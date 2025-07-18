The dream of homeownership could be a few years, or a decade or more, out of a buyer’s grasp — depending on the state they want to buy a home in and the amount of money they do (or don’t) already have in savings to afford it.

Trending Now: I’m a Realtor — This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A new study reported by Realtor.com analyzed the amount of time it takes to work and save to afford a 10% down payment on a home in each state. California and Hawaii, both states known for their high cost of living and affordable housing shortages, each require working for more than a decade to save enough money for a down payment. Buyers who don’t want to wait this long to own a home, however, might explore relocating to one of the 11 states — including Illinois, Connecticut and Ohio — where they can save up a 10% down payment in under three years.

In alphabetical order, this is how long it takes to save for a home in every state.

Alabama

Median house value (2023): $216,600

$216,600 Average monthly income: $4,079

$4,079 Cost of down payment: $21,660

$21,660 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, six months

Find Out: I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent — 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

See Next: 7 Cities With Homes Expected To Plummet in Value in the Second Half of 2025

Alaska

Median house value (2023): $347,500

$347,500 Average monthly income: $5,495

$5,495 Cost of down payment: $34,750

$34,750 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years

View More: These Are America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs

Arizona

Median house value (2023): $411,200

$411,200 Average monthly income: $4,691

$4,691 Cost of down payment: $41,120

$41,120 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Eight years, four months

Arkansas

Median house value (2023): $195,700

$195,700 Average monthly income: $4,357

$4,357 Cost of down payment: $19,570

$19,570 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, five months

California

Median house value (2023): $725,800

$725,800 Average monthly income: $5,762

$5,762 Cost of down payment: $72,580

$72,580 Time needed to work to afford down payment: 10 years, six months

Colorado

Median house value (2023): $550,300

$550,300 Average monthly income: $5,848

$5,848 Cost of down payment: $55,030

$55,030 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, nine months

Connecticut

Median house value (2023): $367,800

$367,800 Average monthly income: $6,343

$6,343 Cost of down payment: $36,780

$36,780 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 10 months

For You: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Delaware

Median house value (2023): $359,700

$359,700 Average monthly income: $4,899

$4,899 Cost of down payment: $35,970

$35,970 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, two months

Florida

Median house value (2023): $381,000

$381,000 Average monthly income: $5,081

$5,081 Cost of down payment: $38,100

$38,100 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, one month

Georgia

Median house value (2023): $323,000

$323,000 Average monthly income: $4,407

$4,407 Cost of down payment: $32,300

$32,300 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, six months

Hawaii

Median house value (2023): $846,400

$846,400 Average monthly income: $4,857

$4,857 Cost of down payment: $84,640

$84,640 Time needed to work to afford down payment: 28 years, 10 months

Idaho

Median house value (2023): $428,600

$428,600 Average monthly income: $4,414

$4,414 Cost of down payment: $42,680

$42,680 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, two months

Discover Next: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Illinois

Median house value (2023): $263,300

$263,300 Average monthly income: $5,252

$5,252 Cost of down payment: $26,330

$26,330 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 10 months

Indiana

Median house value (2023): $225,900

$225,900 Average monthly income: $4,560

$4,560 Cost of down payment: $22,950

$22,950 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months

Iowa

Median house value (2023): $213,300

$213,300 Average monthly income: $4,713

$4,713 Cost of down payment: $21,330

$21,330 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, four months

Kansas

Median house value (2023): $291,800

$291,800 Average monthly income: $4,925

$4,925 Cost of down payment: $21,980

$21,980 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, five months

Kentucky

Median house value (2023): $211,800

$211,800 Average monthly income: $4,145

$4,145 Cost of down payment: $21,180

$21,180 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, 10 months

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Explains the ‘Real Problem’ With the Housing Market Right Now

