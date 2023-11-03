How Model Portfolios Can Help Build Trust with Clients

Natixis Investment Managers conducted a survey with CoreData Research of more than 11,000 global investors in March and April of this year. It found that individuals invested in portfolios overseen by professional asset managers had less stress, were more trusting of advisors, and more financially confident.

Overall, the survey revealed that only 11% of model portfolio investors were stressed, while 23% of non-model portfolio investors were stressed. Additionally, 45% of model portfolio investors were confident about their finances while only 24% of non-model portfolio investors were.

The survey also revealed that 78% of model portfolio investors saw volatility as an opportunity. In contrast, only 47% of non-model portfolio investors felt the same. 70% of model portfolio investors felt that inflation meant it was time to invest more, in contrast to 40% of non-model portfolio investors.

For advisors, it’s particularly relevant that 97% of model portfolio investors trusted their financial advisors when making decisions in contrast to 73% of non-model investors who said the same.

However, only 51% of wealth managers and advisory practices in the US plan to offer third-party model portfolios.

The survey also revealed that model portfolios free up time for advisors by outsourcing portfolio management. This means more time for client services, financial planning, and prospecting.

Finsum: Natixis conducted a recent survey about model portfolios. Here are some of the major findings.

