The dream of homeownership could be a few years, or a decade or more, out of a buyer’s grasp — depending on the state they want to buy a home in and the amount of money they do (or don’t) already have in savings to afford it.
A new study reported by Realtor.com analyzed the amount of time it takes to work and save to afford a 10% down payment on a home in each state. California and Hawaii, both states known for their high cost of living and affordable housing shortages, each require working for more than a decade to save enough money for a down payment. Buyers who don’t want to wait this long to own a home, however, might explore relocating to one of the 11 states — including Illinois, Connecticut and Ohio — where they can save up a 10% down payment in under three years.
In alphabetical order, this is how long it takes to save for a home in every state.
Alabama
- Median house value (2023): $216,600
- Average monthly income: $4,079
- Cost of down payment: $21,660
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, six months
Alaska
- Median house value (2023): $347,500
- Average monthly income: $5,495
- Cost of down payment: $34,750
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years
Arizona
- Median house value (2023): $411,200
- Average monthly income: $4,691
- Cost of down payment: $41,120
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Eight years, four months
Arkansas
- Median house value (2023): $195,700
- Average monthly income: $4,357
- Cost of down payment: $19,570
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, five months
California
- Median house value (2023): $725,800
- Average monthly income: $5,762
- Cost of down payment: $72,580
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: 10 years, six months
Colorado
- Median house value (2023): $550,300
- Average monthly income: $5,848
- Cost of down payment: $55,030
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, nine months
Connecticut
- Median house value (2023): $367,800
- Average monthly income: $6,343
- Cost of down payment: $36,780
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 10 months
Delaware
- Median house value (2023): $359,700
- Average monthly income: $4,899
- Cost of down payment: $35,970
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, two months
Florida
- Median house value (2023): $381,000
- Average monthly income: $5,081
- Cost of down payment: $38,100
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, one month
Georgia
- Median house value (2023): $323,000
- Average monthly income: $4,407
- Cost of down payment: $32,300
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, six months
Hawaii
- Median house value (2023): $846,400
- Average monthly income: $4,857
- Cost of down payment: $84,640
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: 28 years, 10 months
Idaho
- Median house value (2023): $428,600
- Average monthly income: $4,414
- Cost of down payment: $42,680
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, two months
Illinois
- Median house value (2023): $263,300
- Average monthly income: $5,252
- Cost of down payment: $26,330
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 10 months
Indiana
- Median house value (2023): $225,900
- Average monthly income: $4,560
- Cost of down payment: $22,950
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months
Iowa
- Median house value (2023): $213,300
- Average monthly income: $4,713
- Cost of down payment: $21,330
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, four months
Kansas
- Median house value (2023): $291,800
- Average monthly income: $4,925
- Cost of down payment: $21,980
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, five months
Kentucky
- Median house value (2023): $211,800
- Average monthly income: $4,145
- Cost of down payment: $21,180
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, 10 months
Louisiana
- Median house value (2023): $215,600
- Average monthly income: $4,469
- Cost of down payment: $21,560
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, four months
Maine
- Median house value (2023): $310,700
- Average monthly income: $4,843
- Cost of down payment: $31,070
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, eight months
Maryland
- Median house value (2023): $413,600
- Average monthly income: $5,390
- Cost of down payment: $41,360
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
Massachusetts
- Median house value (2023): $570,800
- Average monthly income: $6,342
- Cost of down payment: $57,080
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, three months
Michigan
- Median house value (2023): $236,100
- Average monthly income: $4,551
- Cost of down payment: $23,610
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, six months
Minnesota
- Median house value (2023): $328,600
- Average monthly income: $5,271
- Cost of down payment: $32,860
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, four months
Mississippi
- Median house value (2023): $169,800
- Average monthly income: $3,817
- Cost of down payment: $16,980
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months
Missouri
- Median house value (2023): $233,600
- Average monthly income: $4,661
- Cost of down payment: $23,360
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, two months
Montana
- Median house value (2023): $392,300
- Average monthly income: $4,758
- Cost of down payment: $39,230
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, one month
Nebraska
- Median house value (2023): $245,200
- Average monthly income: $5,351
- Cost of down payment: $24,520
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, one month
Nevada
- Median house value (2023): $441,100
- Average monthly income: $4,880
- Cost of down payment: $44,110
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, seven months
New Hampshire
- Median house value (2023): $415,400
- Average monthly income: $5,818
- Cost of down payment: $41,540
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, seven months
New Jersey
- Median house value (2023): $461,000
- Average monthly income: $5,931
- Cost of down payment: $46,100
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
New Mexico
- Median house value (2023): $256,300
- Average monthly income: $4,164
- Cost of down payment: $25,630
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, four months
New York
- Median house value (2023): $420,200
- Average monthly income: $5,703
- Cost of down payment: $42,020
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
North Carolina
- Median house value (2023): $308,600
- Average monthly income: $4,583
- Cost of down payment: $30,860
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 12 months
North Dakota
- Median house value (2023): $246,700
- Average monthly income: $5,437
- Cost of down payment: $24,670
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, one month
Ohio
- Median house value (2023): $220,200
- Average monthly income: $4,576
- Cost of down payment: $22,020
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 11 months
Oklahoma
- Median house value (2023): $208,600
- Average monthly income: $4,622
- Cost of down payment: $20,860
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, four months
Oregon
- Median house value (2023): $484,800
- Average monthly income: $4,886
- Cost of down payment: $48,480
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, six months
Pennsylvania
- Median house value (2023): $259,900
- Average monthly income: $5,068
- Cost of down payment: $25,990
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, two months
Rhode Island
- Median house value (2023): $411,800
- Average monthly income: $4,985
- Cost of down payment: $41,180
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, six months
South Carolina
- Median house value (2023): $272,900
- Average monthly income: $4,273
- Cost of down payment: $27,290
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
South Dakota
- Median house value (2023): $268,200
- Average monthly income: $5,551
- Cost of down payment: $26,820
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: One year, 12 months
Tennessee
- Median house value (2023): $307,300
- Average monthly income: $4,745
- Cost of down payment: $30,730
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, 11 months
Texas
- Median house value (2023): $296,900
- Average monthly income: $5,012
- Cost of down payment: $29,690
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, nine months
Utah
- Median house value (2023): $517,700
- Average monthly income: $4,670
- Cost of down payment: $51,770
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Eight years, five months
Vermont
- Median house value (2023): $332,000
- Average monthly income: $4,955
- Cost of down payment: $33,200
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, six months
Virginia
- Median house value (2023): $382,900
- Average monthly income: $5,376
- Cost of down payment: $38,290
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, three months
Washington
- Median house value (2023): $576,000
- Average monthly income: $5,935
- Cost of down payment: $57,600
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, five months
West Virginia
- Median house value (2023): $163,700
- Average monthly income: $4,006
- Cost of down payment: $16,370
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, five months
Wisconsin
- Median house value (2023): $272,500
- Average monthly income: $4,819
- Cost of down payment: $27,250
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months
Wyoming
- Median house value (2023): $298,700
- Average monthly income: $6,058
- Cost of down payment: $29,870
- Time needed to work to afford down payment: One year, 11 months
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Takes To Save for a Home in Every State
