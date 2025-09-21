How To Maximize Your Social Security Benefits Whether You’re Married, Divorced or Widowed

According to The Senior Citizens League, two-thirds of older Americans count on their monthly Social Security checks for at least half their income. That means when and how benefits are claimed can matter just as much as what was earned in someone’s working life.

Full retirement age is 67 for people born in 1960 or later, and while it’s possible to file earlier, that means receiving less than the full benefit. Waiting to claim until after full retirement age (up to age 70), on the other hand, can mean larger monthly checks. The calculators at SSA.gov show exactly how the math works.

Filing status is the other big piece of the puzzle. Married, divorced or widowed, each comes with its own rules, and knowing them can help retirees make the most of their monthly benefits.

Married Couples

Marriage means claimants are entitled to spousal benefits. Spouses are entitled to claim either their own Social Security benefit or up to half of their spouse’s benefit, whichever is higher, as long as they’re at least 62 or they have a qualifying child.

This can be used strategically if the lower earner’s benefit is less than half of the higher earner’s benefit. By delaying the higher earner’s claim, the household can enjoy higher total income in retirement. It also increases the survivor benefit for the spouse who outlives the other.

Divorced Individuals

Divorce doesn’t always mean losing the connection in terms of benefits. If a marriage lasted at least 10 years, it may still be possible to claim based on the ex-spouse’s record. This doesn’t reduce what the ex or their new spouse collects, so there’s no downside to at least checking eligibility.

Many divorced retirees miss this option entirely and leave money behind. If the ex-spouse has passed away, survivor benefits may also be available under similar rules.

Widowed Individuals

Survivor benefits are there to provide often vital support after the loss of a partner. Benefits can start as early as 60 (50 if the claimant has a disability), though, as is the case with all Social Security benefits, claiming early means the monthly checks will be smaller.

It’s important to weigh up survivor benefits with the individual’s own retirement benefits, as they won’t both be paid, only the higher amount. Delaying a claim for survivor benefits could mean a higher monthly amount, though claiming survivor benefits first and switching to personal benefits later may result in the most income over time.

