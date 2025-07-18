Personal Finance

How Long It Takes To Save for a Home in Every State

July 18, 2025 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The dream of homeownership could be a few years, or a decade or more, out of a buyer’s grasp — depending on the state they want to buy a home in and the amount of money they do (or don’t) already have in savings to afford it.

Trending Now: I’m a Realtor — This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A new study reported by Realtor.com analyzed the amount of time it takes to work and save to afford a 10% down payment on a home in each state. California and Hawaii, both states known for their high cost of living and affordable housing shortages, each require working for more than a decade to save enough money for a down payment. Buyers who don’t want to wait this long to own a home, however, might explore relocating to one of the 11 states — including Illinois, Connecticut and Ohio — where they can save up a 10% down payment in under three years. 

In alphabetical order, this is how long it takes to save for a home in every state.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Median house value (2023): $216,600
  • Average monthly income: $4,079
  • Cost of down payment: $21,660
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, six months

Find Out: I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent — 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

See Next: 7 Cities With Homes Expected To Plummet in Value in the Second Half of 2025

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

  • Median house value (2023): $347,500
  • Average monthly income: $5,495
  • Cost of down payment: $34,750
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years

View More: These Are America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Median house value (2023): $411,200
  • Average monthly income: $4,691
  • Cost of down payment: $41,120
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Eight years, four months
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Median house value (2023): $195,700
  • Average monthly income: $4,357
  • Cost of down payment: $19,570
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, five months
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Median house value (2023): $725,800
  • Average monthly income: $5,762
  • Cost of down payment: $72,580
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: 10 years, six months
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Median house value (2023): $550,300
  • Average monthly income: $5,848
  • Cost of down payment: $55,030
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, nine months
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Median house value (2023): $367,800
  • Average monthly income: $6,343
  • Cost of down payment: $36,780
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 10 months

For You: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Median house value (2023): $359,700
  • Average monthly income: $4,899
  • Cost of down payment: $35,970
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, two months
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • Median house value (2023): $381,000
  • Average monthly income: $5,081
  • Cost of down payment: $38,100
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, one month
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Median house value (2023): $323,000
  • Average monthly income: $4,407
  • Cost of down payment: $32,300
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, six months
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Median house value (2023): $846,400
  • Average monthly income: $4,857
  • Cost of down payment: $84,640
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: 28 years, 10 months
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Median house value (2023): $428,600
  • Average monthly income: $4,414
  • Cost of down payment: $42,680
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, two months

Discover Next: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • Median house value (2023): $263,300
  • Average monthly income: $5,252
  • Cost of down payment: $26,330
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 10 months
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median house value (2023): $225,900
  • Average monthly income: $4,560
  • Cost of down payment: $22,950
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • Median house value (2023): $213,300
  • Average monthly income: $4,713
  • Cost of down payment: $21,330
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, four months
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Median house value (2023): $291,800
  • Average monthly income: $4,925
  • Cost of down payment: $21,980
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, five months
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Median house value (2023): $211,800
  • Average monthly income: $4,145
  • Cost of down payment: $21,180
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, 10 months

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Explains the ‘Real Problem’ With the Housing Market Right Now

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Median house value (2023): $215,600
  • Average monthly income: $4,469
  • Cost of down payment: $21,560
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, four months
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Median house value (2023): $310,700
  • Average monthly income: $4,843
  • Cost of down payment: $31,070
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, eight months
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median house value (2023): $413,600
  • Average monthly income: $5,390
  • Cost of down payment: $41,360
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Median house value (2023): $570,800
  • Average monthly income: $6,342
  • Cost of down payment: $57,080
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, three months
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • Median house value (2023): $236,100
  • Average monthly income: $4,551
  • Cost of down payment: $23,610
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, six months

Explore More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Median house value (2023): $328,600
  • Average monthly income: $5,271
  • Cost of down payment: $32,860
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, four months
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Median house value (2023): $169,800
  • Average monthly income: $3,817
  • Cost of down payment: $16,980
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months
East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

  • Median house value (2023): $233,600
  • Average monthly income: $4,661
  • Cost of down payment: $23,360
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, two months
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Median house value (2023): $392,300
  • Average monthly income: $4,758
  • Cost of down payment: $39,230
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, one month
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Median house value (2023): $245,200
  • Average monthly income: $5,351
  • Cost of down payment: $24,520
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, one month

Check Out: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Median house value (2023): $441,100
  • Average monthly income: $4,880
  • Cost of down payment: $44,110
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Six years, seven months
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Median house value (2023): $415,400
  • Average monthly income: $5,818
  • Cost of down payment: $41,540
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, seven months
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median house value (2023): $461,000
  • Average monthly income: $5,931
  • Cost of down payment: $46,100
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Median house value (2023): $256,300
  • Average monthly income: $4,164
  • Cost of down payment: $25,630
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, four months
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median house value (2023): $420,200
  • Average monthly income: $5,703
  • Cost of down payment: $42,020
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months

See More: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median house value (2023): $308,600
  • Average monthly income: $4,583
  • Cost of down payment: $30,860
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 12 months
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Median house value (2023): $246,700
  • Average monthly income: $5,437
  • Cost of down payment: $24,670
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, one month
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Median house value (2023): $220,200
  • Average monthly income: $4,576
  • Cost of down payment: $22,020
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, 11 months
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Median house value (2023): $208,600
  • Average monthly income: $4,622
  • Cost of down payment: $20,860
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Two years, four months
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • Median house value (2023): $484,800
  • Average monthly income: $4,886
  • Cost of down payment: $48,480
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Seven years, six months

View Next: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Median house value (2023): $259,900
  • Average monthly income: $5,068
  • Cost of down payment: $25,990
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, two months
Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • Median house value (2023): $411,800
  • Average monthly income: $4,985
  • Cost of down payment: $41,180
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, six months
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Median house value (2023): $272,900
  • Average monthly income: $4,273
  • Cost of down payment: $27,290
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, 10 months
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Median house value (2023): $268,200
  • Average monthly income: $5,551
  • Cost of down payment: $26,820
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: One year, 12 months
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Median house value (2023): $307,300
  • Average monthly income: $4,745
  • Cost of down payment: $30,730
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, 11 months

Be Aware: 11 Cities Retirees May Want To Avoid Moving To Due To Rise in ‘Extreme Weather Events’

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Median house value (2023): $296,900
  • Average monthly income: $5,012
  • Cost of down payment: $29,690
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, nine months
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Median house value (2023): $517,700
  • Average monthly income: $4,670
  • Cost of down payment: $51,770
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Eight years, five months
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • Median house value (2023): $332,000
  • Average monthly income: $4,955
  • Cost of down payment: $33,200
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, six months
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Median house value (2023): $382,900
  • Average monthly income: $5,376
  • Cost of down payment: $38,290
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Four years, three months
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • Median house value (2023): $576,000
  • Average monthly income: $5,935
  • Cost of down payment: $57,600
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Five years, five months

Discover More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Median house value (2023): $163,700
  • Average monthly income: $4,006
  • Cost of down payment: $16,370
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, five months
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Median house value (2023): $272,500
  • Average monthly income: $4,819
  • Cost of down payment: $27,250
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: Three years, three months
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Median house value (2023): $298,700
  • Average monthly income: $6,058
  • Cost of down payment: $29,870
  • Time needed to work to afford down payment: One year, 11 months

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Takes To Save for a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.