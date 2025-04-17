How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State 

In West Virginia, retirees depend on receiving Social Security more than any other U.S. state.

That’s Interesting: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

GOBankingRates determined how much American retirees rely on Social Security by analyzing each state’s households with Social Security income. The percent of households that receive Social Security income was calculated and the states were sorted to show the places with the highest percent of households receiving Social Security checks.

Key Findings

West Virginia had the highest percentage of households, 41.2%, that depend on Social Security. West Virginia has previously ranked in several GOBankingRates studies as one of the most affordable states to retire in. It is one of nine states that does not tax Social Security income.

West Virginia has previously ranked in several GOBankingRates studies as one of the most affordable states to retire in. It is one of nine states that does not tax Social Security income. Of the 10 states where Americans rely on Social Security most, more than 35% of households are dependent on this income. Besides West Virginia, the remaining nine states include Maine (37.3%), Hawaii (37.2%), Florida (36.7%), Vermont (36.3%), Delaware (36%), New Mexico (35.8%), Mississippi (35.5%), Alabama (35.2%) and South Carolina (35.1%).

Besides West Virginia, the remaining nine states include Maine (37.3%), Hawaii (37.2%), Florida (36.7%), Vermont (36.3%), Delaware (36%), New Mexico (35.8%), Mississippi (35.5%), Alabama (35.2%) and South Carolina (35.1%). California is home to the largest number of households (3,779,490) that depend on Social Security .

. More than 1 million households depend on Social Security in 11 U.S. states. Ranked from the most to least number of households, these states are California, Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia and New Jersey.

See how many Americans rely on Social Security in every state.

