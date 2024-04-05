How Mobileye is bringing premium-level driver assistance to the mass market

The automotive industry is undergoing one of its most transformative moments since the internal combustion engine. With the rapid evolution of software, artificial intelligence, and sensor technology, vehicles are now defined by the intelligence they carry. This shift has made once-premium safety and automation features everyday expectations, reshaping what drivers demand and what automakers must deliver.

At the heart of this disruption is Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY). Known for pioneering autonomous vehicle development and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Mobileye is accelerating the democratization of high-end driving technology. But it’s more than just tech—it’s about industry transformation, strategic collaboration, and a mission to scale safety at every turn.



The push to rethink ADAS for everyone

Mobileye’s vision is to redefine safety as a baseline, not a luxury. Traditionally, advanced ADAS features like hands-free highway driving, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance were reserved for premium models. Mobileye is changing that by developing scalable, modular technologies not only for the high-end market but equally so for mainstream and mid-range vehicles. This is bringing advanced autonomous features to today’s everyday driving.

This philosophy is embodied in Mobileye Surround ADAS™, which uses up to 11 sensors—including cameras and radars—placed around the vehicle. Paired with real-time perception and decision-making AI, the system is more than a product—it’s a platform designed to make advanced safety widely accessible and manufacturable at scale. At the core of this innovation is Mobileye’s proprietary system-on-chip, the EyeQ™6H, now in its sixth generation.



Strategic partnerships for scalable impact

Even the most advanced systems require strong cooperation to reach roads. Mobileye’s collaborative model has been key to its growth, working closely with global automakers and integrators, including recent news with Volkswagen Group to deploy intelligent safety systems across a wide range of vehicle classes.

These collaborations extend beyond technology. They are built on strategic alignment, trust, and shared vision. Prof. Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye: “By improving efficiency and costs while upgrading capabilities for safety and comfort in driver assist, this system points the way to a new class of driving technology .” In a fragmented and fast-paced market, Mobileye’s ability to collaborate with vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers positions it as a true platform enabler.



Looking ahead: expanding what’s possible

To date, Mobileye has shipped over 200 million EyeQ™ chips, powering a wide range of driver-assistance and autonomous functions across leading vehicle platforms. But the journey continues.

Mobileye is now investing in full autonomy, fleet-scalability, and simplified vehicle architectures to support long-term integration of intelligent driving features. The goal isn’t just enabling self-driving—it’s making every vehicle smarter, safer, and more aware.

With its combination of deep technical expertise, integrated hardware-software strategy, and a global customer network, Mobileye is shaping a future where premium safety is no longer a luxury—it’s the industry standard.