Personal Finance

How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State 

April 17, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

In West Virginia, retirees depend on receiving Social Security more than any other U.S. state.

GOBankingRates determined how much American retirees rely on Social Security by analyzing each state’s households with Social Security income. The percent of households that receive Social Security income was calculated and the states were sorted to show the places with the highest percent of households receiving Social Security checks.

sunset over Charleston West Virginia

Key Findings

  • West Virginia had the highest percentage of households, 41.2%, that depend on Social Security. West Virginia has previously ranked in several GOBankingRates studies as one of the most affordable states to retire in. It is one of nine states that does not tax Social Security income.
  • Of the 10 states where Americans rely on Social Security most, more than 35% of households are dependent on this income. Besides West Virginia, the remaining nine states include Maine (37.3%), Hawaii (37.2%), Florida (36.7%), Vermont (36.3%), Delaware (36%), New Mexico (35.8%), Mississippi (35.5%), Alabama (35.2%) and South Carolina (35.1%).
  • California is home to the largest number of households (3,779,490) that depend on Social Security
  • More than 1 million households depend on Social Security in 11 U.S. states. Ranked from the most to least number of households, these states are California, Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia and New Jersey.

See how many Americans rely on Social Security in every state.

Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

1. West Virginia

  • # of households with Social Security: 297,356
  • % of households with Social Security: 41.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,747
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,271

South Portland, Maine, USA at the Portland Breakwater Light.

2. Maine

  • # of households with Social Security: 219,575
  • % of households with Social Security: 37.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,925
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,089
Pauko Bay, South Kohala.

3. Hawaii

  • # of households with Social Security: 181,793
  • % of households with Social Security: 37.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,692
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $63,436
Miami Florida iStock

4. Florida

  • # of households with Social Security: 3,139,979
  • % of households with Social Security: 36.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,048
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,497
Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

5. Vermont

  • # of households with Social Security: 97,757
  • % of households with Social Security: 36.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,531
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,417
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

6. Delaware

  • # of households with Social Security: 142,636
  • % of households with Social Security: 36%
  • Average Social Security income: $26,580
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $63,029

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

7. New Mexico

  • # of households with Social Security: 294,954
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.8%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,968
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,960
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

8. Mississippi

  • # of households with Social Security: 401,361
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.5%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,322
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,189
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

9. Alabama

  • # of households with Social Security: 692,939
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,851
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,811
Spartanburg is the most populous city in and the seat of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, United States.

10. South Carolina

  • # of households with Social Security: 726,710
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,985
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,434
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

11. Pennsylvania

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,829,023
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,989
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,802

Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

12. Arkansas

  • # of households with Social Security: 415,445
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,351
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $47,962
Overlooking the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River.

13. Kentucky

  • # of households with Social Security: 623,010
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.8%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,889
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,026
Streets of downtown Holland stock photo

14. Michigan

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,402,046
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,503
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,044
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

15. Montana

  • # of households with Social Security: 156,515
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.6%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,829
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,421
Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

16. New Hampshire

  • # of households with Social Security: 189,215
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,215
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $57,026

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

17. Arizona

  • # of households with Social Security: 948,066
  • % of households with Social Security: 33.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,049
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,315
Newport, Rhode Island.

18. Rhode Island

  • # of households with Social Security: 146,426
  • % of households with Social Security: 33.5%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,167
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,035
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

19. Oregon

  • # of households with Social Security: 559,258
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,371
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,012
Kansas City skyline.

20. Missouri

  • # of households with Social Security: 812,042
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,050
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,254
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

21. Wyoming

  • # of households with Social Security: 77,791
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,111
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,608

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

22. Tennessee

  • # of households with Social Security: 902,742
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.6%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,430
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,309
Downtown Boise Idaho.

23. Idaho

  • # of households with Social Security: 225,457
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.5%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,285
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,973
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

24. Wisconsin

  • # of households with Social Security: 792,438
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.4%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,879
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,640
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

25. North Carolina

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,343,673
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,610
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,599
Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

26. New York

  • # of households with Social Security: 2,445,342
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,330
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,287

Muskogee, Oklahoma Downtown photography.

27. Oklahoma

  • # of households with Social Security: 491,901
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,888
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,928
Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

28. Ohio

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,538,984
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,438
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,764
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

29. Connecticut

  • # of households with Social Security: 452,109
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.8%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,261
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,087
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

30. Indiana

  • # of households with Social Security: 849,961
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,097
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,250
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

31. Louisiana

  • # of households with Social Security: 564,018
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.6%
  • Average Social Security income: $20,579
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $49,919

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

32. Iowa

  • # of households with Social Security: 410,713
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.5%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,059
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,815
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

33. New Jersey

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,085,771
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,318
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $60,967
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

34. South Dakota

  • # of households with Social Security: 111,389
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,427
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,275
Fall in Reno Nevada along the riverwalk.

35. Nevada

  • # of households with Social Security: 366,637
  • % of households with Social Security: 31%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,935
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,696
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

36. Kansas

  • # of households with Social Security: 356,641
  • % of households with Social Security: 30.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,581
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,786

Marblehead is a coastal New England town located in Essex County, Massachusetts.

37. Massachusetts

  • # of households with Social Security: 822,955
  • % of households with Social Security: 29.8%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,593
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,811
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

38. Virginia

  • # of households with Social Security: 987,821
  • % of households with Social Security: 29.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,256
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,888
Beautiful sunset at Duluth Canal Park Lighthouse with the background of Duluth Downtown.

39. Minnesota

  • # of households with Social Security: 677,328
  • % of households with Social Security: 29.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,048
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,845
Augusta, Georgia

40. Georgia

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,170,920
  • % of households with Social Security: 29.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,934
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,503
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

41. Nebraska

  • # of households with Social Security: 228,930
  • % of households with Social Security: 29.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,210
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,115

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

42. Illinois

  • # of households with Social Security: 1,453,430
  • % of households with Social Security: 29.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,429
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,360
Seattle Eastside.

43. Washington

  • # of households with Social Security: 876,259
  • % of households with Social Security: 29%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,031
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,771
September 10, 2017, Oxen Hill, Maryland, USA: Boats dcked on the national waterfront sit in front of the pier and ferris wheeel in late summer.

44. Maryland

  • # of households with Social Security: 662,592
  • % of households with Social Security: 28.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,201
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $65,387
Aerial view of residential neighborhood with scattered houses build on hill slopes, Mill Valley, North San Francisco Bay Area, California.

45. California

  • # of households with Social Security: 3,779,490
  • % of households with Social Security: 28.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,022
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,843
Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

46. North Dakota

  • # of households with Social Security: 89,908
  • % of households with Social Security: 27.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,853
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,180

Boulder Reservoir stock photo

47. Colorado

  • # of households with Social Security: 592,740
  • % of households with Social Security: 25.5%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,887
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $61,460
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

48. Texas

  • # of households with Social Security: 2,720,364
  • % of households with Social Security: 25.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,536
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,424
Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

49. Alaska

  • # of households with Social Security: 67,621
  • % of households with Social Security: 25.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,286
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $65,008
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

50. Utah

  • # of households with Social Security: 261,238
  • % of households with Social Security: 23.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,269
  • Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,416

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed states to find out where retirees depend on Social Security benefits the most. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2025.

