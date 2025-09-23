How To Land the Holiday Side Hustle That Could Become a Full-Time Career

The holidays aren’t just about shopping for gifts and celebrating with friends and family. It’s also one of the busiest hiring seasons of the year.

Retailers, delivery companies and even restaurants are looking to fill thousands of temporary jobs to help meet the increased demand around the holidays. If you’re a side-gig job seeker, then you’ll have the chance to earn extra income when you might need it most.

However, what’s great about some of these seasonal positions is that they don’t need to end once the holidays are over. Some can actually lead to a new full-time career that you love. Keep reading as we explore how to find the perfect holiday side hustle, what you should do to stand out from everyone else applying and how you could end up turning this new opportunity into a full-time position.

Where To Find Seasonal Job Opportunities

The holidays are a busy time for many different industries. Retailers are hiring cashiers, stockers, customer service and sales associates. Hotels, restaurants and catering companies are also frequently looking for additional staff to handle holiday demand. Additionally, with millions of packages being delivered, companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS need thousands of drivers to ensure everyone receives their gifts on time.

Where should you look if you want to land one of these jobs? Job boards like Indeed and Flexjobs are a great place to start. You can also look at company career pages and even your local community websites.

How To Stand Out in a Fast-Hiring Process

Around the holidays, companies are looking to hire quickly. They don’t have time for a long, drawn-out hiring process. That means you need to find ways to stand out from the crowd. Here are a few tips to help you succeed.

Apply quickly : If you see an open position that matches what you want to do, apply quickly. Companies are filling positions fast, so they’re likely only to consider applications from a select few.

: If you see an open position that matches what you want to do, apply quickly. Companies are filling positions fast, so they’re likely only to consider applications from a select few. Tailor your resume : If you have previous experience that matches the job you’re applying for, make sure you highlight that within your resume. This will help you stand out.

: If you have previous experience that matches the job you’re applying for, make sure you highlight that within your resume. This will help you stand out. Be flexible : Flexibility is another key to differentiating yourself from the crowd. Make yourself available to work nights and weekends, if needed. This flexibility will make you a valuable addition to the team.

: Flexibility is another key to differentiating yourself from the crowd. Make yourself available to work nights and weekends, if needed. This flexibility will make you a valuable addition to the team. Show professionalism: Treat the entire process like you would if interviewing for a full-time job. Show up on time to the interview, dress like a professional and come prepared.

Turning a Holiday Job Into a Career

If you’re thinking about changing careers, this part-time holiday job could be the opportunity you need. However, to make this happen, you need to make a lasting impression.

Start by showing responsibility, punctuality and a strong work ethic. These qualities are hard to find and most companies want to keep them long-term. It’s also important to build good relationships with your coworkers. This doesn’t mean you need to suck up to your manager, but engaging in conversations when appropriate can help. Being personable can make a big difference.

Lastly, be honest about your goals. If you want to stay after the holidays, let them know. They’ll see you’re eager to work full-time and the worst they can do is say no.

