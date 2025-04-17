How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State 

In West Virginia, retirees depend on receiving Social Security more than any other U.S. state.
GOBankingRates determined how much American retirees rely on Social Security by analyzing each state’s households with Social Security income. The percent of households that receive Social Security income was calculated and the states were sorted to show the places with the highest percent of households receiving Social Security checks.
Key Findings
- West Virginia had the highest percentage of households, 41.2%, that depend on Social Security. West Virginia has previously ranked in several GOBankingRates studies as one of the most affordable states to retire in. It is one of nine states that does not tax Social Security income.
- Of the 10 states where Americans rely on Social Security most, more than 35% of households are dependent on this income. Besides West Virginia, the remaining nine states include Maine (37.3%), Hawaii (37.2%), Florida (36.7%), Vermont (36.3%), Delaware (36%), New Mexico (35.8%), Mississippi (35.5%), Alabama (35.2%) and South Carolina (35.1%).
- California is home to the largest number of households (3,779,490) that depend on Social Security.
- More than 1 million households depend on Social Security in 11 U.S. states. Ranked from the most to least number of households, these states are California, Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia and New Jersey.
See how many Americans rely on Social Security in every state.
1. West Virginia
- # of households with Social Security: 297,356
- % of households with Social Security: 41.2%
- Average Social Security income: $22,747
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,271
2. Maine
- # of households with Social Security: 219,575
- % of households with Social Security: 37.3%
- Average Social Security income: $22,925
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,089
3. Hawaii
- # of households with Social Security: 181,793
- % of households with Social Security: 37.2%
- Average Social Security income: $24,692
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $63,436
4. Florida
- # of households with Social Security: 3,139,979
- % of households with Social Security: 36.7%
- Average Social Security income: $24,048
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,497
5. Vermont
- # of households with Social Security: 97,757
- % of households with Social Security: 36.3%
- Average Social Security income: $24,531
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,417
6. Delaware
- # of households with Social Security: 142,636
- % of households with Social Security: 36%
- Average Social Security income: $26,580
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $63,029
7. New Mexico
- # of households with Social Security: 294,954
- % of households with Social Security: 35.8%
- Average Social Security income: $21,968
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,960
8. Mississippi
- # of households with Social Security: 401,361
- % of households with Social Security: 35.5%
- Average Social Security income: $21,322
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,189
9. Alabama
- # of households with Social Security: 692,939
- % of households with Social Security: 35.2%
- Average Social Security income: $22,851
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,811
10. South Carolina
- # of households with Social Security: 726,710
- % of households with Social Security: 35.1%
- Average Social Security income: $23,985
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,434
11. Pennsylvania
- # of households with Social Security: 1,829,023
- % of households with Social Security: 34.9%
- Average Social Security income: $23,989
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,802
12. Arkansas
- # of households with Social Security: 415,445
- % of households with Social Security: 34.9%
- Average Social Security income: $22,351
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $47,962
13. Kentucky
- # of households with Social Security: 623,010
- % of households with Social Security: 34.8%
- Average Social Security income: $21,889
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,026
14. Michigan
- # of households with Social Security: 1,402,046
- % of households with Social Security: 34.7%
- Average Social Security income: $24,503
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,044
15. Montana
- # of households with Social Security: 156,515
- % of households with Social Security: 34.6%
- Average Social Security income: $22,829
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,421
16. New Hampshire
- # of households with Social Security: 189,215
- % of households with Social Security: 34.3%
- Average Social Security income: $25,215
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $57,026
17. Arizona
- # of households with Social Security: 948,066
- % of households with Social Security: 33.9%
- Average Social Security income: $25,049
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,315
18. Rhode Island
- # of households with Social Security: 146,426
- % of households with Social Security: 33.5%
- Average Social Security income: $23,167
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,035
19. Oregon
- # of households with Social Security: 559,258
- % of households with Social Security: 32.9%
- Average Social Security income: $24,371
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,012
20. Missouri
- # of households with Social Security: 812,042
- % of households with Social Security: 32.7%
- Average Social Security income: $23,050
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,254
21. Wyoming
- # of households with Social Security: 77,791
- % of households with Social Security: 32.7%
- Average Social Security income: $24,111
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,608
22. Tennessee
- # of households with Social Security: 902,742
- % of households with Social Security: 32.6%
