5,597 Annual cost of necessities: $34,273

$34,273 Average monthly mortgage: $1,145

Check Out: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns

7. Alabama

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $41,773

$41,773 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $6,242

$6,242 Annual cost of necessities: $34,811

$34,811 Average monthly mortgage: $1,187

8. Iowa

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $42,228

$42,228 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $6,697

$6,697 Annual cost of necessities: $35,190

$35,190 Average monthly mortgage: $1,211

9. Kansas

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $43,571

$43,571 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,040

$8,040 Annual cost of necessities: $36,309

$36,309 Average monthly mortgage: $1,242

10. Missouri

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $43,714

$43,714 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,183

$8,183 Annual cost of necessities: $36,428

$36,428 Average monthly mortgage: $1,347

11. Michigan

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,025

$44,025 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,494

$8,494 Annual cost of necessities: $36,687

$36,687 Average monthly mortgage: $1,325

Discover Next: The 7 Best Retirement Towns You’ve Never Heard Of (but Should Consider in 2025)

12. Indiana

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,078

$44,078 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,547

$8,547 Annual cost of necessities: $36,732

$36,732 Average monthly mortgage: $1,304

13. Ohio

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,125

$44,125 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,594

$8,594 Annual cost of necessities: $36,771

$36,771 Average monthly mortgage: $1,260

14. Nebraska

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $45,473

$45,473 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $9,943

$9,943 Annual cost of necessities: $37,894

$37,894 Average monthly mortgage: $1,415

15. North Dakota

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,201

$47,201 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $11,670

$11,670 Annual cost of necessities: $39,334

$39,334 Average monthly mortgage: $1,472

16. Pennsylvania

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,287

$47,287 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $11,757

$11,757 Annual cost of necessities: $39,406

$39,406 Average monthly mortgage: $1,468

Be Aware: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

17. Illinois

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,726

$47,726 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,195

$12,195 Annual cost of necessities: $39,772

$39,772 Average monthly mortgage: $1,495

18. South Carolina

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,753

$47,753 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,222

$12,222 Annual cost of necessities: $39,794

$39,794 Average monthly mortgage: $1,562

19. Texas

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,978

$47,978 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,447

$12,447 Annual cost of necessities: $39,982

$39,982 Average monthly mortgage: $1,557

20. Tennessee

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $48,043

$48,043 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,513

$12,513 Annual cost of necessities: $40,036

$40,036 Average monthly mortgage: $1,708

21. New Mexico

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $48,946

$48,946 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $13,416

$13,416 Annual cost of necessities: $40,789

$40,789 Average monthly mortgage: $1,612

View Next: 25 Cities Where You Can Retire in Great Weather for $2,000 a Month

22. South Dakota

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $49,813

$49,813 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $14,283

$14,283 Annual cost of necessities: $41,511

$41,511 Average monthly mortgage: $1,637

23. Georgia

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $50,374

$50,374 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $14,843

$14,843 Annual cost of necessities: $41,978

$41,978 Average monthly mortgage: $1,721

24. Wisconsin

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $50,654

$50,654 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $15,124

$15,124 Annual cost of necessities: $42,212

$42,212 Average monthly mortgage: $1,711

25. North Carolina

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $51,278

$51,278 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $15,747

$15,747 Annual cost of necessities: $42,732

$42,732 Average monthly mortgage: $1,725

26. Wyoming

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $52,293

$52,293 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $16,762

$16,762 Annual cost of necessities: $43,578

$43,578 Average monthly mortgage: $1,884

For You: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast

27. Minnesota

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $52,436

$52,436 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $16,905

$16,905 Annual cost of necessities: $43,696

$43,696 Average monthly mortgage: $1,829

28. Florida

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $55,206

$55,206 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $19,676

$19,676 Annual cost of necessities: $46,005

$46,005 Average monthly mortgage: $2,054

29. Delaware

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $56,566

$56,566 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $21,036

$21,036 Annual cost of necessities: $47,138

$47,138 Average monthly mortgage: $2,065

30. Virginia

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $57,115

$57,115 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $21,584

$21,584 Annual cost of necessities: $47,596

$47,596 Average monthly mortgage: $2,126

31. Arizona

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $58,052

$58,052 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $22,521

$22,521 Annual cost of necessities: $48,377

$48,377 Average monthly mortgage: $2,221

Find Out: 4 Ways Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Will Change How You Plan for Retirement

