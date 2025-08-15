How Much Bitcoin To Own in 2026 — Financial Planners Weigh In

To invest or not to invest? For more than 15 years, that’s been the question to ask about bitcoin. Is it stable? Has the cryptocurrency hit its ceiling, or is there more room for growth?

Consider This: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

We asked financial experts how much bitcoin, if any, you should hold in 2026 and the role it might play in a diversified portfolio.

Portfolio Ranges

Most investors we spoke with agreed that investing in bitcoin is not for the risk averse. “If an investor is comfortable with the volatility and risk of loss, 3% to 5% of exposure is a common starting point,” said Breanna Seech, senior wealth advisor at Mariner Wealth Advisors. “Adding 3% to 5% of investable assets ensures you participate in the upside, but doesn’t put someone at risk of irreparable loss if there is significant decline.”

However, Wheeler Pulliam, CFP and financial consultant at Xponify Financial in Hickory Creek, TX, warned against looking at percentages without considering other factors. “It can really be all over the board,” he said. “Five percent of a 65-year-old’s $2 million retirement portfolio is far greater than 80% of a 25-year-old’s $5,000 E-trade account. So be careful with percentages.”

Read Next: I Asked ChatGPT How To Get Rich Off of Bitcoin — Here’s What It Said

How To Determine Your Risk Tolerance for Bitcoin

The real question when it comes to investing in bitcoin, or any asset with potentially high growth, is your risk tolerance.

“I would advise extreme caution if you’re looking to bitcoin to round out your retirement savings. Why risk it if you don’t have to?” Pulliam said. “However, if you have money that you don’t mind losing, then invest whatever amount makes you feel comfortable.”

“Time horizons are important,” Lisa Wang, head of goals-based investment solutions at Franklin Templeton, noted. “If someone is younger, and therefore, has many years ahead of investing, then allocating to relatively riskier assets might be appropriate.”

She added that it’s important to take other factors into consideration when determining risk tolerance, including long-term financial goals like saving for retirement, education or generating income sources. “Having enough assets on hand to cover such an emergency is important to plan for,” she said. “All of this requires careful planning and consideration.”

Seech pointed out that people often determine their risk tolerance not based on their age, savings or financial goals, but on past experiences. “Some people either sold or witnessed relatives or friends selling at a market low. They tend to associate negative feelings with equity investing because they anchor to the risk of loss,” she said. “The opposite is true for those who have stayed invested and understand the importance of time in the market.

Crypto’s Role in a Diversified Portfolio

Bitcoin can play a role in a diversified portfolio if you’re willing to view it as an alternative asset. “With high volatility comes high opportunity,” Pulliam said, warning investors to consider bitcoin and other alternative investments only after their retirement portfolio is secure and they can afford to “play.”

Wang noted that bitcoin can serve as a useful portfolio diversifier since it has a “relatively low correlation to traditional equities and bonds.”



Seech added, “In my opinion, it’s the type of asset that could double or go to zero, but it’s tough to ignore at this stage in the game. I don’t think it’s too late to invest. Be thoughtful about the downside risk, how much you’re willing to lose and tax efficiency on future gains or losses.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Bitcoin To Own in 2026 — Financial Planners Weigh In

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.