How Long Do Cats Live? Cat Lifespan Explained

How long do cats live? It’s a question that concerns any cat lover. Cats are unique individuals and each lifespan depends on a variety of factors. So while cats may generally be expected to live within a certain range of years, your cat’s life may be longer or shorter than average.

One factor that significantly impacts a cat’s lifespan is the healthcare it receives throughout its life. Pet insurance may help cover your cat’s annual health checkups as well as diagnosis and treatment of a number of common cat illnesses, which can help improve its chances of a long and healthy life.

How Long Do Cats Live?

The average lifespan of a cat is 13 to 17 years, according to PetMD. That said, it’s not uncommon for cats to live into their late teens or twenties. Some cats even live into their thirties, although this is far less common.

Some purebred cats tend to have shorter lifespans; Maine Coons, for example, have an average lifespan of 11 to 12 years. Risks associated with obesity or with being outdoors, can significantly shorten a cat’s life.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Cat Life Expectancy

Keeping your cat indoors is one of the most effective ways to increase its life expectancy. Cats that are kept outdoors and allowed to roam tend to live significantly shorter lives than their indoor counterparts.

“Outdoor cats face much greater perils than indoor cats,” says Dr. Danielle Rutherford, V.M.D., associate veterinarian at Westside Veterinary Center in New York. “Outdoor cats are at a higher risk for vehicular trauma, parasites, malnutrition, extreme weather conditions [and] animal abuse.”

How Long Do Indoor Cats Live?

Indoor cats tend to live the longest, 13 to 17 years on average. Indoor cats are not only less prone to injury or trauma, but also have less exposure to parasites and infectious diseases. However, your cat’s breed, genetics, diet and activity level can also impact its lifespan.

How Long Do Outdoor Cats Live?

Cats that live outdoors unsupervised tend to live half as long as indoor cats, according to PetMD. While they may be more active than indoor cats, they’re exposed to far more life-threatening dangers. Outdoor-only cats also tend to not see the vet as often, if ever, for preventive healthcare that may help extend their lives.

How Long Do Indoor/Outdoor Cats Live?

While cats that spend only part of their time indoors and have their health looked after tend to live longer than cats with a feral lifestyle, they still tend to have shorter lives than indoor-only cats, according to Rutherford.

“Indoor cats who are allowed out are also put at a higher risk for trauma, acquiring an infectious disease from another outdoor cat or ingesting toxins, which can be fatal. These risks can potentially shorten their life span despite receiving treatment after returning home,” Rutherford says.

What Are the Life Stages of a Cat?

As cats grow and age, they go through five distinct life stages, according to the American Association of Feline Practitioners. While the timing and length of later stages can vary based on breed and other factors, here is what you can generally expect from the different stages throughout your cat’s life.

Kitten (Birth – 1 year)

The first year of a cat’s life is a period of rapid growth and development. Cats reach sexual maturity by 6 months of age and by they’re 1 year old, they’ve entered a life stage that’s similar to 15 human years.

Young Adult (1 – 6 years)

The young adult stage of a cat is considered their prime. During this stage, your cat should visit the vet at least once per year to stay up to date on vaccines and receive routine health checks. A cat that is 6 years old is equivalent to a 40-year-old human.

Mature Adult (7 – 10 years)

Cats generally enter middle age at seven years. During this stage, cats may start to slow down and put on weight. You may need to adjust their diet and encourage them to get enough exercise and activity to stay fit and healthy.

Senior (10 years+)

In human terms, a senior cat is in their 60s and 70s. While they may still be energetic and active, they may begin to develop old-age ailments and have more difficulty maintaining a healthy weight.

End of Life

As cats near the end of their lives, they may experience cognitive decline and health issues that lead to changes in their behavior. The end-of-life stage can occur at any age, depending on the cat’s overall health.

How To Help Your Cat Live a Longer Life

While you can’t control how long your cat lives, you can take steps to promote good health that may increase its chances of either avoiding or recovering from illness. According to Rutherford, good nutrition, regular veterinary checkups and health screenings are all key to extending your cat’s lifespan. Here are some more things you can focus on to help your cat live longer.

Healthy Weight

Obesity can lead to a number of health problems in cats, including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Following these tips can help your cat maintain a healthy weight throughout their lives:

Feed your cat high-quality food that’s formulated for their current life stage.

