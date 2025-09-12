Personal Finance

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State in 2025

September 12, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

There’s a stark difference between what it means for couples to retire with and without Social Security benefits, regardless of whether you live in a high cost-of-living state or not.

GOBankingRates reviewed each state’s population ages 65 and over, the cost-of-living index from Q1 of 2025 and the national average costs for retirees. After calculating the average mortgage cost and combining it with the expenditure cost, we found the cost of living for necessities. A 20% buffer was added to this cost to find the cost of a comfortable retirement, ranked from lowest cost to highest.

Social Security benefits for a married couple are $2,961 per month, $35,532 per year.

Charleston, West Virginia skyline, South Side Bridge, and the Kanawha River.

Key Findings

  • West Virginia is the most affordable state for a comfortable retirement. A couple with Social Security will spend $2,032 annually to fund their retirement.
  • It costs less than $5,000 annually for a couple to retire comfortably in the top five states. In ranking order, they are West Virginia ($2,032), Mississippi ($2,917), Arkansas ($4,264), Louisiana ($4,626) and Oklahoma ($4,976).
  • Retirees need six figures to comfortably retire in Hawaii without Social Security. The total annual cost, without benefits, is $109,863.
  • There are 14 states where couples can retire with Social Security for less than $10,000 annually: West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska.

Ranked from states with the lowest to highest retirement costs, here’s how much a comfortable retirement costs in 2025.

West Virginia

1. West Virginia

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $37,562
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $2,032
  • Annual cost of necessities: $31,302
  • Average monthly mortgage: $882

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA - April 6, 2012: Nighttime view of the Biloxi strip including the Hard Rock and Beau Rivage casinos.

2. Mississippi

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $38,448
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $2,917
  • Annual cost of necessities: $32,040
  • Average monthly mortgage: $972

3. Arkansas

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $39,795
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,264
  • Annual cost of necessities: $33,162
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,117
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

4. Louisiana

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $40,156
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,626
  • Annual cost of necessities: $33,464
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,087
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

5. Oklahoma

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $40,506
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $4,976
  • Annual cost of necessities: $33,755
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,116
Single-family home outside Louisville, KY.

6. Kentucky

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $41,127
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $5,597
  • Annual cost of necessities: $34,273
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,145

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

7. Alabama

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $41,773
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $6,242
  • Annual cost of necessities: $34,811
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,187
The Iowa State Capitol, seat of the Iowa General Assembly, is located in Iowa's capital city, Des Moines.

8. Iowa

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $42,228
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $6,697
  • Annual cost of necessities: $35,190
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,211
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

9. Kansas

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $43,571
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,040
  • Annual cost of necessities: $36,309
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,242
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

10. Missouri

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $43,714
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,183
  • Annual cost of necessities: $36,428
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,347
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

11. Michigan

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,025
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,494
  • Annual cost of necessities: $36,687
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,325

First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka, Indiana.

12. Indiana

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,078
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,547
  • Annual cost of necessities: $36,732
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,304
Beds of colorful mums at Lake Anna in Barberton, Ohio, late fall.

13. Ohio

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $44,125
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $8,594
  • Annual cost of necessities: $36,771
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,260
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

14. Nebraska

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $45,473
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $9,943
  • Annual cost of necessities: $37,894
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,415
Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

15. North Dakota

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,201
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $11,670
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,334
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,472
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

16. Pennsylvania

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,287
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $11,757
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,406
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,468

Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.

17. Illinois

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,726
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,195
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,772
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,495
Spartanburg is the most populous city in and the seat of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, United States.

18. South Carolina

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,753
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,222
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,794
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,562
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

19. Texas

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $47,978
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,447
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,982
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,557
Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

20. Tennessee

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $48,043
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $12,513
  • Annual cost of necessities: $40,036
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,708
Examples of the adobe architecture of Taos Pueblo, in New Mexico, a multistory adobe complex inhabited by Native Americans for centuries.