Louisiana

Median house value (2023): $215,600

$215,600 Average monthly income: $4,469

$4,469 Cost of down payment: $21,560

$21,560 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, four months

Maine

Median house value (2023): $310,700

$310,700 Average monthly income: $4,843

$4,843 Cost of down payment: $31,070

$31,070 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, eight months

Maryland

Median house value (2023): $413,600

$413,600 Average monthly income: $5,390

$5,390 Cost of down payment: $41,360

$41,360 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months

Massachusetts

Median house value (2023): $570,800

$570,800 Average monthly income: $6,342

$6,342 Cost of down payment: $57,080

$57,080 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, three months

Michigan

Median house value (2023): $236,100

$236,100 Average monthly income: $4,551

$4,551 Cost of down payment: $23,610

$23,610 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, six months

Explore More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Minnesota

Median house value (2023): $328,600

$328,600 Average monthly income: $5,271

$5,271 Cost of down payment: $32,860

$32,860 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, four months

Mississippi

Median house value (2023): $169,800

$169,800 Average monthly income: $3,817

$3,817 Cost of down payment: $16,980

$16,980 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months

Missouri

Median house value (2023): $233,600

$233,600 Average monthly income: $4,661

$4,661 Cost of down payment: $23,360

$23,360 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, two months

Montana

Median house value (2023): $392,300

$392,300 Average monthly income: $4,758

$4,758 Cost of down payment: $39,230

$39,230 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, one month

Nebraska

Median house value (2023): $245,200

$245,200 Average monthly income: $5,351

$5,351 Cost of down payment: $24,520

$24,520 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, one month

Check Out: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Nevada

Median house value (2023): $441,100

$441,100 Average monthly income: $4,880

$4,880 Cost of down payment: $44,110

$44,110 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, seven months

New Hampshire

Median house value (2023): $415,400

$415,400 Average monthly income: $5,818

$5,818 Cost of down payment: $41,540

$41,540 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, seven months

New Jersey

Median house value (2023): $461,000

$461,000 Average monthly income: $5,931

$5,931 Cost of down payment: $46,100

$46,100 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months

New Mexico

Median house value (2023): $256,300

$256,300 Average monthly income: $4,164

$4,164 Cost of down payment: $25,630

$25,630 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, four months

New York

Median house value (2023): $420,200

$420,200 Average monthly income: $5,703

$5,703 Cost of down payment: $42,020

$42,020 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months

See More: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

North Carolina

Median house value (2023): $308,600

$308,600 Average monthly income: $4,583

$4,583 Cost of down payment: $30,860

$30,860 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 12 months

North Dakota

Median house value (2023): $246,700

$246,700 Average monthly income: $5,437

$5,437 Cost of down payment: $24,670

$24,670 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, one month

Ohio

Median house value (2023): $220,200

$220,200 Average monthly income: $4,576

$4,576 Cost of down payment: $22,020

$22,020 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 11 months

Oklahoma

Median house value (2023): $208,600

$208,600 Average monthly income: $4,622

$4,622 Cost of down payment: $20,860

$20,860 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, four months

Oregon

Median house value (2023): $484,800

$484,800 Average monthly income: $4,886

$4,886 Cost of down payment: $48,480

$48,480 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, six months

View Next: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

Pennsylvania

Median house value (2023): $259,900

$259,900 Average monthly income: $5,068

$5,068 Cost of down payment: $25,990

$25,990 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, two months

Rhode Island

Median house value (2023): $411,800

$411,800 Average monthly income: $4,985

$4,985 Cost of down payment: $41,180

$41,180 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, six months

South Carolina

Median house value (2023): $272,900

$272,900 Average monthly income: $4,273

$4,273 Cost of down payment: $27,290

$27,290 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months

South Dakota

Median house value (2023): $268,200

$268,200 Average monthly income: $5,551

$5,551 Cost of down payment: $26,820

$26,820 Time needed to work to afford down payment: One year, 12 months

Tennessee

Median house value (2023): $307,300

$307,300 Average monthly income: $4,745

$4,745 Cost of down payment: $30,730

$30,730 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, 11 months

Be Aware: 11 Cities Retirees May Want To Avoid Moving To Due To Rise in ‘Extreme Weather Events’

Texas

Median house value (2023): $296,900

$296,900 Average monthly income: $5,012

$5,012 Cost of down payment: $29,690

$29,690 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, nine months

Utah

Median house value (2023): $517,700

$517,700 Average monthly income: $4,670

$4,670 Cost of down payment: $51,770

$51,770 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Eight years, five months

Vermont

Median house value (2023): $332,000

$332,000 Average monthly income: $4,955

$4,955 Cost of down payment: $33,200

$33,200 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, six months

Virginia

Median house value (2023): $382,900

$382,900 Average monthly income: $5,376

$5,376 Cost of down payment: $38,290

$38,290 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, three months

Washington

Median house value (2023): $576,000

$576,000 Average monthly income: $5,935

$5,935 Cost of down payment: $57,600

$57,600 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, five months

Discover More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

West Virginia

Median house value (2023): $163,700

$163,700 Average monthly income: $4,006

$4,006 Cost of down payment: $16,370

$16,370 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, five months

Wisconsin

Median house value (2023): $272,500

$272,500 Average monthly income: $4,819

$4,819 Cost of down payment: $27,250

$27,250 Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months

Wyoming

Median house value (2023): $298,700

$298,700 Average monthly income: $6,058

$6,058 Cost of down payment: $29,870

$29,870 Time needed to work to afford down payment: One year, 11 months

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Takes To Save for a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.