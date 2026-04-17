How Is Kratos Defense Advancing Its Hypersonic Systems Development?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is increasingly focusing on hypersonic and high-performance systems as a key part of its growth strategy. These technologies are becoming a major priority for defense customers, given their ability to operate at extremely high speeds and support next-generation mission requirements. Kratos Defense is positioning itself in this space by developing cost-effective systems that can be produced and deployed more rapidly than traditional alternatives.



A notable aspect of KTOS’ strategy is its focus on internally funding the development of hypersonic platforms and related technologies, allowing it to move faster and retain greater control over innovation. Systems such as the Erinyes hypersonic and Zeus solid rocket motors have already completed successful test flights, demonstrating real-world capability. This progress has helped Kratos Defense secure larger opportunities, including contracts tied to hypersonic testing and system development, further strengthening its position in this rapidly evolving space.



The company is designing these systems with an emphasis on lower cost and quicker production timelines, which aligns well with current defense priorities. This approach allows customers to deploy capabilities at scale, rather than relying on limited, high-cost systems, making Kratos Defense a more attractive partner for future programs.



As global defense strategies continue to prioritize advanced strike and deterrence capabilities, demand for hypersonic systems is expected to grow. With its ongoing investments, successful testing progress and focus on cost-efficient solutions, Kratos Defense is building a strong position in this space, supporting its long-term growth outlook.

Companies Advancing Hypersonic Capabilities

As hypersonic technologies gain increasing importance in modern defense strategies, companies are stepping up investments to strengthen their capabilities and support evolving mission requirements. Defense players like Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are actively expanding their presence in this space to capture emerging opportunities.



Lockheed Martin develops advanced hypersonic strike systems and related missile technologies designed to enhance speed, precision and operational effectiveness across defense programs.



Northrop Grumman focuses on propulsion systems, advanced materials and enabling technologies that support hypersonic flight and next-generation defense solutions.

Earnings Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 38.18% and 37.60%, respectively.



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KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 7.86X compared with the industry average of 12.44X.



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KTOS Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Kratos Defense have surged 124.9% compared with the industry’s 41.9% growth.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

Kratos Defense currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.