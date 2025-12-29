How Mark Cuban Uses AI and Why The Average Investor Should, Too

Billionaire Mark Cuban was one of the pioneers of building an internet-based business, with his 1995 co-founding of AudioNet, later renamed Broadcast.com, an online radio streaming service. Now, three decades after building out Broadcast.com, Cuban is a firm believer in the next wave of technology: AI.

On an episode of “The High Performance Podcast” from June 2025, Cuban said that he uses AI for “everything.”

Some examples include using AI tools like Replit for coding. While Cuban said he used to write software a long time ago, he hasn’t kept up with his coding skills. So, he used Replit to build a tool that could compare pharmacy costs among companies and automatically send him alerts for price changes — likely to help his company Cost Plus Drugs.

Another use case is writing text prompts to create videos for the Dallas Mavericks and other businesses of his. He also said he uses AI in his personal life, such as for tracking medication and workouts while he was dealing with a health condition.

Granted, Cuban expressed that AI has its limitations, and you shouldn’t assume everything it produces is 100% accurate. But it can be a helpful tool that only seems to be getting more powerful over time. He even thinks that AI will lead to the world’s first trillionaire, and that could be just one person coming up with an idea in their basement working with AI.

That’s not to say everyone will get rich because of AI, but it can be a powerful aid to your finances. Similar to how Cuban uses AI to help with skills gaps and save time, the average investor can also use AI to become a more informed and efficient investor, in ways that can help you consistently build wealth over time.

Using AI as an Investor

While AI can theoretically suggest specific investments to make, you probably want a more nuanced process than just asking ChatGPT what stocks to invest in. Instead, it could be more useful to leverage AI from more of a financial planning and operational perspective.

For example, AI could be used alongside a financial advisor to make more personalized recommendations.

“Human advisors can’t retain and recall information from every single document you’ve shared with them. AI can remember everything you’ve shared with it over time, such as your financial goals, past decisions, uploaded documents, and the trade-offs you’ve been considering. AI is also extremely good at parsing confusing financial documents, such as workplace benefits materials, option grants, tax scenarios, and other areas where people get stuck,” said Amy Chou, chief product officer and COO of Addition Wealth.

“Keep in mind, though, AI shouldn’t be treated like a shortcut to quick answers and human advisors,” she added.

Instead, the process likely needs to be more collaborative, which requires more interaction on your part with these tools, rather than trying to get everything done with one prompt.

“While AI can be incredibly helpful in contextualizing financial decision making, it’s also important to remember that AI is only as good as what it knows about you. If you only ask one-off questions like ‘Should I max out my 401(k)?’ or ‘What stocks should I buy?’ You’ll get a generic answer. When you give it a specific piece of information and a clear question, it can make complex choices understandable,” said Chou.

As you feed AI tools more information, they can then help you make more proactive investment decisions.

“Instead of waiting for you to ask a question, it can nudge you about deadlines, opportunities and tasks that matter based on your own financial picture. That combination of understanding your full context, explaining decisions clearly and prompting you at the right moments is where AI can genuinely improve everyday financial planning,” said Chou.

Still, consider how a lot of financial decisions are subjective and emotional. For example, choosing when to sell your home has a financial component but also has a major impact on your lifestyle, which you might want more human guidance on.

“The everyday investor should feel confident using AI when it’s paired with human checkpoints, not when it’s operating in a vacuum. The ideal model is one where AI knows when it’s beyond its capabilities and tells you when you should bring in a human. For example, if your financial situation is complex or you’re navigating a major life change, you should feel confident in starting with AI, but ideally it also flags when it is time to talk to an advisor,” said Chou.

“And because AI already holds your full context, it can pass that context directly to the advisor, making a 30-minute session far more efficient and tailored than a traditional advisory relationship for the individual and also the advisor,” she added.

