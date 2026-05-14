How Lucid Went From Near-Term Upside to Major Disappointment

Key Points

Lucid's recently launched Gravity SUV will broaden the automaker's addressable market.

The stage was set for gains when Tesla discontinued its Model S and Model X.

Production and supplier hiccups continue to plague the young EV maker's near-term operations.

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Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) investor hopes were high when the company launched the Gravity SUV, which will not only broaden the company's addressable market but also significantly increase deliveries and revenue. Investors also hoped that Lucid had finally grown past the supplier and production disruptions that have plagued its young history, but that hope was recently dashed, and now Lucid is reeling.

New year, same problems

Lucid, which has consistently battled production hiccups, is facing yet another issue: deliveries of its recently launched Gravity SUV were significantly impacted in February due to a rear-seat defect that required a recall. It comes at a particularly bad time for the company, as it stood to gain market share as Tesla discontinued its Model S and Model X, which compete directly with Lucid's Air sedan and Gravity crossover.

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Complicating matters further is that the newly appointed CEO, Silvio Napoli, who only joined Lucid in April, is still assessing the business and won't yet provide more details other than that the company will suspend full-year production guidance. Previously, Lucid reaffirmed its 2026 production estimate of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles, and it will provide an updated outlook during its second-quarter earnings call.

The production speed bump hindered Gravity deliveries in the first quarter, which dinged the company's earnings. Lucid's net loss widened from the prior year's $366 million loss to a sizable $1 billion loss during the first quarter. While Lucid's revenue still increased 20% to $282 million during the first quarter, it was a large miss considering Wall Street estimates called for roughly $440 million in revenue -- it was the largest shortfall in more than four years, according to Reuters.

Lucid investors ask: Now what?

Lucid is working to improve its production situation, and management noted that Gravity deliveries rebounded in March after the February hiccup, but didn't provide any specific figures. But with Lucid's net loss reaching $1 billion in the first quarter, it won't do anything to ease investor concerns about cash burn, as the company ended the quarter with only about $3.2 billion in liquidity. In a separate move to conserve cash, the company implemented a 12% workforce reduction, which management expects to generate up to $500 million in savings over the next three years.

Lucid is also moving the goalposts slightly, spinning the current situation into a positive about a significant production ramp-up in 2027, and that phase remains unchanged and unhindered. For investors, however, this is just the latest incident showing the young automaker has once again turned its near-term upside into disappointment.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.