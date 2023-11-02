How Millennial Homeownership Is Reshaping the Market

2022 marked the first time that more than 50% of Millennials were homeowners, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Current Population Survey data. In 2020 and 2021, many Millennials took advantage of low interest rates and increased opportunities for remote work and entered the housing market.

Things have looked less rosy since. With the ongoing housing shortage and a more than doubling of interest rates, home prices and monthly payments are now out of reach for many first-time home buyers. According to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the qualifying income required for the average starter home rose to more than $96,000 in the second quarter of 2023. In 2020, it only took $49,000 in qualifying income to buy a starter home.

How Millennials Are Buying in a Changing Housing Market

To understand Millennial home buyers, you have to understand their experience of the housing market, which has taken some wild rides since the turn of the century. Older Millennials have been adults during its most trying periods: the early aughts housing bubble, no-doc zero-down loans, overbuilding, the foreclosure crisis and the Great Recession.

In the 2010s, younger Millennials came of age thinking that 3% mortgage rates and housing shortages were normal; older Millennials recognized what might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy or refinance with money that was practically free after accounting for inflation.

Then the pandemic changed where people wanted to live and work, and monetary policies designed to forestall a recession stoked inflation. Excess demand, material and labor shortages and a major foreign war got us to where we are today.

Many Millennials who aren’t already homeowners wonder if they’ll ever have the chance, as rising rents make it challenging to save for a down payment. At the same time, mortgage rates are threatening to hit 8% and an adequate housing supply is years away.

Down Payments

Affordability has long been a challenge for first-time home buyers, who typically have limited savings and lower incomes. Millennials typically finance around 90% of a home’s purchase price, according to NAR’s 2023 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report.

Fortunately for Millennials, a 20% down payment is no longer necessary. Thanks to private mortgage insurance, down payments can be as low as 3% in some cases.

Getting help from relatives also remains a time-honored way to cross the threshold from renter to homeowner. About one in five Millennials who bought a home from July 2021 through June 2022 got a gift or loan from a friend or relative to help with their down payment, according to NAR.

Affordable Locations

The major metropolitan areas where Millennials are buying tend to be lower-cost Midwestern cities, according to Census Bureau and American Community Survey data analyzed by Apartment List in 2023. Meanwhile, the lowest rates of Millennial homeownership lie in expensive coastal metropolises. The Census Bureau defines Millennials as those born from 1981 through 1996.

Metropolitan Areas With the Highest Rates of Millennial Homeownership, Q2 2021 to Q2 2023

Metropolitan Areas With the Lowest Rates of Millennial Homeownership, Q2 2021 to Q2 2023

Millennials still have a lower homeownership rate than the national average for all age groups, which was about 66% in the second quarter of 2023, according to the Census Bureau. Even Grand Rapids, the city with the highest Millennial homeownership rate, doesn’t reach this level.

Millennials Want Yards for Dogs, Not Kids

Forty-two percent of aspiring Millennial homeowners said a key motivation for buying a home would be to accommodate a dog, according to a widely publicized but casually conducted survey commissioned by SunTrust Mortgage. Thirty-three percent of first-time homeowner Millennials said that having better space or a yard for their dog influenced their home-buying decision.

These responses were especially noteworthy because only 25% of Millennials surveyed said marriage was a key motivation, and only 19% cited having children as a major factor in buying their first home.

Millennial Home-Buying Statistics

The following statistics offer a snapshot of Millennials’ importance to the housing market:

In 2022, 26% of U.S. adults were Millennials, according to government data.

In 2022, 54% of purchase mortgage applications came from Millennials, according to CoreLogic.

From July 2021 through June 2022, younger Millennials were more likely than any other age group to start their home-buying process by researching it online, according to NAR.

From July 2021 through June 2022, 70% of younger Millennials and 46% of older Millennials were first-time home buyers, according to NAR.

In 2022, 62% of 40-year-olds were homeowners. When Baby Boomers were their age, 69% were homeowners, according to Redfin.

Both older and younger Millennials were more likely than older home buyers to say the most difficult parts of buying a home were saving up for a down payment and understanding the process, according to NAR.

Millennials as a Percentage of All Home Buyers

The period from July 2021 through June 2022 marked the first time in eight years that Millennials didn’t represent the largest share of home buyers. According to NAR, Millennials only represented 28% of all home buyers.

Instead, Baby Boomers made up the largest share of home buyers at 39%, likely due in part to the 12.6% increase in the national sales price and the 2.7 percentage point increase in interest rates over the same period.

