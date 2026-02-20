How Much Cheaper Are International Stocks Than U.S. Stocks?

Key Points

Advanced economy and emerging market stocks outperformed U.S. stocks last year.

That momentum continues as those stocks are crushing U.S. stocks so far in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ›

Right now, international stocks are a huge bargain compared to U.S. stocks. Apollo Global Management estimates that the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which measures a stock's price relative to the company's earnings, of U.S. stocks is 40% higher than the P/E ratio for the rest of the world. So U.S. stocks are 40% more expensive than international stocks.

The two groups of equities were priced about the same up until about 2015, but the surge in valuations of U.S. tech stocks (think Magnificent Seven stocks) has sent U.S. valuations much higher in recent years. Right now, the average forward P/E ratio for U.S. stocks is about 28, while that ratio lingers nearer to 19 for non-U.S. international stocks.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Guess what: International stocks have been outperforming U.S. stocks in recent months, in a big way. In 2025, non-U.S. developed market stocks, as measured by the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: VEA), returned 35.2%. Emerging market stocks, as measured by the Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VWO), returned 25.6%.

Both crushed the U.S. stock market, which rose 17.7%, as measured by the S&P 500 index. That index is a good proxy for the entire U.S. stock market, as it represents about 80% of total U.S. market value.

International stocks' outperformance has continued in 2026

So far in 2026, that trend has continued. VEA, which excludes U.S. equities, is up 8.7% year to date. VWO is up 7%, while the S&P 500 index is essentially flat for the year. Will that divergence between U.S. markets and international markets continue through 2026?

I believe it will, for a couple of important reasons. European stocks look like they have further upside potential this year due to strong global economic growth and rising fiscal and defense spending in Europe, according to Goldman Sachs.

Prospects for stocks in emerging markets (EM) and developing economies also look good due to rising earnings in many EM countries, particularly China and South Korea. Equities in India and Brazil also look promising in the near term. Goldman Sachs sees EM stocks returning 16% this year.

To be sure, U.S. stocks could rebound, especially since it looks increasingly likely that the Federal Reserve will ease interest rates more than expected this year due to falling inflation. But even if U.S. equities rise to rival the performance of international stocks in 2026, they're still a lot more expensive. So savvy investors will definitely want to consider an investment in international stocks -- both advanced economy and emerging market stocks -- right now.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.