21. New Mexico

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $48,946
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $13,416
  • Annual cost of necessities: $40,789
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,612

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

22. South Dakota

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $49,813
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $14,283
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,511
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,637
A high-angle picture of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums

23. Georgia

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $50,374
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $14,843
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,978
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,721
Sheboygan is a city in and the county seat of Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, United States.

24. Wisconsin

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $50,654
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $15,124
  • Annual cost of necessities: $42,212
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,711
Downtown Hickory NC stock photo

25. North Carolina

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $51,278
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $15,747
  • Annual cost of necessities: $42,732
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,725
summer scenery at Jackson hole (a very small village).

26. Wyoming

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $52,293
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $16,762
  • Annual cost of necessities: $43,578
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,884

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

27. Minnesota

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $52,436
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $16,905
  • Annual cost of necessities: $43,696
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,829
Aerial photo neighborhoods in Vero Beach Florida USA.

28. Florida

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $55,206
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $19,676
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,005
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,054
Wilmington, in the state of Delaware, and is located at the confluence of the Christina river and brandywine creek.

29. Delaware

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $56,566
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $21,036
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,138
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,065

30. Virginia

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $57,115
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $21,584
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,596
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,126
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

31. Arizona

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $58,052
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $22,521
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,377
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,221

Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

32. Vermont

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $58,987
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $23,456
  • Annual cost of necessities: $49,156
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,106
The coastline of Bar Harbor Maine at Acadia National Park, Maine, USA.

33. Maine

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $59,716
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,186
  • Annual cost of necessities: $49,763
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,122
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

34. Nevada

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $59,742
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,212
  • Annual cost of necessities: $49,785
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,399
Livingston Montana

35. Montana

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $60,120
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,590
  • Annual cost of necessities: $50,100
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,377
Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

36. Idaho

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $60,359
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $24,828
  • Annual cost of necessities: $50,299
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,408

Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

37. Maryland

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $61,073
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $25,543
  • Annual cost of necessities: $50,894
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,298
Mystic River across from Historical whaling village of Mystic Seaport Mystic, CT.

38. Connecticut

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,868
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,337
  • Annual cost of necessities: $53,223
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,378
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

39. New York

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,881
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,350
  • Annual cost of necessities: $53,234
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,495
Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

40. Alaska

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $63,955
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,424
  • Annual cost of necessities: $53,296
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,043
People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

41. Utah

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $64,455
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $28,925
  • Annual cost of necessities: $53,713
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,779

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

42. Rhode Island

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $65,223
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $29,692
  • Annual cost of necessities: $54,352
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,588
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

43. Oregon

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $66,829
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $31,299
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,615
  • Annual cost of necessities: $55,691
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

44. New Hampshire

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $66,945
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $31,415
  • Annual cost of necessities: $55,788
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,706
Looking at Aspen Colorado during the winter season.

45. Colorado

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $67,833
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $32,303
  • Annual cost of necessities: $56,528
  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,869
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

46. New Jersey

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $70,697
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $35,167
  • Annual cost of necessities: $58,914
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,004

Seattle Eastside.

47. Washington

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $74,631
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $39,100
  • Annual cost of necessities: $62,192
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,168
urban street with elegant old brownstone style townhouses or apartment buildings.

48. Massachusetts

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $83,407
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $47,876
  • Annual cost of necessities: $69,506
  • Average monthly mortgage: $3,479
Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

49. California

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $90,110
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $54,579
  • Annual cost of necessities: $75,091
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,069
The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

50. Hawaii

  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (without Social Security): $109,863
  • Comfortable retirement cost for two annually (with Social Security): $74,333
  • Annual cost of necessities: $91,553
  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,943

Review more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: To find the comfortable cost of retirement in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find total population, population ages 65 and over and total households — all sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes from Q1 2025 were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the national average expenditures for retirees were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units; the average expenditure cost was then calculated for each location. The average home value was sourced from the July 2025 Zillow Home Value Index, and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.58% was sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Aug. 27. The average mortgage cost was then calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure cost, the necessities cost was calculated. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement, a 20% buffer was added to the necessities cost of living in each state. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest cost of a comfortable retirement. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 27, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

