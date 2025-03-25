News & Insights

Stocks

How Is Kellanova’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Food & Beverage Stocks?

March 25, 2025 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

Kellanova (K), Formerly Kellogg Company, is a global leader in snacks and convenience foods, with brands like Pringles, Cheez-It, and Pop-Tarts. The company, valued at a market cap of $28.5 billion, operates across North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Kellanova perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaged goods industry. 

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

K shares currently hovers marginally above its 52-week high of $83.22, achieved on March 4. Over the past three months, K stock has gained 2.1%, outperforming the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXGmarginally decline over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the long term, K has gained 2.3% in the past six months and surged 48.5% over the past year, significantly outperforming FTXG, which dropped 10.8% in six months and 6.7% over the past year.

Confirming its bullish momentum, K has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-April last year and has consistently traded above its 50-day moving average since early August.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 6, K shares surged marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.92 smashed Street’s expectations and was up 17.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue stood at $3.12 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion, reflecting robust demand across its product portfolio. The company benefited from strong volume growth, strategic pricing actions, and brand strength, particularly in key segments like snacks and convenience foods. 

K’s top competitor, General Mills, Inc. (GIS), has lagged behind the stock, declining 21.2% over the past six months and 15.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about K’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and it currently trades above its mean price target of $81.47.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIS
K
FTXG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.