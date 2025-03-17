How To Make Sure You Get Your USAA Settlement Check

USAA has been the subject of several class-action suits in recent years, and claimants in one are running out of time to claim their awards. This particular suit stems from an allegation that USAA compromised its insurance customers’ personal data in May 2021 by allowing third-party access to its insurance quote platform. Although it denies the allegation, USAA has agreed to a $3.25 million payment to settle the suit.

The largest award will go to the plaintiff who originally filed the suit, according to MySA — he’s expected to receive up to $10,000. Other claimants could receive about $100.

Eligible individuals should have received notice of the class action and the settlement. Unless you specifically opted out of the suit to retain the right to sue USAA independently of the class action, you should receive your award automatically — “should” being the operative word. The settlement administrator can only send your payment if it knows where to find you.

How To File

To be safe, you can file a Settlement Payment Election form, which you’ll find here, to ensure that the settlement administrator has the information it needs to send you a check or pay you electronically. April 7 is the deadline for filing the Settlement Payment Election form.

Here are the steps for filing the form:

Step 1: Navigate to the USAA Data Security Litigation webpage, located here.

It’s important to note that the form will be deactivated on April 7 at 11:59:59 Pacific Time.

Your other alternative is to print a hard copy of the form, which you’ll find here, and mail it to the settlement administrator, Angeion Group LLC, at the address given on the form. The form must be postmarked on or before April 7. This is a good option if you misplaced or never received a Claimant Identification Code because you won’t need it to complete the form.

Unfortunately, it could take a long time to get your award, if you get it at all. That’s because the settlement has not been approved yet by the court. The hearing is scheduled for May 21. Even if the court approves the settlement, appeals can delay resolution of the case by a year or more.

If you’re not sure whether you’re a class member, or you have other questions about the suit or the settlement, you can call Angeion Group at 888-464-4086.

