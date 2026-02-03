How Micron Technology Stock Soared 45% Last Month

Key Points

Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production for 2026 sold out before the year even started.

The company is shutting down its Crucial consumer brand to focus on AI-grade HBM chips.

Analysts expect Micron's earnings to quadruple in the coming year.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rose 45.4% in January 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The memory-chip maker didn't even report earnings last month. Instead, Micron's fortunes are surging due to skyrocketing memory prices. Artificial intelligence (AI) giants are buying as much high-speed memory as the chipmakers can produce, and are willing to pay top dollar for these crucial number-crunching tools.

The AI memory crunch is real

The memory shortage isn't exactly new, but the market is only growing tighter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In December's Q1 2026 earnings call, Micron's management explained that the high bandwidth memory (HBM) it will make in 2026 had already sold out before the new year even started. HBM is the best memory type for AI servers, because it's basically a memory skyscraper; stacking chips vertically lets data flow way faster while sipping less power, which is exactly what you need when your AI accelerators are drinking data from a digital firehose.

Micron is one of the three market-defining providers of HBM modules, and is gaining market share against South Korean rivals Samsung (OTC: SSNL.F) and SK Hynix. Therefore, Micron's HBM sales are generating record sales and strong profits.

But the real surge is still ahead. The average analyst expects Micron's annual earnings to quadruple next year, making the current near-record bottom line look meager in comparison. That's how you inspire a record-breaking stock price surge on top of a quick sprint.

Micron is going all-in on HBM

Micron is pulling lots of levers to make the most of the HBM opportunity. The company is building more manufacturing facilities and changing the product mix going through its existing factories. For example, Micron is closing down the long-running consumer brand named Crucial in February so the company can make more HBM chips instead.

And those in-house chip-making facilities are a significant business advantage. Without them, Micron would have to rely on the same third-party chip manufacturing services that are already packed to the limit with AI accelerator orders. In all fairness, Samsung also controls its own manufacturing destiny, being one of the largest chip foundries on the market today. Let's just call Micron's memory factories crucial to the business model.

As of this writing on Feb. 3, Micron's stock has gained 80% in two months and 303% in six months. Yet, the stock still looks downright cheap when you account for its expected hypergrowth. Shares are changing hands at 9.7 times forward earnings estimates, and the price to earnings to growth ratio (PEG) is just 0.13 today. As a reminder, a fair valuation should result in PEG ratios near 1.0. You can't get much lower than Micron's reading, unless you break the math with negative earnings estimates.

In other words, Micron's growth rocket seems to have plenty of fuel left. Micron stock may be one of the best ways to invest in the AI boom today.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Anders Bylund has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.