Measure the amount of food you give your cat to prevent overfeeding.

Limit treats to no more than 10% of daily calories.

Elevate food dishes to encourage jumping and climbing.

Use puzzle feeders to slow eating and increase satiety.

Provide cat trees and use interactive toys to encourage daily exercise.

Disease Prevention

In addition to good nutrition, “the best way to ensure your pet’s longevity is to ensure they receive regular examinations and infectious disease testing to ensure that they remain healthy,” Rutherford says. While annual health screenings are sufficient for young cats, visiting the vet twice a year for a checkup is recommended for senior cats.

Keeping your cat’s vaccinations up to date will also help protect them from diseases that could shorten their lives. After initial vaccination as a kitten, indoor cats should receive core vaccines every 1 to 3 years. Talk to your vet about non-core vaccinations, such as bordetella, and whether your cat should receive them based on their likelihood of exposure (i.e. if you have an indoor/outdoor cat).

Cats often try to hide their pain or discomfort, but abnormal behavior is a clue that something’s wrong. “If you suspect that your cat is feeling ill, it is best to contact your veterinarian to ensure that they receive proper treatment,” Rutherford says.

Spaying or Neutering

Cats that are spayed or neutered tend to live longer than those who aren’t, according to Veterinarians.org. Spaying and neutering can reduce or eliminate the risk of reproductive cancers and certain health conditions like asthma or developing abscesses.

Factors Affecting Cat Lifespan

A number of different factors help to determine a cat’s lifespan, including:

Lifestyle

As previously mentioned, whether your cat is an indoor-only cat or not can significantly impact its lifespan. Indoor cats tend to live twice as long as outdoor cats, and they also usually outlive cats that are allowed outdoors part time without supervision.

Indoor cats need activity and exercise to stay fit and healthy. Cats with sedentary lifestyles are more likely to have health issues that can lead to a shortened lifespan.

Diet

Lack of proper nutrition and being overfed can both lead to health problems. But feeding your cat a healthy diet that’s appropriate to its life stage, and being careful not to overfeed,, can go a long way toward promoting good health and a longer life.

Health

Whether your cat receives regular vaccinations, parasite prevention and regular veterinary health checks can also impact the length of its life. Annual health checks can help screen for illnesses that are common to cats, including:

Arthritis

Cancer

Diabetes

Feline leukemia

Heart disease

Kidney disease

Parasites

Thyroid disease

Annual health screenings can help detect these conditions early, which can improve outcomes and help your cat live longer.

Do Certain Cat Breeds Live Longer Than Others?

Breed can also influence a cat’s life expectancy. Among purebred cats, Birmans tend to live the longest, with a life expectancy of 16 years, according to Veterinarians.org. Here are the life expectancies for some other well-known cat breeds:

Burmese : 14 years

: 14 years Persian : 14 years

: 14 years Siamese : 14 years

: 14 years British shorthair : 12 years

: 12 years Main coon : 12 years

: 12 years Abyssinian : 10 years

: 10 years Ragdoll: 10 years

Mixed-breed cats, also known as domestic shorthair cats, tend to live longer than purebred cats by a year or two, on average. This is mostly likely due to a more diverse gene pool that reduces the chances of hereditary health conditions common to purebred cats.

How Long Do Cats Live in Human Years?

Cats age fastest during their earliest life stages, and aging slows as they grow older, according to Rutherford. So you can’t equate each year of a cat’s life to a set number of human years.

This can make it a little confusing to attempt to calculate your cat’s age in human years. This human years to cat years calculator will help you get an idea of how your cat’s age compares to that of a human’s.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do spayed/neutered cats live longer?

Spaying or neutering your cat reduces its risk of certain cancers and other health conditions, and cats that are spayed or neutered tend to live longer on average than those that aren’t.

What are the signs of aging in cats?

Senior cats tend to slow down compared to their younger days. They may sleep more and be less active, and may begin to put on weight. They might also show signs of declining vision, hearing loss or joint stiffness. Some elderly cats lose weight as they become more susceptible to common old-age illnesses like kidney disease.

Can cats have age-related behavior changes?

Besides becoming less active, cats may experience other behavior changes as they near the end of their life. Increased vocalizations and changes in litter box habits are common aging cat behavior changes, which may be signs of age-related illnesses. You should contact your vet if you notice any changes in your cat’s behavior.

