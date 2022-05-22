How Much Bitcoin Does Mr. Wonderful Hold?

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of speaking with Mr. Wonderful, aka, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary. Kevin gave me several interesting takes, including his view on interest rates and how to think about investing in crypto.

One of his main investments in the space is in WonderFi (WONDF). The company is very young, yet expects to have $31M - $32M in revenue in this year with nearly $4B in transactional value flowing through its platform. WonderFi is a cryptocurrency platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrency and participate in the nascent Defi Market with includes the ideas of yield farming within crypto.

Since this stock is sometime harder to find than most OTC listed stocks, you might also look on the NEO exchange for the ticker WNDR or trading on the FTX platform with WNDR as the ticker.

The company boasts 600,000 users and is focusing on the retail client. This number is still a tiny fraction of the total market that could reach as high as 300M users over the next few years. The idea here is clearly that this is growing industry and this is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

For some perspective, Coinbase (COIN) has 89 million verified users of which about 11M are doing transactions on a monthly basis. The users on the WonderFi platform are likely to skew to far great percentatge of active users.

Risks In The Space

Over the last several weeks we have seen a few instance of fraud in the cryptocurrency space and if you are like me you probably scratched your head over this. I mean isn’t the blockchain supposed to be the thing that eliminates the fraud?

Turns out WonderFi has a leg up on this front. The company is really focused on regulation and it is the first licensed broker for crypto in Canada. The company runs in platform on Ether, which is amongst the most secure crypto platforms.

So while issues like “painting the tape” may be an issue for many exchanges, WonderFi is certainly a leader in being a secure platform.

Leadership

When looking to invest in a new industry that doesn’t have a lot of history one has to look to the leadership. Does the company have top talent to lead it to the growth. With Wonderfi moving from 0 to 600,000 users and shortly it will move to 1M, you have to believe they have what it takes.

The experienced management team that has put together a great platform, but add on top of that a solid board and a few all star investors and you have a nice recipe for success.

The management group has experince from some of the biggest names in the space including Argo Blockchain (ARBK), SalesForce (CRM) among others.

Big Investors

Speaking of big investors, there is this one guy on board by the name of Kevin O’Leary. We see him all the time on Shark Tank and as a market pundit on CNBC so it was interesting to get his take on the crypto space.

Be sure to keep WonderFi on your aggressive growth radar screen.

