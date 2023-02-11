How Models Portfolios Fit into Different Advisor’s Businesses

Model portfolios have been gaining ground with advisors. Close to $350 billion in assets sat in model portfolios as of March 2022, according to a Morningstar report in June. That’s a 22% increase over the prior nine months. But how do advisors incorporate model portfolios into their business? In a recent article, ThinkAdvisor asked different advisors how models fit in their practice. Erik Nero, founder, and president, of First Step Wealth Planning LLC, thinks they are a boost to small firms. He uses them for close to all of his clients except the client portfolios that need more customization. Kyle Simmons, lead financial planner, at Simmons Investment Management uses his own model portfolio but warns advisors not to get attached to models, as clients can come in with legacy holdings and tax consequences. Jan Pevzner, principal, of Gotham Block LLC finds models to be a great starting point for a “generic client” as it can save you a lot of time. Jon Ulin, CEO of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management uses models in addition to comprehensive planning for clients, which isn’t typically provided by robo-advisors. Nate Creviston, manager of wealth management and portfolio analysis, at Capital Advisors, does not use model portfolios at all as they lack tax awareness and believes each client deserves a customized portfolio unique to their needs and goals.

Finsum: With model portfolios gaining ground with advisors, ThinkAdvisor interviewed several advisors on how models fit or don’t fit into their practice.

