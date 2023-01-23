Personal Finance

How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

January 23, 2023 — 11:58 am EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

Many Americans target $1 million as their "dream nest egg" for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can greatly impact how much you'll need for a successful retirement, the state in which you live can also play a big role.

To determine how long $750,000 will last across the country for those 65 or older, GOBankingRates culled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center about annual costs in various states. The total cost of living in each state was used to determine how long $750,000 would last for retirees, while specific information about the cost of groceries, utilities, transportation, housing and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state was also analyzed for comparative purposes. States were then ranked in reverse order, with $750,000 lasting the longest in state #1 and #51 being the state where it will run out most quickly (this study also includes Washington D.C.).

The bottom line is that $750,000 can last more than twice as long if you live in a low-cost state in the South rather than higher-cost locations on the coasts or in Hawaii. However, you'll have to balance the cost of living with the type of retirement you'd enjoy. Here's the complete list of how long $750,000 will last in each state in order from the shortest amount of time to the longest.

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05
  • Annual housing cost: $31,888.09
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09
  • Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 7 years, 8 months, 23 days

Washington DC city view at a orange sunset, including Washington Monument from Capitol building.

District of Columbia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,730.84
  • Annual housing cost: $25,333.89
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,642.46
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,500.99
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
  • Total annual expenditures: $79,984.29

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 4 months 18 days

Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61
  • Annual housing cost: $22,570.95
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02
  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14
  • Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 7 months 6 days

San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13
  • Annual housing cost: $20,150.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91
  • Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 4 months 14 days

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72
  • Annual housing cost: $20,161.17
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93
  • Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 7 months 6 days

Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05
  • Annual housing cost: $12,464.40
  • Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51
  • Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 5 months 16 days

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63
  • Annual housing cost: $16,307.59
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 7 months 3 days

A view from Mt.

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $16,214.11
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76
  • Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 9 months 7 days

aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80
  • Annual housing cost: $13,451.17
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 4 months 10 days

Hartford Connecticut neighborhood

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53
  • Annual housing cost: $12,620.21
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43
  • Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 5 months 16 days

Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
  • Annual housing cost: $11,155.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 15 days

Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90
  • Annual housing cost: $12,443.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85
  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 22 days

Elizabeth is a city in Union County, New Jersey, United States.

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79
  • Annual housing cost: $13,866.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 13 days

Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79
  • Annual housing cost: $13,866.65
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 13 days

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $11,820.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48
  • Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 11 months 8 days

An aerial view of a Phoenix, Arizona freeway during rush hour shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight using a wide angle lens.

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95
  • Annual housing cost: $13,212.26
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72
  • Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 3 months 26 days

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $10,771.32
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 24 days

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 28 days

The snow covered Longs Peak and the Rocky Mountains stand behind Downtown Denver skyscrapers, hotels, office and apartment buildings with homes and condos in the foreground.

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 31 days

Tampa downtown, Florida, USA.

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81
  • Annual housing cost: $11,654.21
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40
  • Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 3 days

Rooftop view of homes in Norfolk, Virginia

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $11,249.12
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 1 days

Park City, Utah, USA downtown in autumn at dusk.

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52
  • Annual housing cost: $10,906.35
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 5 days

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86
  • Annual housing cost: $11,726.92
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02
  • Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 12 days

View of Boise downtown and Idaho Capitol on a fine autumn morning as seen from Capitol Blvd, Boise, Idaho, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13
  • Annual housing cost: $10,625.90
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 6 months 15 days

The aerial view of the City Hall and Downtown District of Scranton at sunset.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41
  • Annual housing cost: $9,285.98
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03
  • Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 7 months 24 days

Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40
  • Annual housing cost: $9,161.33
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 9 months 7 days

Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05
  • Annual housing cost: $9,763.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 10 months 2 days

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
  • Annual housing cost: $9,296.37
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,258.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,610.64
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,805.04
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,211.78

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 11 months 8 days

Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99
  • Annual housing cost: $10,345.45
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58
  • Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 11 months 19 days

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08
  • Annual housing cost: $8,673.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70
  • Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 1 months 16 days

Fall view of private houses neighborhood with classic american middle class homes and colorful trees along a pond reflected in a water.

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09
  • Annual housing cost: $8,766.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 26 days

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
  • Annual housing cost: $9,067.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 30 days

An aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building, looking towards the Mississippi bridge and river.

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04
  • Annual housing cost: $8,849.72
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 4 months 18 days

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
  • Annual housing cost: $7,862.96
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 6 months 1 days

El Paso, Texas stock photo

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27
  • Annual housing cost: $8,808.18
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44
  • Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 6 months 12 days

Aurora is a suburb of Chicago located in the outer region of Greater Chicago in the U.

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49
  • Annual housing cost: $8,486.18
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 7 months 25 days

Aerial view of Traverse City, Michigan.

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73
  • Annual housing cost: $8,527.73
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96
  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days

Aerial Drone Photography of Downtown Omaha Nebraska.

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59
  • Annual housing cost: $8,475.79
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 9 months 15 days

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73
  • Annual housing cost: $8,143.41
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39
  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 10 months 9 days

Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17
  • Annual housing cost: $8,725.08
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 5 days

Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67
  • Annual housing cost: $7,977.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25
  • Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 12 days

St. Louis downtown skyline at twilight

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10
  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 16 days

Panorama of the autumn fall colors surrounding Cheat Lake near Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61
  • Annual housing cost: $7,987.60
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 0 months 7 days

Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98
  • Annual housing cost: $7,385.16
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 1 months 1 days

High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11
  • Annual housing cost: $8,070.70
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95
  • Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 2 months 5 days

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06
  • Annual housing cost: $7,333.22
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 3 months 22 days

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67
  • Annual housing cost: $7,478.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19
  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 5 months 23 days

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05
  • Annual housing cost: $7,083.93 
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 6 months 4 days

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66
  • Annual housing cost: $7,520.19
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45
  • Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 7 months 2 days

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74
  • Annual housing cost: $7,115.10
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38
  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85
  • Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 17 years 0 months 6 days

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $750,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of December 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
