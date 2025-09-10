How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 81

In retirement, overall spending tends to decrease with age. This phenomenon often occurs due to factors such as no longer having mortgage payments or car loans that get paid off over time, along with potential lifestyle changes like downsizing.

For upper-class retirees, a similar dynamic can still take place, but they still often spend more than the average person.

Trending Now: I Help People Retire Every Day — Here’s the Most Common Retirement Mistake People Make

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Among the highest quintile of earners regardless of age, average monthly spending per household is around $12,508, according to the Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CE) program from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yet only 3% of retirees spend over $7,000 per month, with just 1% spending more than $10,000 per month, according to an Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) survey.

In other words, a fraction of retirees find themselves among the highest spenders overall, likely due to the trend of spending decreasing with age. Still, upper-class retirees often spend more than the average retiree.

What Spending Looks Like at Age 81

Among those ages 65 and above, average household spending is around $5,007 per month, according to the CE surveys. That’s about 22% less than the average across all ages.

The CE surveys do not break out spending across age and income combined, but we can estimate that by comparing different survey metrics. As mentioned, the approximately $12,508 per month in spending among the highest-quintile earners, regardless of age, is around 94% more than average.

So, if we assume that upper-class retirees spend 94% more than the approximate average $5,007 per month in spending average for those 65 and over, that puts the figure at about $9,714 per month. Based on the small proportion who said they spend this much in the EBRI survey, this figure might be a little high, but it provides a rough approximation.

Consider This: 6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early

From here, we can estimate what spending looks like more specifically at age 81 based on how spending typically decreases with age.

The CE surveys show that average spending is about $6,948 per month from ages 55 to 64, and from 65 to 74, the average falls to around $5,429, which is around a 22% decline over a decade. Among those ages 75 and over, the average is around $4,419, which is around a 19% decline.



The math isn’t perfect since the CE surveys don’t break out the ages past 75, but we can very roughly assume that spending falls in the ballpark of 2% per year based on this downtrend across different age groups.

So, if we assume that the $5,429 in monthly spending at age 65 to 74 represents the midpoint age of 70, and then apply a 2% decline until age 81, that would put average monthly spending at about $4,347 — very close to the overall average from the CE surveys at age 75 and above.



Then, if we assume that the average upper-class retiree spends 94% more than the average middle class retiree, based on the average gap across ages in the CE surveys, that results in monthly spending of $8,433.

Again, this isn’t perfect math, but given that it has some correlation with the EBRI survey, it indicates we’re on the right track.

All that’s to say, upper-class retirees likely spend significantly more than the average retiree who often struggles to make ends meet comfortably within retirement.

Final Take To GO

But regardless of your wealth level, retirement planning can be tricky. Having more money can mean added complexity, such as around estate planning and insurance, let alone ensuring that you’re spending in a way that can sustain your intended lifestyle indefinitely, rather than having to cut back in your remaining years.

So, speaking with a financial advisor to ensure your spending, investing, and overall retirement planning are on the right track is often a good idea.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 81

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.