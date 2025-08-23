Retirees tend to spend less money the older that they get, on average. This is according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which regularly provides data on the income and spending of Americans across various age groups.

Although the governmental agency doesn’t break out average spending specifically at age 80, it does provide aggregate data for the age group of 75 and above. Using that information as a baseline, here’s a look at how much the average middle-class retiree spends monthly at age 80.

How Much Do Older Americans Spend?

As Americans age, they spend less. This makes sense because as people get older they generally aren’t as mobile, which restricts travel and reduces overall spending. Older people, in general, also tend to eat out less, reducing their food costs.

The BLS released its most recent Consumer Expenditure report in 2024, outlining spending for 2023. According to the data, retirees 75 or older spent $53,031 that year on average. This is a fairly sizable reduction from the next-lower age bracket, 65 to 74, which spent an average of $65,149 annually.

Middle-class retirees, by definition, straddle the “average” spending line, so these figures are a fair approximation of what those in that income class spend. But to adjust for spending at age 80, you’ll likely have to take those figures down a bit. Remember, as retirees age, they generally spend less.

The BLS data shows that those 75 and older spend about 23% less than those aged 65 to 74, and it’s highly likely that those 80 and older spend even less than those in the 75-80 age bracket. Based on the BLS data and trends, it’s likely that the average monthly spend for middle-class Americans who are 80 years old is close to $4,200 or so.

Retirement Spending Trends

An analysis conducted by Corebridge Financial shows exactly how spending trends during retirement. Using BLS data, Corebridge determined that there are three general spending phases in retirement.

The most expensive years in retirement, according to Corebridge, are the first few. Not only are seniors generally more active and physically more healthy at that time, they also tend to spend more to enjoy the fruits of their labor. After many decades of work, the first instinct of many retirees is to travel or otherwise indulge themselves as a rightful reward for a lifetime of work. Corebridge refers to this time as the “go-go” phase.

Next up is the “slow-go” phase, in which retirees begin to settle into a more normal retirement pattern with less spending on travel and extravagances. This is the time that a more realistic, long-term retirement budget usually kicks in, with a nice balance of staying at home and going out.

As seniors age, they generally evolve into the “no-go” phase of retirement, in which spending is cut even further. Due to physical limitations or simply a desire to simplify their lives, many retirees spend more time at home in this era, reducing travel, transportation and general “going-out” expenses in favor of a more stay-at-home type of lifestyle.

These phases are all reflected in the BLS data, which shows a reduction in spending as retirees age.

How Much Middle-Class Spending Does Social Security Cover?

According to the Social Security Administration, as of June 2025, the average retired worker earns a benefit of $2,005.05. With an estimated spend of $4,200, that means the average 80-year-old retiree faces a monthly shortfall of about $2,195, or $26,340 per year. This amount must be covered by retirement funds, pensions or other savings.