Boomers are far less likely to be first-time buyers than Millennials and more likely to have accumulated substantial equity, making it less financially challenging to move. On the flip side, Boomers made up 52% of home sellers, while Millennials made up just 18%.

NAR’s report defines Millennials as those born from 1980 through 1998 (age 24 to 42 at the time of the survey) and Boomers as those born from 1946 to 1964.

Redfin arrives at a different conclusion: From 2018 through 2022, both younger and older Millennials have bought more than 50% of the primary residences sold in the U.S. However, Redfin’s analysis defines Millennials as ages 25 to 44, which shifts the pool toward older buyers and expands the dataset by one year.

Meanwhile, Zillow found that 37% of home buyers in 2022 were Millennials. This figure falls between NAR’s and Redfin’s.

How Many Millennials Own a Home?

In the third quarter of 2023, these were the homeownership rates of the age ranges that include only or mostly Millennials under Census Bureau classifications:

Millennial Homeownership Rates by Age

By comparison, 62% of 40-year-olds and 43% of 30-year-olds were homeowners in 2022, according to a Redfin of Census Bureau data. The same analysis found that 28% of Millennials were homeowners at age 25, compared to 32% of Baby Boomers when they were 25.

How Much Do Millennials Spend on a Home on Average?

Younger Millennial home buyers who bought a home from July 2020 through June 2021 had a median purchase price of $250,000, according to an NAR report. Older Millennial home buyers had a median purchase price of $315,000.

Millennials and Home Renovation Spending

In 2023, only 9% of homeowners who renovated were Millennials, and their median renovation spending was about $20,000, according to a study by home renovation website Houzz. Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers did the vast majority of home renovations.

The median spending on renovations didn’t vary dramatically across generations, however, with Boomers spending a median of $24,000 and Gen-Xers spending a median of $25,0000.

Millennials’ median spending on kitchen remodels was $15,000, and on primary bathrooms, it was $9,000. Nearly nine in 10 Millennials used their savings to fund renovations.

Millennial Home Buyer Tips

If you’re a Millennial wanting to become a homeowner, these tips can help you with the process:

Lean on your agent’s expertise. The Millennials surveyed by NAR said the most beneficial aspect of working with an agent was help with understanding the home-buying process, followed by pointing out unnoticed features and faults and negotiating better sales contract terms. Millennials (who are more likely to be first-time buyers) found these aspects of working with an agent considerably more helpful than did older generations (who are more likely to have purchased a home before).

The Millennials surveyed by NAR said the most beneficial aspect of working with an agent was help with understanding the home-buying process, followed by pointing out unnoticed features and faults and negotiating better sales contract terms. Millennials (who are more likely to be first-time buyers) found these aspects of working with an agent considerably more helpful than did older generations (who are more likely to have purchased a home before). Ask for money. Not everyone who aspires to homeownership has someone in their life who can afford to lend or gift them thousands of dollars for a down payment. First-time home buyer loans and programs from state housing agencies and lenders may be able to help Millennials without such connections. These programs are part of the reason why about 15% of Millennials ages 24 to 32 who bought homes from July 2021 through June 2022 told NAR they financed 100% of their home purchase with a mortgage.

Not everyone who aspires to homeownership has someone in their life who can afford to lend or gift them thousands of dollars for a down payment. First-time home buyer loans and programs from state housing agencies and lenders may be able to help Millennials without such connections. These programs are part of the reason why about 15% of Millennials ages 24 to 32 who bought homes from July 2021 through June 2022 told NAR they financed 100% of their home purchase with a mortgage. Consider the long run. Younger Millennials in 2022 said they expected to live in their homes for just 10 years. Given the transaction costs of buying and selling a home and getting a new mortgage, it could be more advantageous to buy a home you can see yourself living in for longer.

Younger Millennials in 2022 said they expected to live in their homes for just 10 years. Given the transaction costs of buying and selling a home and getting a new mortgage, it could be more advantageous to buy a home you can see yourself living in for longer. Rely on your education. Millennials are the most well-educated group of home buyers. While you probably didn’t learn how to buy a home or get a mortgage in school, you did learn how to solve problems and think critically. Combine those skills with technology and you’ve got a true generational advantage in home buying. It’s never been easier to teach yourself everything you need to know on these topics or reach out to multiple real estate agents and mortgage lenders to get personalized answers to your home-buying questions.

