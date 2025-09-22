How Long It Really Takes To Get Rich, According to Robert Kiyosaki

Getting rich seems like one of those goals it will either take you an entire lifetime to achieve or a lucky happenstance of your birth. In other words, it feels like you’ll be grinding away until you’re old and gray (if you’re lucky enough to get old and gray), or you’ll be born with a silver spoon in your mouth — and there’s no in between.

Well, Robert Kiyosaki doesn’t believe in those kinds of extremes. If anyone knows how to build wealth in a steady and assured pattern, it’s the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Kiyosaki has become a sought-after source of wisdom for people seeking personal finance advice, in no small part because he offers practical, very doable tips, and he says it’s possible to get rich sooner than you may think — but only if you work for it.

GOBankingRates caught up with Kiyosaki for our Top 100 Money Experts series to get his advice about how long it really takes to get rich, and what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

You Can’t Rush the Process

Kiyosaki knows many people who seek his advice — or that of other financial experts — are really looking to speed-run through the rat race. On the other side, they hope to bust free from the typical 9-to-5 grind. He understands that feeling. Still, he cautions against jumping at any advice that promises it’ll help you get rich quickly.

“The most common mistake I see is that people want the magic pill. ‘Gain’ without the ‘pain,'” he said. “Anything in life that’s worth having takes time and commitment, and sometimes, if we don’t start seeing results quickly, it’s easy to quit.”

As you start your journey to get rich, or even just to achieve financial independence, it’s important to cultivate the right mindset and environment.

“Set goals. Push yourself,” Kiyosaki said. “Find an environment and people who support your dreams — and never lose sight of what motivates you.”

Above all, get ready to study what he calls “the language of money,” because understanding how money works will help you steer the ship of your finances.

You Control How Long It Takes You To Build Wealth

You might be surprised to learn that building lasting wealth often depends more on mind than matter. Instead of worrying about what everyone else has or how soon you can get it, Kiyosaki wants you to focus on learning how money works. Now is the time to get that personal finance book out of the library or add some financial podcasts to your queue.

“You are in control. How much of your free time are you willing to invest in your future?” Kiyosaki said.

With greater knowledge, you can develop financial goals that make sense for you and your family. You’ll also have greater awareness of the impact your individual choices could have before you even make them.

“What choices are you making today that can give you true freedom of choice in the future? And, for you personally, what makes the trade-offs and the ‘work’ of getting smarter with your money worth it?” Kiyosaki asked.

Holding Fast to Your “Why” Will Speed Up the Process

Kiyosaki shared that the variable that likely matters most in how quickly and successfully a person can build wealth comes down to their “why.”

“Why are you willing to invest your time to learn about money — really learn about it and understand not only how the world of money works but what financial plans and decisions are best for you and your family?” he asked. “Remember: a Rich Life is about more than money… but money is the fuel that drives change and gives people choices and options… and freedom.”

For Kiyosaki, one of the most powerful “whys” is how having more money can give you more control, freedom and peace of mind.

You Move More Quickly When You Don’t Block Yourself Mentally

If there’s one hurdle that Kiyosaki has observed among people who want to get rich, it’s that they think it’s harder than it really is — or that it requires special skills, smarts or upfront money.

“Financial freedom is true freedom, and anyone can achieve it. If that person, that family, is willing to invest time and energy in themselves and their financial education,” he said.

Instead of psyching yourself out, Kiyosaki recommends you focus on your learning and find ways to make it stimulating — or, heck, even fun.

“What surprises most people is that it can be fun,” he said. “If you embrace the challenge and know that you’ll make some missteps and mistakes along the way you can enjoy the process and the thrill of accomplishment.”

Bottom Line

Getting rich isn’t some unattainable task. If you’re willing to listen to Robert Kiyosaki, lean into your love of learning about personal finances, and get over your anxieties, you could get out of the grind and build real wealth sooner than you think.

