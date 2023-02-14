Personal Finance

How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

February 14, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might find crimps their style. According to Fidelity, the way to save is to have at least 1 x your salary by 30, 3x by 40, 6x by 50, 8x by 60, and 10x by 67. Some experts suggest having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, but that's a difficult number to achieve for many Americans.

To paint a more realistic picture of retirement finances, GOBankingRates determined how long $500,000 will last in every state. To do this, the study analyzed average spending data -- including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health care -- for people ages 65 and older. Keep reading to get a clear idea of the cost of living across America.

Jackson, Mississippi, USA downtown cityscape at the capitol.

Mississippi

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 11 years 4 months 7 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,059.15
Tulsa downtown skyline and highway interchange / junction ramp with cars.

Oklahoma

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 11 years 0 months 21 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,206.25

Birmingham, Alabama, USA - April 25, 2012: People partake in group exercise under the pavilion at Railroad Park.

Alabama

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 11 years 0 months 3 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,414.81
Kansas

Kansas

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 11 months 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,519.09
Iowa

Iowa

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 10 months 13 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,988.36
Augusta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline on the Savannah River.

Georgia

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 9 months 15 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,353.35
Ohio

Ohio

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 8 months 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,614.05
Wheeling, West Virginia.

West Virginia

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 8 months 4 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,822.62
Missouri, St. Louis, United States, trips, vacation

Missouri

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 7 months 21 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,979.04
Beautiful architecture in downtown Indianapolis, INDIANA, along the central canal

Indiana

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 7 months 17 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,031.18
Nashville-Tennessee

Tennessee

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 7 months 13 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,083.32
Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

Arkansas

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 6 months 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,291.89
Omaha-Nebraska

Nebraska

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 6 months 12 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,500.45
Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.

Wyoming

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 5 months 16 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,792.44
Lansing downtown skyline (with the Boji Tower on the right) with the Michigan State Capitol building in the back.

Michigan

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 5 months 16 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,813.30
The Bean Chicago Illinois

Illinois

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 5 months 5 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,917.58
Texas, dallas

Texas

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 4 months 10 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,282.57
Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.

Kentucky

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 3 months 30 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,386.85
New Orleans Louisiana

Louisiana

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 3 months 4 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,751.84
Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 2 months 20 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,908.26
11216, Horizontal, Milwaukee - Wisconsin, States, america

Wisconsin

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 2 months 17 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,960.40
A view of downtown St.

Minnesota

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 10 years 0 months 28 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $49,586.09
11709, Horizontal, South-Dakota, States

South Dakota

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 11 months 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $50,107.50
Charleston

South Carolina

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 11 months 15 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $50,211.78
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA skyline.

North Carolina

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 10 months 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $50,524.63
North Dakota

North Dakota

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 10 months 5 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $50,785.33
View of Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 9 months 7 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $51,202.46
Boise, Idaho, city, downtown

Idaho

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 8 months 11 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $51,567.45
Nevada

Nevada

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 4 months 29 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $53,131.68
Salt Lake City skyline

Utah

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 4 months 25 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $53,183.82
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

Virginia

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 4 months 21 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $53,235.96
Florida Miami

Florida

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 2 months 5 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $54,487.35
Colorado

Colorado

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 1 month 12 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $54,852.33
High Angle Overlook Walkerville Montana Downtown USA

Montana

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 1 month 8 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $54,904.47
Street intersection in Wilmington Delaware

Delaware

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 9 years 1 month 4 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $54,956.61
Downtown Tucson

Arizona

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 10 months 16 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $56,312.28
Providence, Rhode Island was one of the first cities established in the United States.

Rhode Island

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 7 months 13 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $57,980.79
Hoboken, N.J.

New Jersey

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 4 months 28 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $59,440.74
Seattle

Washington

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 4 months 25 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $59,492.88
Portland, Maine, USA coastal townscape.

Maine

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 4 months 17 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $59,701.45
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

New Hampshire

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 4 months 10 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $59,805.73
Connecticut-Hartford

Connecticut

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 3 months 22 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $60,170.71
Downtown Rutland, Vermont.

Vermont

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 8 years 2 months 27 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $60,692.12
11716, Cities, Horizontal, Portland - Oregon, US, USA, United States, america

Oregon

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 7 years 10 months 6 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $63,716.30
Baltimore

Maryland

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 7 years 8 months 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $64,706.98
The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

Alaska

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 7 years 7 months 21 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $65,436.96
New York

New York

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 7 years 0 months 25 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $70,755.34
Golden Gate Bridge - San Francisco.

California

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 16 years 10 months 27 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $72,319.57
Boston-Massachusetts

Massachusetts

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 6 years 4 months 25 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $78,159.36
Palm trees along the beach in Hawaii

Hawaii

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days: 5 years 1 months 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $96,982.26
55 to 59 years, 60 to 64 years, Autumn, Bicycle, Cape Cod, Caucasian, Cycling, Female, Fence, Full Length, Healthy lifestyle, Horizontal, MAN, Male, Massachusetts, Mature Couple, Outdoors, Photography, Retirement, Tree, chatham, color, cross-media, cycle path, day, heterosexual couple, leisure, mature man, path, rural, senior woman, togetherness, two people, vacation, walking, winter, woman

How Long Will a $500K Retirement Nest Egg Last?

Location plays a crucial role in gauging how long $500,000 will last you. Cost of living varies widely across the nation.

For example, as far as location goes, Mississippi ranks as the top choice for making $500,000 last as long as possible. According to the data, however, $500,000 in Mississippi will last only about four months longer than it would in Oklahoma, which is the second-best place to retire with $500,000.

If Hawaii, California or New York are your dream retirement destinations, $500,000 won't last nearly as long. These states are considered some of the worst choices to retire in with that size of a nest egg as savings. For example, if you were to move to Hawaii instead of Mississippi, you would get six fewer years, on average, out of your retirement savings.

But location isn't the only thing to consider. You also need to decide how you'll spend your money, and weigh that against the average cost-of-living expenses in your chosen state. Perhaps you plan on sharing a home with someone else who can afford to pay half of the expenses. Or maybe transportation costs aren't an issue for you because you plan to use a free or low-cost transit system.

Whatever the case, to make your $500,000 nest egg go the distance, it's important to choose a retirement destination that will best serve your specific needs at the most affordable cost.

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

