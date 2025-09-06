How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 67

At age 67, those born in 1960 or later qualify for what’s considered their full retirement benefit from Social Security. That means you get the full amount you qualify for, instead of having benefits reduced if you take them early, starting at age 62.

Read More: Here’s Why You Might Want To Invest Your Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k)

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

While waiting until at least age 67 — or up to 70 to earn delayed retirement credits — can result in more monthly income, the reality is that the average middle-class retiree takes Social Security earlier.

On average, people claim Social Security benefits around age 65, although that’s been trending up slightly over the past few decades, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

By still claiming Social Security early, combined with relatively modest retirement savings, the average person often faces a tight retirement budget.

The Median Retirement Savings Balance at Ages 65-74

The median retirement savings balance for a household led by someone ages 65-74 is $200,000, according to the Federal Reserve. While that might sound like a lot, keep in mind that it likely needs to last 15-30 years or so.

The upside, though, is that expenses tend to fall in retirement, such as if you’ve paid off your house and cars by then.

Altogether, these factors generally mean that average spending by age 67 is significantly less than pre-retirement, and spending continues to fall further into retirement.

How Much the Average 67-Year-Old Retiree Spends

To estimate the average middle-class retiree spending at age 67, we can compare spending amounts across different age ranges from the Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CE) program from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For those ages 55-64, average annual spending is $83,379, and for those 65-74, the average drops down to $65,149.

If we assume that these averages roughly correspond to the midpoint of these age ranges, that means average annual spending at age 60 is $83,379, and that drops down by 21.9% to reach $65,149 by age 70.

Discover Next: The New Retirement Problem Boomers Are Facing

Based on a compounding decline, that means spending falls by about 2.44% per year, and by age 67, spending would be about $70,139. Monthly, this results in roughly $5,845 in spending for a middle-class retiree at age 67.

Housing is usually the largest expense, with someone ages 65-74 spending the equivalent of about $1,851 per month. That might not always be the exact monthly amount, considering variable costs like maintenance, but it’s something retirees should plan for.

Some other big costs include roughly $908 per month on average for transportation, considering factors like gas and insurance, along with car payments or the monthly equivalent for a cash purchase of a new car.

Healthcare takes a big bite too, costing roughly $661 per month for those ages 65-74. At 67, you might find yourself spending slightly less, as healthcare costs tend to increase later in life, but the difference is small. On average, households ages 75 and older spend only about $17 more per month than those ages 65 to 74.

Why the Average Retirement Budget Feels Tight

Overall, necessities can add up quickly in retirement. Spending the average $5,845 per month at age 67 might not provide the relaxing retirement lifestyle of your dreams. To achieve that, you likely need substantially more savings to create a larger income stream.

The good news is that building a retirement nest egg is often more achievable than you’d think if you start early, thanks to the power of compounding interest. But even if you’re already near retirement age, there are ways to stretch your budget, such as taking on part-time work, optimizing taxes and ensuring your investments balance risk and reward.

If you haven’t already, consider speaking with a financial advisor who can help you set up your retirement portfolio and budget to enjoy your golden years more comfortably.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 67

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.