How is Kohl's Shaping Its Strategy for a Successful Holiday Season?

As the holiday season approaches, Kohl’s Corporation KSS is rolling out a solid strategy to stay competitive with other retailers. The company’s holiday season strategy is focused on delivering affordable gifts, an enhanced shopping experience with fresh in-store displays and compelling value throughout the season. Customers can expect fresh deals every week in November and December.

KSS Offers Greater Gift Options at Unbeatable Prices

Kohl’s has nearly doubled its gift offerings this year, solidifying its position as a top destination for holiday shoppers. A standout feature this season is Kohl’s Value Gift Shop, which offers a range of stocking stuffers and quick-grab gifts priced at $3, $5, and $8, with many items under $10. These affordable options make it easy for customers to find thoughtful gifts without breaking the bank.



Kohl’s stores will showcase curated gift displays, making shopping easier and more inspirational. The selection includes double the Sephora at Kohl’s gift sets, jewelry options under $25, and toys starting at just $5.99, with many priced below $20. To enhance convenience, Kohl’s also offers digital tools like an interactive Gifting Quiz, Pinterest collaborations, and curated gift guides, helping shoppers navigate the holiday rush more smoothly.



Fresh Products, Styles, and In-Store Displays at Kohl’s

This holiday season, Kohl’s stores will be brimming with festive energy – with 50% more seasonal decor items, prominently displayed at the store's entrance, along with the new Kohl’s Tree Farm, offering a wider selection of holiday trees, ornaments, lights, and inflatables. Holiday essentials, such as cards and gift wraps, have also seen a 50% increase in availability.



New clothing brands have been added across men's, women's, and children's apparel, with a focus on dress and occasion wear. Seasonal must-haves, such as cozy sleepwear, sweaters, fleece, and boots, will also be available. Shoppers can also find a broader range of pet products, tech gadgets, personal care items, kitchen appliances, and novelty gifts. Apart from this, Kohl’s is offering Babies “R” Us baby gear for the first time this season, in 200 stores and online, catering to new and growing families.

KSS to Gain on Season-Long Deals & Easy Shopping Options

Kohl’s will offer deep discounts throughout the holiday season, including its popular $15 Kohl’s cash promotion for every $50 spent, starting in November. The deals will peak during Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday. Like the previous years, Kohl’s will close its doors on Thanksgiving to allow employees to spend time with their families.



Starting on Black Friday, Kohl’s will host in-store events, sweepstakes, and giveaways through December to make the shopping season even more exciting. The company’s free loyalty program offers customers 5% rewards on every purchase, with 7.5% rewards available to those who use a Kohl’s Card. The new Kohl’s Rewards Visa further expands earning opportunities for purchases, such as gas and grocery stores.



Kohl’s also offers convenience with services like free in-store pickup, and same-day delivery through Instacart, ensuring a smooth shopping experience.

Wrapping Up

Retailers are gearing up for the holiday season with the same excitement as deal-hunting shoppers. This crucial period, which accounts for a significant portion of annual sales, has retailers like Target TGT, Walmart WMT, and Macy’s M launching their holiday plans, from special deals and enhanced product assortments to early shopping offers and additional seasonal hiring.



According to Deloitte, holiday retail sales are projected to increase between 2.3% and 3.3% year over year, totaling $1.58 trillion to $1.59 trillion during the November to January period. E-commerce sales are anticipated to rise 7% to 9%, reaching between $289 billion and $294 billion. With its well-rounded holiday strategy, Kohl’s, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, is positioned to capture solid sales during this vital season. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of KSS have gained 2.3% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.6%.

