How Much Is Barbara Corcoran’s Social Security Check?

Barbara Corcoran founded The Corcoran Group with a $1,000 loan at 23 and turned it into a billion-dollar business. Today, she’s also a shark and executive producer on “Shark Tank,” a bestselling author and a motivational speaker. According to Parade, Corcoran’s net worth is about $100 million.

Corcoran is 76 years old, so she has likely been collecting Social Security for several years. How much does she get each month? Here’s what you need to know.

How Social Security Benefits Are Calculated

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), retirement benefits are calculated by taking the average of up to 35 years of earnings. If you have worked for more than 35 years, the highest-paid 35 years are used to compute your benefit. Then, this amount is indexed to the national average wage in the year you turn 62, which is the first year you are eligible for benefits.

When You Begin Collecting Affects Your Benefit

If you have worked at least 40 quarters (10 years) you are eligible for benefits at age 62. However, if you begin taking your benefits before your full retirement age, you will receive a reduced amount. Full retirement age used to be 65, but it is being raised each year. For those born in 1960 and later, full retirement age is 67.

You can also delay taking your benefits past your full retirement age. When you do that, you’ll get a larger monthly benefit that grows until age 70. If you retire at age 70, you’ll get the largest possible benefit per month.

There’s a Cap on Social Security Benefits

While you are working, your income is taxed to pay for Social Security (among other things). You’ll see this tax on your pay stub or W-2 in the box called OASDI, which stands for Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance. The money collected from this tax pays for Social Security retirement benefits as well as benefits for spouses and children when the breadwinner dies, and for those who are disabled.

There is a limit to the amount of income that is subject to OASDI tax. In 2019, when Barbara Corcoran was 70, that limit was $132,900. So that was the maximum amount of her income that was taxed, and the maximum amount that would be used to calculate her benefit.

Can You Claim Benefits While Working?

Barbara Corcoran is still working, so it’s likely she put off claiming her benefits until at least her full retirement age of 66. There are two reasons why this is a good idea. First, since she clearly didn’t need the money, it makes sense to wait until you can receive at least your full benefit amount — or more, if you wait until age 70 to collect.

Secondly, if you begin collecting Social Security benefits before your full retirement age and are still working, there’s a limit to how much you can earn before your benefit get reduced. In 2025, according to the SSA, that limit is $23,400. If you earn more than that, they’ll deduct $1 for every $2 you earn above the limit.

How Much Is Barbara Corcoran’s Social Security Check?

Barbara Corcoran was born in 1949, so her full retirement age is 66. If she waited until age 70 to claim her benefit, and she earned the maximum earnings amount over her career, her monthly Social Security check would be $5,108. If she had started collecting benefits at her full retirement age of 66, her check would be $4,081 per month.

The cap on Social Security benefits means that even the uber-wealthy won’t collect significantly more than the average worker.

