How Lemonade Stock Gained 120% in 2025

Key Points

The company beat Wall Street's earnings estimates by at least 25% in three of its last four quarterly reports.

Lemonade's gross loss ratio dropped from 88% to 67% over two years, meaning it keeps more of every premium dollar.

The stock is trading at its highest level since July 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

Shares of Lemonade(NYSE: LMND)rose 120.4% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After gaining another 12% in the first 13 days of January (including weekends and New Year's Day), the stock is trading at prices not seen since July 2021.

The automated and computerized insurance company is back in Wall Street's graces after a deep plunge in the post-coronavirus era. How did Lemonade get such a vigorous second wind last year? Let's take a look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why Lemonade juiced analyst targets in 2025

Lemonade has made a habit of crushing Wall Street's expectations in its quarterly reports. Three of the last four bottom-line surprises were in the range of 25% to 31% better than expected.

That's not the whole story, though. More importantly, Lemonade is starting to look like an effective insurance business. Its artificial intelligence (AI) systems have learned enough from Lemonade's real-world customer and incident data to make reasonable decisions on sign-ups, plan pricing, and claim payouts without human intervention.

The evolving AI systems are making a difference to Lemonade's financial results. In the most recent report, the gross loss ratio landed at 67%, down from 88% two years earlier. This industry-specific metric tells you how much of every premium dollar an insurer pays out in claims.

Seen from a different angle, Lemonade now retains 33% instead of 12% of incoming insurance premiums after settling its claim payouts. The business remains unprofitable, but it may start to generate bottom-line profits and free cash flows if the AI improvements continue for another two to three years.

In the long run, that's what Lemonade's investors really are looking for.

Watch for seeds, but Lemonade's prospects are sweet

Lemonade's AI-powered insurance model is finally bearing fruit. Loss ratios are plummeting, gross margins are expanding, and the company is targeting a trillion-dollar market dominated by slow-moving legacy giants. If the machines keep getting smarter, Lemonade could give the old guard a sweet squeeze over time.

Just keep in mind: the company leans heavily on reinsurers to manage risk, and if those booming AI improvements hit a sour patch, Lemonade's growth story could take longer to ripen than bulls expect.

But all things considered, I'm thrilled to see the AI-powered insurance idea stealing customers from the old-school insurance giants you know and tolerate. I think Lemonade is a game-changing disruptor. Wall Street is also starting to embrace the idea.

Should you buy stock in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Anders Bylund has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.