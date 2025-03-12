How Is Lennar’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Home Construction Stocks?

Miami-based Lennar Corporation (LEN) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with a market capitalization of $33.2 billion. The company specializes in residential construction, offering a diverse range of homes catering to first-time, move-up, and active adult buyers. It operates through distinct segments, including Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, as well as Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Lennar fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the residential construction industry. The company strengthens its position as a leading U.S. homebuilder through diversified operations, including mortgage financing, title insurance, and property management. Its nationwide presence mitigates regional risks, while efficiency, advanced construction methods, and cost controls support strong margins.

Active Investor:

Lennar's stock has faced significant pressure, declining 37.3% from its 52-week high of $193.80 achieved on Sept. 19. LEN has declined 23.2% over the past three months, underperforming the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s (ITB) 16.2% drop over the same time frame.

The longer-term trend remains weak, with shares down 31.9% over six months and 26% over the past year, compared to ITB’s more modest declines of 17.3% over the past six months and 10.6% over the past year.

Lennar has also consistently traded below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early December, reinforcing a bearish technical outlook.

Elevated mortgage rates have weakened housing demand, while inflation and rising material and labor costs have pressured Lennar’s margins. Persistent labor shortages and supply chain disruptions have further strained operations, leading to project delays and higher expenses.

On Dec. 18, Lennar released its fourth-quarter results that reflected ongoing challenges in the housing market, with total revenue declining 9% year-over-year to $10 billion and adjusted EPS missing estimates. Home deliveries fell 7% to 22,206 units, while the average sales price dropped to $430,000 due to higher incentives. Looking ahead, Lennar expects lower margins and home deliveries in Q1 2025, reinforcing a cautious outlook amid ongoing market headwinds. LEN shares declined 5.2% after the announcement.

Meanwhile, top industry rival PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has handled market turbulence far better, dipping only 4.5% over the past 52 weeks and 19.5% over the past six months.

Still, Wall Street hasn’t given up on Lennar yet. Among the 19 analysts covering the LEN stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” The mean price target of $153.25 represents a potential upside of 26.2% from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.