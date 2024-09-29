How Many People Use SmartAsset?

With millions of monthly site visits and a growing user base, SmartAsset provides people with tools and content to help manage their financial lives. Site users are also able to match with financial advisors for more personalized needs through SmartAsset’s matching algorithm. Understanding the site's traffic patterns can help provide financial advisors insight into the SmartAsset AMP platform's potential to drive new business, helping advisors make an informed decision about whether SmartAsset is the right partner for their practice.

How Many Site Visits Does SmartAsset.com Get?

As of September 2024, SmartAsset.com attracts 4.8 million visits per month according to digital marketing analytics platform SEMRush.

Total Organic Traffic : 4.8 million visitors per month.

: 4.8 million visitors per month. U.S. Traffic: Out of this, 4.2 million visitors are from the United States, showcasing the site’s strong domestic focus and appeal.

Diving deeper into the metrics we can distill the number of users and their level of engagement on SmartAsset.com:

Unique Users : Out of the monthly visitors, 3.3 million are unique users .

: Out of the monthly visitors, . Growth in Traffic : Compared to September 2023, when the site received 3.3 million in monthly organic search traffic, there has been a 54% increase year over year. This growth may indicate an expanding user base or possibly an increased demand for financial guidance.

: Compared to September 2023, when the site received 3.3 million in monthly organic search traffic, there has been a year over year. This growth may indicate an expanding user base or possibly an increased demand for financial guidance. Engagement : Visitors are not just passing through; they spend an average of 5 minutes and 54 seconds on the site, exploring approximately 1.66 pages per visit . This level of engagement suggests that users find the content or tools provided by SmartAsset valuable enough to spend time exploring.

: Visitors are not just passing through; they spend an average of on the site, exploring approximately . This level of engagement suggests that users find the content or tools provided by SmartAsset valuable enough to spend time exploring. Keywords: The site ranks for 1.4 million different keywords relating to personal finance. The subject areas SmartAsset users seek out include retirement planning, estate planning, taxes, investment, Social Security, Medicare and more.

What Do These Stats Mean for Financial Advisors?

For financial advisors, these numbers may indicate the potential for reaching a practice’s bottom line.

Visibility : The number of site visits implies the potential to be matched with a wide array of consumers.

: The number of site visits implies the potential to be matched with a wide array of consumers. Engagement : The time spent and pages visited per session indicate that users are engaged, which may indicate SmartAsset users’ determination to appropriately manage their finances.

: The time spent and pages visited per session indicate that users are engaged, which may indicate SmartAsset users’ determination to appropriately manage their finances. Growth: The year-over-year increase in traffic may signify a growing market of individuals turning to online platforms for financial solutions, with SmartAsset growing its reach.

The Bottom Line

SmartAsset.com serves as a platform to connect consumers with financial advisors. Its primary function is to simplify financial decisions for users by offering tools like financial calculators, educational content, as well as a matching service with vetted financial advisors. For professionals in the finance sector, it also offers marketing tools and outreach automation through SmartAsset AMP.

SmartAsset’s traffic statistics reflect growth in the number of people using the site. Millions of users come to the site each month in search of advice on retirement, estate planning, taxes, investment, Social Security, Medicare and much more. Many of these users ultimately match with financial advisors through SmartAsset’s matching algorithm.

More Resources

More people are using internet searches to connect with financial advisors. If you're not making a name for yourself online, via a website, blog or social media, you could be missing a chance to connect with people who can benefit from your services. It’s important to be expanding your digital presence.

Marketing can take up valuable time and the time spent must produce your desired return on investment. This might be doable on your own with all of your other responsibilities. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice's marketing operation. Get started today.

