How Modine is Positioning Itself to Benefit From the AI Push

Modine Manufacturing MOD is undergoing a transformation. At the center of it is the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centers. The company is reshaping its business to focus on thermal management solutions, which are essential for keeping high-powered computing systems operational.

The strategy is simple. Modine is pivoting away from lower-growth, cyclical businesses and doubling down on high-growth, high-margin opportunities tied to AI. To this end, it is set to spin off its Performance Technologies unit and merge it with Gentherm through a Reverse Morris Trust.

This move will sharpen the company’s capital and focus on areas where demand is accelerating, especially data centers. The results are showing up in the numbers. Modine’s data center sales rose 31% sequentially and 78% on a yearly basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Management expects data center revenues to grow 50% to 70% annually over the next two years. That kind of growth is rare in industrial businesses and highlights how strongly AI is pulling demand forward.

AI Boom Fuels Cooling Demand for MOD

AI workloads require massive computing power, especially from high-density GPUs. These chips generate significant heat, making advanced cooling systems essential. This is where Modine fits in.

The company designs chillers, air handling units, and modular cooling systems tailored for data centers. It is also developing next-generation solutions, including high-capacity chillers designed for GPU-heavy environments.

Customers are increasingly focused on reducing energy consumption and water usage, measured through metrics like power usage effectiveness. Modine’s solutions directly address these concerns, making them more valuable as AI infrastructure scales.

Capacity Expansion

The company is adding multiple new production lines across the United States and expanding facilities to support future growth. The company believes that the current and expected demand support the investment. Record intake — roughly split between chillers and broader data center products — has extended visibility to approximately five years.

Four new chiller lines were commissioned in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with four more scheduled in the fourth quarter. Management is targeting eight lines by the fiscal year-end.

The longer-term roadmap calls for roughly 20 chiller lines by early fiscal 2028, about 125% cumulative capacity expansion over two years. These lines are designed with flexibility, convertible to modular data center units or large air handling systems.

Competitive Landscape

In AI-driven data center cooling, Modine is competing with larger, well-established players like Vertiv Holdings VRT and Johnson Controls JCI.

Vertiv stands out as one of the most direct plays on AI infrastructure. The company offers integrated solutions spanning thermal management, power systems and monitoring tools, all tailored for high-density data centers. Its deep relationships with hyperscalers and end-to-end capabilities give it strong visibility into future capacity buildouts.

Johnson Controls operates from a broader base. As a global HVAC and building solutions provider, it brings scale, a wide service network, and a diversified product portfolio. While it is expanding its presence in mission-critical cooling, data centers remain just one part of its overall business.

Investor Takeaway

Modine is becoming a focused supplier of mission-critical cooling systems for AI infrastructure. If the AI buildout continues at its current pace, Modine stands to be a direct beneficiary, not on the computing side, but in the essential systems that keep it running.

MOD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Modine have gained 32% over the past six months, outperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Modine trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, above the industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.