- Average Social Security income: $23,430
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,309
23. Idaho
- # of households with Social Security: 225,457
- % of households with Social Security: 32.5%
- Average Social Security income: $24,285
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,973
24. Wisconsin
- # of households with Social Security: 792,438
- % of households with Social Security: 32.4%
- Average Social Security income: $24,879
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,640
25. North Carolina
- # of households with Social Security: 1,343,673
- % of households with Social Security: 32.1%
- Average Social Security income: $23,610
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,599
26. New York
- # of households with Social Security: 2,445,342
- % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
- Average Social Security income: $23,330
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,287
27. Oklahoma
- # of households with Social Security: 491,901
- % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
- Average Social Security income: $22,888
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,928
28. Ohio
- # of households with Social Security: 1,538,984
- % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
- Average Social Security income: $22,438
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,764
29. Connecticut
- # of households with Social Security: 452,109
- % of households with Social Security: 31.8%
- Average Social Security income: $25,261
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,087
30. Indiana
- # of households with Social Security: 849,961
- % of households with Social Security: 31.7%
- Average Social Security income: $24,097
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,250
31. Louisiana
- # of households with Social Security: 564,018
- % of households with Social Security: 31.6%
- Average Social Security income: $20,579
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $49,919
32. Iowa
- # of households with Social Security: 410,713
- % of households with Social Security: 31.5%
- Average Social Security income: $24,059
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,815
33. New Jersey
- # of households with Social Security: 1,085,771
- % of households with Social Security: 31.2%
- Average Social Security income: $25,318
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $60,967
34. South Dakota
- # of households with Social Security: 111,389
- % of households with Social Security: 31.1%
- Average Social Security income: $22,427
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,275
35. Nevada
- # of households with Social Security: 366,637
- % of households with Social Security: 31%
- Average Social Security income: $22,935
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,696
36. Kansas
- # of households with Social Security: 356,641
- % of households with Social Security: 30.7%
- Average Social Security income: $24,581
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,786
37. Massachusetts
- # of households with Social Security: 822,955
- % of households with Social Security: 29.8%
- Average Social Security income: $23,593
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,811
38. Virginia
- # of households with Social Security: 987,821
- % of households with Social Security: 29.7%
- Average Social Security income: $24,256
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,888
39. Minnesota
- # of households with Social Security: 677,328
- % of households with Social Security: 29.7%
- Average Social Security income: $25,048
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,845
40. Georgia
- # of households with Social Security: 1,170,920
- % of households with Social Security: 29.2%
- Average Social Security income: $22,934
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,503
41. Nebraska
- # of households with Social Security: 228,930
- % of households with Social Security: 29.1%
- Average Social Security income: $24,210
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,115
42. Illinois
- # of households with Social Security: 1,453,430
- % of households with Social Security: 29.1%
- Average Social Security income: $23,429
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,360
43. Washington
- # of households with Social Security: 876,259
- % of households with Social Security: 29%
- Average Social Security income: $25,031
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,771
44. Maryland
- # of households with Social Security: 662,592
- % of households with Social Security: 28.3%
- Average Social Security income: $24,201
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $65,387
45. California
- # of households with Social Security: 3,779,490
- % of households with Social Security: 28.1%
- Average Social Security income: $23,022
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,843
46. North Dakota
- # of households with Social Security: 89,908
- % of households with Social Security: 27.7%
- Average Social Security income: $22,853
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,180
47. Colorado
- # of households with Social Security: 592,740
- % of households with Social Security: 25.5%
- Average Social Security income: $23,887
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $61,460
48. Texas
- # of households with Social Security: 2,720,364
- % of households with Social Security: 25.3%
- Average Social Security income: $22,536
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,424
49. Alaska
- # of households with Social Security: 67,621
- % of households with Social Security: 25.2%
- Average Social Security income: $21,286
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $65,008
50. Utah
- # of households with Social Security: 261,238
- % of households with Social Security: 23.9%
- Average Social Security income: $25,269
- Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,416
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed states to find out where retirees depend on Social Security benefits the most. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2025.
