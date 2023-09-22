How Much Are Cats And Kittens?

Depending on their personalities and breed, cats are either your fiercest cuddle buddy or a stern companion. If you’re thinking about bringing home a cat or a kitten, you might want to consider the cost first.

Despite the fact that their care is relatively straightforward—and many cats keep themselves groomed—there can be hidden costs like annual treatments and supplies that you might not have initially considered. Unexpected health issues could also pop up, resulting in huge out-of-pocket fees if you don’t have pet insurance.

The cost of male and female cats may differ based on the breed, with rare or purebred cats costing much more. In addition to the health and food needs of your cat, you will also need to budget for toys, scratching posts and other items to keep your feline friend happy.

How Much Does a Cat Cost?

Depending on the cat you want to adopt, the initial purchase of a cat will vary widely. Some organizations also include a variety of services in their initial adoption fees.

If you purchase a cat through an organization like the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas, for example, it’ll cost $150 to adopt kittens under 6 months and $75 to adopt cats 6 months and older. The adoption fee includes upstart costs such as a health evaluation, vaccinations, flea and ticket treatments, a temporary carrier and more.

The Animal Humane Society offers similar services in their initial fees. The society’s adoption fees range from $39 to $317, which includes a general exam, vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, 30 days of pet insurance and more.

Purebred cats and kittens are much more costly. Buying a cat from an online breeder, like Happy Paws U.S., could cost $2,600 or more. Rare breeds will be even more expensive and may not come with the same treatments or surgeries as adopting a cat from a shelter or animal rescue society.

The Average Cost To Own a Cat

Your first year as a cat owner will likely be one of the most expensive. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has helpful information to break down some of the most common costs to owning a cat.

The full breakdown is below, but you can expect to dish out about $1,879 the first year (not including adoption fee) plus around $1,424 every year after that.

Additional Factors That Increase the Cost of Cat

Unexpected expenses are always part of a pet owner’s life, so it’s important to add these into your budget as well. Here are a few additional costs to consider when it comes to owning a cat, according to Rover:

The Cost of End-of-Life Care

When it’s time to say goodbye to your cat, there are some extra costs associated with end-of-life care. Here’s a breakdown from the Animal Humane Society.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

​​​​You have health insurance in case you get sick, but does your feline friend need pet insurance? From a cost perspective, it makes sense to purchase pet insurance while your cat is still young.

Forbes Advisor’s analysis found that the average cost of pet insurance is just $30 a month for a cat, based on a policy with $5,000 annual coverage, a $250 deductible, and an 80% reimbursement level. Your cat’s age, breed, gender and location could all influence your pet insurance price. It’s definitely worth investing in pet insurance if you don’t want to pay a huge premium for an unexpected surgery or vet bill in the future.

