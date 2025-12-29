How Middle Class Income in 2000 Compares to 2025

The next time you look at your paycheck, multiply it by two. The figure you arrive at could be what your paycheck looks like in 2050 if income trends follow the same pattern as the past 25 years — at least if you belong to the middle class.

Nominal wages (the actual dollar amount) have more than doubled since 2000 for middle-income Americans. Real wages adjusted for inflation have risen as well, though not nearly as much.

How does middle class income in 2025 compare to 2000? Here’s a closer look.

Middle Class Earnings

Whether you belong to the “middle class” depends on a variety of factors, most having to do with your income and location. A middle-class income in one part of America might not be anywhere near a middle-class income in another part.

One good gauge of what the typical American earns is the median weekly earnings for full-time workers, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). According to the BLS, these were the median third-quarter earnings in both 2000 and 2025:

Q3 2000 : $579 a week or $30,108 a year

: $579 a week or $30,108 a year Q3 2025: $1,215 a week or $63,180 a year

As that figure shows, nominal wages for middle-income workers have more than doubled over the past quarter-century.

In terms of real wage growth: $30,108 in 2000 is worth $56,645 today, according to a CPI Inflation Calculator from data analysis site in2013dollars.com. This means real wages for the middle class have grown since 2000, but at a much slower rate than nominal wages.

Natural Wage Progression

The main reason middle-class earnings have more than doubled since 2000 is that higher wages are needed to keep up with inflation. This was the natural wage progression long before 2000 and will likely be the case well into the future.

For example, the minimum wage in 2000 was $5.15 an hour, according to the Department of Labor. That rose to $5.85 in 2007, $6.55 in 2008 and $7.25 in 2009 — a series of hikes that occurred during the Great Recession. Since then, however, the minimum wage has not budged and remains at $7.25 an hour in 2025.

Middle-income workers earn a lot more than minimum wage, so they haven’t been directly affected. But they also haven’t benefited from the ripple effect that sometimes happens when the minimum wage rises, as employers aim to adjust everyone’s pay scale to remain competitive, as explained by EVERFI.

Education Boost

Another driver of middle-income wage growth since 2000 is education. On average, bachelor’s degree holders earn more than double the income of high school dropouts, according to a 2024 report from the Brookings Institute. Professional degree holders earn 48% more.

Brookings also found that the share of people aged 25 years and over with a bachelor’s degree increased by about six percentage points since the mid-2000s.

Most middle-class Americans benefit from the financial boost that comes with a college degree. As of 2022, more than half (52%) of Americans 25-and-older with at least a bachelor’s degree lived in middle-class households, according to the Pew Research Center.

Wage Growth vs. Inflation

Just because middle-class Americans earn much higher salaries now than in 2000 doesn’t necessarily mean they have more purchasing power. For that extra income to do any good, it needs to rise faster than the inflation rate.

The good news is, that’s generally been the case over the past couple of decades. Since 2006, average wages have outpaced inflation 71.3% of the time, according to an analysis from Virtual Capitalist.

On the downside, real wages rose only 11.9% from 2006 to 2025 despite a 78.7% nominal increase. Real wages took an especially big hit in 2022 and 2023, when the inflation rate soared to 40-year highs.