Read More: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

View Next: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

1. West Virginia

# of households with Social Security: 297,356

297,356 % of households with Social Security: 41.2%

41.2% Average Social Security income: $22,747

$22,747 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,271

See More: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

2. Maine

# of households with Social Security: 219,575

219,575 % of households with Social Security: 37.3%

37.3% Average Social Security income: $22,925

$22,925 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,089

3. Hawaii

# of households with Social Security: 181,793

181,793 % of households with Social Security: 37.2%

37.2% Average Social Security income: $24,692

$24,692 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $63,436

4. Florida

# of households with Social Security: 3,139,979

3,139,979 % of households with Social Security: 36.7%

36.7% Average Social Security income: $24,048

$24,048 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,497

5. Vermont

# of households with Social Security: 97,757

97,757 % of households with Social Security: 36.3%

36.3% Average Social Security income: $24,531

$24,531 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,417

6. Delaware

# of households with Social Security: 142,636

142,636 % of households with Social Security: 36%

36% Average Social Security income: $26,580

$26,580 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $63,029

Be Aware: 7 Things You’ll Be Happy You Downgraded in Retirement

7. New Mexico

# of households with Social Security: 294,954

294,954 % of households with Social Security: 35.8%

35.8% Average Social Security income: $21,968

$21,968 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,960

8. Mississippi

# of households with Social Security: 401,361

401,361 % of households with Social Security: 35.5%

35.5% Average Social Security income: $21,322

$21,322 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,189

9. Alabama

# of households with Social Security: 692,939

692,939 % of households with Social Security: 35.2%

35.2% Average Social Security income: $22,851

$22,851 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,811

10. South Carolina

# of households with Social Security: 726,710

726,710 % of households with Social Security: 35.1%

35.1% Average Social Security income: $23,985

$23,985 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,434

11. Pennsylvania

# of households with Social Security: 1,829,023

1,829,023 % of households with Social Security: 34.9%

34.9% Average Social Security income: $23,989

$23,989 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,802

Explore Next: 4 Things You’ll Be Happy You Upgraded in Retirement

12. Arkansas

# of households with Social Security: 415,445

415,445 % of households with Social Security: 34.9%

34.9% Average Social Security income: $22,351

$22,351 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $47,962

13. Kentucky

# of households with Social Security: 623,010

623,010 % of households with Social Security: 34.8%

34.8% Average Social Security income: $21,889

$21,889 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,026

14. Michigan

# of households with Social Security: 1,402,046

1,402,046 % of households with Social Security: 34.7%

34.7% Average Social Security income: $24,503

$24,503 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,044

15. Montana

# of households with Social Security: 156,515

156,515 % of households with Social Security: 34.6%

34.6% Average Social Security income: $22,829

$22,829 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,421

16. New Hampshire

# of households with Social Security: 189,215

189,215 % of households with Social Security: 34.3%

34.3% Average Social Security income: $25,215

$25,215 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $57,026

Find Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

17. Arizona

# of households with Social Security: 948,066

948,066 % of households with Social Security: 33.9%

33.9% Average Social Security income: $25,049

$25,049 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,315

18. Rhode Island

# of households with Social Security: 146,426

146,426 % of households with Social Security: 33.5%

33.5% Average Social Security income: $23,167

$23,167 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,035

19. Oregon

# of households with Social Security: 559,258

559,258 % of households with Social Security: 32.9%

32.9% Average Social Security income: $24,371

$24,371 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,012

20. Missouri

# of households with Social Security: 812,042

812,042 % of households with Social Security: 32.7%

32.7% Average Social Security income: $23,050

$23,050 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,254

21. Wyoming

# of households with Social Security: 77,791

77,791 % of households with Social Security: 32.7%

32.7% Average Social Security income: $24,111

$24,111 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,608

For You: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest

22. Tennessee

# of households with Social Security: 902,742

902,742 % of households with Social Security: 32.6%

32.6% Average Social Security income: $23,430

$23,430 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,309

23. Idaho

# of households with Social Security: 225,457

225,457 % of households with Social Security: 32.5%

32.5% Average Social Security income: $24,285

$24,285 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,973

24. Wisconsin

# of households with Social Security: 792,438

792,438 % of households with Social Security: 32.4%

32.4% Average Social Security income: $24,879

$24,879 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,640

25. North Carolina

# of households with Social Security: 1,343,673

1,343,673 % of households with Social Security: 32.1%

32.1% Average Social Security income: $23,610

$23,610 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $53,599

26. New York

# of households with Social Security: 2,445,342

2,445,342 % of households with Social Security: 31.9%

31.9% Average Social Security income: $23,330

$23,330 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,287

Discover More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

27. Oklahoma

# of households with Social Security: 491,901

491,901 % of households with Social Security: 31.9%

31.9% Average Social Security income: $22,888

$22,888 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,928

28. Ohio

# of households with Social Security: 1,538,984

1,538,984 % of households with Social Security: 31.9%

31.9% Average Social Security income: $22,438

$22,438 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,764

29. Connecticut

# of households with Social Security: 452,109

452,109 % of households with Social Security: 31.8%

31.8% Average Social Security income: $25,261

$25,261 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,087

30. Indiana

# of households with Social Security: 849,961

849,961 % of households with Social Security: 31.7%

31.7% Average Social Security income: $24,097

$24,097 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $48,250

31. Louisiana

# of households with Social Security: 564,018

564,018 % of households with Social Security: 31.6%

31.6% Average Social Security income: $20,579

$20,579 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $49,919

Check Out: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

32. Iowa

# of households with Social Security: 410,713

410,713 % of households with Social Security: 31.5%

31.5% Average Social Security income: $24,059

$24,059 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,815

33. New Jersey

# of households with Social Security: 1,085,771

1,085,771 % of households with Social Security: 31.2%

31.2% Average Social Security income: $25,318

$25,318 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $60,967

34. South Dakota

# of households with Social Security: 111,389

111,389 % of households with Social Security: 31.1%

31.1% Average Social Security income: $22,427

$22,427 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $50,275

35. Nevada

# of households with Social Security: 366,637

366,637 % of households with Social Security: 31%

31% Average Social Security income: $22,935

$22,935 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,696

36. Kansas

# of households with Social Security: 356,641

356,641 % of households with Social Security: 30.7%

30.7% Average Social Security income: $24,581

$24,581 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,786

Read More: The New Retirement Problem Boomers Are Facing

37. Massachusetts

# of households with Social Security: 822,955

822,955 % of households with Social Security: 29.8%

29.8% Average Social Security income: $23,593

$23,593 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,811

38. Virginia

# of households with Social Security: 987,821

987,821 % of households with Social Security: 29.7%

29.7% Average Social Security income: $24,256

$24,256 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,888

39. Minnesota

# of households with Social Security: 677,328

677,328 % of households with Social Security: 29.7%

29.7% Average Social Security income: $25,048

$25,048 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $55,845

40. Georgia

# of households with Social Security: 1,170,920

1,170,920 % of households with Social Security: 29.2%

29.2% Average Social Security income: $22,934

$22,934 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,503

41. Nebraska

# of households with Social Security: 228,930

228,930 % of households with Social Security: 29.1%

29.1% Average Social Security income: $24,210

$24,210 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $52,115

Trending Now: 8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks

42. Illinois

# of households with Social Security: 1,453,430

1,453,430 % of households with Social Security: 29.1%

29.1% Average Social Security income: $23,429

$23,429 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,360

43. Washington

# of households with Social Security: 876,259

876,259 % of households with Social Security: 29%

29% Average Social Security income: $25,031

$25,031 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $59,771

44. Maryland

# of households with Social Security: 662,592

662,592 % of households with Social Security: 28.3%

28.3% Average Social Security income: $24,201

$24,201 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $65,387

45. California

# of households with Social Security: 3,779,490

3,779,490 % of households with Social Security: 28.1%

28.1% Average Social Security income: $23,022

$23,022 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $62,843

46. North Dakota

# of households with Social Security: 89,908

89,908 % of households with Social Security: 27.7%

27.7% Average Social Security income: $22,853

$22,853 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $51,180

View More: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025

47. Colorado

# of households with Social Security: 592,740

592,740 % of households with Social Security: 25.5%

25.5% Average Social Security income: $23,887

$23,887 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $61,460

48. Texas

# of households with Social Security: 2,720,364

2,720,364 % of households with Social Security: 25.3%

25.3% Average Social Security income: $22,536

$22,536 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $54,424

49. Alaska

# of households with Social Security: 67,621

67,621 % of households with Social Security: 25.2%

25.2% Average Social Security income: $21,286

$21,286 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $65,008

50. Utah

# of households with Social Security: 261,238

261,238 % of households with Social Security: 23.9%

23.9% Average Social Security income: $25,269

$25,269 Total income from retirement and Social Security income: $58,416

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed states to find out where retirees depend on Social Security benefits the most. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.