How To Keep Your Financial Information Safe From Scams While Traveling

In today’s world, your money is almost entirely digital — which means thieves can steal it if they get ahold of your financial information.

Keep it safe while traveling with these tips from cybersecurity experts.

Avoid Public USB Chargers

Those public USB charging stations at airports, cafes and hotels are certainly convenient. Unfortunately, they can also open a backdoor into your phone.

“Hackers can modify these charging stations so that your device silently authorizes a data connection,” explained Eric Plam, chief revenue officer at SIMO, a mobile connectivity company. “This gives attackers a chance to install malware or steal sensitive information, ranging from emails to login credentials or even remote control of your phone.”

He recommended using your own wall charger, using a charge-only cable or bringing a power bank to avoid these charging stations.

Use a VPN on Public WiFi Networks

You’ve heard it before: scammers can pull data as you browse using open wifi networks.

Aimee Simpson of cybersecurity company Huntress recommended using a VPN while surfing on a public wifi network. “A VPN adds another layer of security to your device, as all the data that flows from the internet to your phone or computer is hidden within an encryption channel.”

Be Careful Paying With Cards

Every time you swipe a card, you risk a skimmer stealing your payment data. Cyber thieves install these inside card swiping strips to pull your card details. “When swiping a physical card, use a credit card rather than a debit card,” said Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist for ESET. “If the card gets skimmed, this buys time to resolve the issue with the card company and does not leave you with an empty bank account.”

Simpson added that when you pay online, you don’t have to enter your real card number. “Most banks offer the option to generate temporary virtual cards, that you can use once or shut off at any time.”

Watch for Phone Snatchers

Your phone likely has everything cyber thieves need to access your financial accounts. Protect it like your bank accounts depend on it — because they might.

Don’t wander the streets of an unfamiliar city holding your phone out for a thief to snatch. Don’t leave it sitting on a cafe table, where one partner can distract you while the other lifts your phone. It should stay in your pocket or purse at all times when not absolutely necessary.

Set Up Remote Phone Access

If your phone gets stolen while traveling, you need to be able to track or wipe it. But that requires setup in advance.

“Enable remote tracking and wipe capabilities on your phone,” said Joe Cronin of International Citizens Insurance, a travel insurance company. “That lets you prevent access to your personal information and financial apps.”

Place a Hold on Your Mail

Not every scammer gets your data digitally. Some do it the old fashioned way. Melanie McGovern, director of public relations at the Better Business Bureau, advised when traveling to place a hold on your mail with the Postal Service. “That prevents mail with your private account information from piling up for anyone to take,” she said. It also makes it less visually obvious that you’re out of town — leaving a home full of valuables for the taking.