32. Vermont

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $58,987

$58,987 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $23,456

$23,456 Annual cost of necessities: $49,156

$49,156 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,106

33. Maine

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $59,716

$59,716 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,186

$24,186 Annual cost of necessities: $49,763

$49,763 Average monthly mortgage: $2,122

34. Nevada

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $59,742

$59,742 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,212

$24,212 Annual cost of necessities: $49,785

$49,785 Average monthly mortgage: $2,399

35. Montana

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $60,120

$60,120 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,590

$24,590 Annual cost of necessities: $50,100

$50,100 Average monthly mortgage: $2,377

36. Idaho

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $60,359

$60,359 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,828

$24,828 Annual cost of necessities: $50,299

$50,299 Average monthly mortgage: $2,408

That’s Interesting: 6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early

37. Maryland

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $61,073

$61,073 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $25,543

$25,543 Annual cost of necessities: $50,894

$50,894 Average monthly mortgage: $2,298

38. Connecticut

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,868

$63,868 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,337

$28,337 Annual cost of necessities: $53,223

$53,223 Average monthly mortgage: $2,378

39. New York

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,881

$63,881 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,350

$28,350 Annual cost of necessities: $53,234

$53,234 Average monthly mortgage: $2,495

40. Alaska

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,955

$63,955 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,424

$28,424 Annual cost of necessities: $53,296

$53,296 Average monthly mortgage: $2,043

41. Utah

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $64,455

$64,455 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,925

$28,925 Annual cost of necessities: $53,713

$53,713 Average monthly mortgage: $2,779

Trending Now: I Asked ChatGPT When I Could Retire — I Couldn’t Believe the Answer

42. Rhode Island

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $65,223

$65,223 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $29,692

$29,692 Annual cost of necessities: $54,352

$54,352 Average monthly mortgage: $2,588

43. Oregon

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $66,829

$66,829 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $31,299

$31,299 Average monthly mortgage: $2,615

$2,615 Annual cost of necessities: $55,691

44. New Hampshire

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $66,945

$66,945 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $31,415

$31,415 Annual cost of necessities: $55,788

$55,788 Average monthly mortgage: $2,706

45. Colorado

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $67,833

$67,833 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $32,303

$32,303 Annual cost of necessities: $56,528

$56,528 Average monthly mortgage: $2,869

46. New Jersey

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $70,697

$70,697 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $35,167

$35,167 Annual cost of necessities: $58,914

$58,914 Average monthly mortgage: $3,004

Explore Next: 4 Retirement Expenses Boomers Didn’t Plan for — but Should Have

47. Washington

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $74,631

$74,631 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $39,100

$39,100 Annual cost of necessities: $62,192

$62,192 Average monthly mortgage: $3,168

48. Massachusetts

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $83,407

$83,407 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $47,876

$47,876 Annual cost of necessities: $69,506

$69,506 Average monthly mortgage: $3,479

49. California

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $90,110

$90,110 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $54,579

$54,579 Annual cost of necessities: $75,091

$75,091 Average monthly mortgage: $4,069

50. Hawaii

Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $109,863

$109,863 Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $74,333

$74,333 Annual cost of necessities: $91,553

$91,553 Average monthly mortgage: $4,943

Review more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: To find the comfortable cost of retirement in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find total population, population ages 65 and over and total households — all sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes from Q1 2025 were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the national average expenditures for retirees were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units; the average expenditure cost was then calculated for each location. The average home value was sourced from the July 2025 Zillow Home Value Index, and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.58% was sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Aug. 27. The average mortgage cost was then calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the necessities cost was calculated. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement, a 20% buffer was added to the necessities cost of living in each state. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest cost of a comfortable retirement. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 27, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.