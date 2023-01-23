How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Many Americans target $1 million as their "dream nest egg" for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can greatly impact how much you'll need for a successful retirement, the state in which you live can also play a big role.
Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax Pro
Advice: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track
Discover: States That Don't Tax Social Security
To determine how long $750,000 will last across the country for those 65 or older, GOBankingRates culled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center about annual costs in various states. The total cost of living in each state was used to determine how long $750,000 would last for retirees, while specific information about the cost of groceries, utilities, transportation, housing and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state was also analyzed for comparative purposes. States were then ranked in reverse order, with $750,000 lasting the longest in state #1 and #51 being the state where it will run out most quickly (this study also includes Washington D.C.).
The bottom line is that $750,000 can last more than twice as long if you live in a low-cost state in the South rather than higher-cost locations on the coasts or in Hawaii. However, you'll have to balance the cost of living with the type of retirement you'd enjoy. Here's the complete list of how long $750,000 will last in each state in order from the shortest amount of time to the longest.
Hawaii
- Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05
- Annual housing cost: $31,888.09
- Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67
- Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15
- Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09
- Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 7 years, 8 months, 23 days
District of Columbia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,730.84
- Annual housing cost: $25,333.89
- Annual utilities cost: $4,642.46
- Annual transportation cost: $4,500.99
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
- Total annual expenditures: $79,984.29
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 4 months 18 days
Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?
Massachusetts
- Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61
- Annual housing cost: $22,570.95
- Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25
- Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02
- Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14
- Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 7 months 6 days
California
- Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13
- Annual housing cost: $20,150.78
- Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30
- Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91
- Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 4 months 14 days
New York
- Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72
- Annual housing cost: $20,161.17
- Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53
- Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93
- Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 7 months 6 days
Alaska
- Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05
- Annual housing cost: $12,464.40
- Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66
- Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63
- Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51
- Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 5 months 16 days
Maryland
- Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63
- Annual housing cost: $16,307.59
- Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55
- Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
- Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 7 months 3 days
Oregon
- Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
- Annual housing cost: $16,214.11
- Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87
- Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76
- Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 9 months 7 days
Vermont
- Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80
- Annual housing cost: $13,451.17
- Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62
- Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
- Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 4 months 10 days
Connecticut
- Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53
- Annual housing cost: $12,620.21
- Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43
- Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43
- Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 5 months 16 days
New Hampshire
- Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
- Annual housing cost: $11,155.64
- Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
- Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
- Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
- Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 15 days
Maine
- Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90
- Annual housing cost: $12,443.63
- Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
- Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
- Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
- Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 22 days
New Jersey
- Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79
- Annual housing cost: $13,866.65
- Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94
- Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
- Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 13 days
Washington
- Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79
- Annual housing cost: $13,866.65
- Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94
- Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
- Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 13 days
Rhode Island
- Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
- Annual housing cost: $11,820.41
- Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44
- Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48
- Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 11 months 8 days
Arizona
- Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95
- Annual housing cost: $13,212.26
- Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47
- Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72
- Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 3 months 26 days
Delaware
- Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
- Annual housing cost: $10,771.32
- Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66
- Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
- Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 24 days
Montana
- Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
- Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
- Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
- Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
- Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 28 days
Colorado
- Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
- Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
- Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
- Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
- Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 31 days
Florida
- Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
- Annual housing cost: $11,654.21
- Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79
- Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40
- Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 3 days
Virginia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
- Annual housing cost: $11,249.12
- Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
- Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81
- Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 1 days
Utah
- Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52
- Annual housing cost: $10,906.35
- Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24
- Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05
- Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 5 days
Nevada
- Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
- Annual housing cost: $11,726.92
- Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34
- Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02
- Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 12 days
Idaho
- Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13
- Annual housing cost: $10,625.90
- Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43
- Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90
- Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 6 months 15 days
Pennsylvania
- Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41
- Annual housing cost: $9,285.98
- Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52
- Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03
- Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 7 months 24 days
North Dakota
- Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40
- Annual housing cost: $9,161.33
- Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29
- Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15
- Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 9 months 7 days
North Carolina
- Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05
- Annual housing cost: $9,763.78
- Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37
- Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27
- Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 10 months 2 days
South Carolina
- Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
- Annual housing cost: $9,296.37
- Annual utilities cost: $4,258.21
- Annual transportation cost: $3,610.64
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,805.04
- Total annual expenditures: $50,211.78
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 11 months 8 days
South Dakota
- Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99
- Annual housing cost: $10,345.45
- Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40
- Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58
- Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 11 months 19 days
Minnesota
- Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08
- Annual housing cost: $8,673.15
- Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48
- Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70
- Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 1 months 16 days
Wisconsin
- Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09
- Annual housing cost: $8,766.63
- Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58
- Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03
- Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 26 days
New Mexico
- Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
- Annual housing cost: $9,067.85
- Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16
- Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90
- Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 30 days
Louisiana
- Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04
- Annual housing cost: $8,849.72
- Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24
- Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12
- Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 4 months 18 days
Kentucky
- Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
- Annual housing cost: $7,862.96
- Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73
- Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08
- Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10
- Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 6 months 1 days
Texas
- Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27
- Annual housing cost: $8,808.18
- Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34
- Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
- Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 6 months 12 days
Illinois
- Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49
- Annual housing cost: $8,486.18
- Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27
- Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80
- Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 7 months 25 days
Michigan
- Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73
- Annual housing cost: $8,527.73
- Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42
- Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74
- Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days
Wyoming
- Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
- Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
- Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46
- Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46
- Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days
Nebraska
- Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59
- Annual housing cost: $8,475.79
- Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85
- Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79
- Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 9 months 15 days
Arkansas
- Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
- Annual housing cost: $8,143.41
- Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
- Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39
- Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26
- Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 10 months 9 days
Tennessee
- Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17
- Annual housing cost: $8,725.08
- Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19
- Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34
- Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 5 days
Indiana
- Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67
- Annual housing cost: $7,977.22
- Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00
- Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25
- Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 12 days
Missouri
- Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
- Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
- Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58
- Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36
- Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 16 days
West Virginia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
- Annual housing cost: $7,987.60
- Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56
- Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13
- Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 0 months 7 days
Ohio
- Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
- Annual housing cost: $7,385.16
- Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00
- Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
- Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 1 months 1 days
Georgia
- Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11
- Annual housing cost: $8,070.70
- Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90
- Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
- Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 2 months 5 days
Iowa
- Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06
- Annual housing cost: $7,333.22
- Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56
- Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67
- Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 3 months 22 days
Kansas
- Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67
- Annual housing cost: $7,478.64
- Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03
- Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19
- Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33
- Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 5 months 23 days
Alabama
- Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05
- Annual housing cost: $7,083.93
- Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84
- Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85
- Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 6 months 4 days
Oklahoma
- Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66
- Annual housing cost: $7,520.19
- Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95
- Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45
- Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 7 months 2 days
Mississippi
- Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74
- Annual housing cost: $7,115.10
- Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09
- Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38
- Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85
- Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15
How long $750,000 will last in savings: 17 years 0 months 6 days
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
- Explore GOBankingRates' 2023 Banking Resource Center
- The 10 Best Credit Cards for 2023
- Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $750,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of December 14, 2022
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.