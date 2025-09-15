How to Keep Your Direct Express Card -- and Social Security Payments -- Safe from Thieves

Key Points Avoid using an automatic login feature that saves your password.

Change your password at least every 72 days.

If you have a bank or credit union, make it a point to use online banking services so you don’t have to depend on paper statements.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The Direct Express card is a prepaid debit card used by federal benefits recipients. On the scheduled payment date each month, the card is loaded electronically with Social Security and/or Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits. Like any other Mastercard debit card, it can be used to make in-store, online, or phone payments.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Whether you already have a Direct Express Card or you'll soon receive one to replace paper Social Security checks, there are steps you can take to keep your card secure and protect your money from thieves and scammers.

Logging in safely

An especially nice feature of the Direct Express card is how easy it is to access your account from a web browser or through the Direct Express mobile app. Curious what your balance is, or wondering if the payment to the dog sitter went through OK? You can simply check your account.

However, your login process should be your first defense against theft. Here's how:

Don't use information easily linked to you when selecting a password or answering secret questions. This includes your birth date, pet's name, favorite sports team, the city you grew up in, or your Social Security number.

Don't use the automatic login feature that allows you to save your password.

Never jot down your password or PIN where others can find it. If you're looking for a secure way to protect (and remember) your passwords and PINs, use a secure password manager like Bitwarden.

Never share your password or PIN with anyone, no matter how much you believe you can trust them.

Always log off online and app services when you're finished. Just closing or shutting down your browser makes it easy for someone else to log in.

When you're online

If you receive an email that appears to be from a bank, credit union, government office, or other entity that requests personal information, delete the message immediately. Do not click on any links. If your bank, the Social Security Administration (SSA), or any other credible organization needs to speak with you, they won't email you.

Glance through your incoming emails and delete any that appear to be spam or contain attachments.

Do not access your Direct Express account from a public space, like an internet café.

Never leave your device (computer or phone) alone in public.

Using virus and spyware protection, firewalls, and other tools

Update your virus protection software regularly.

Use spyware detection to eliminate unwanted programs.

if you have high-speed internet or an "always on" connection to the web, such as DSL or a cable modem, use a firewall to protect sensitive online information.

Keep your operating systems and software up to date by applying the latest security patches.

Other smart ways to protect your card and your money

Don't write your PIN on your debit card.

Shield the electronic keypad when entering your PIN at an ATM or merchant location.

if you have service work done in your home, or have roommates, keep all your personal information in a secure place.

Shred or tear up outdated financial statements.

Regularly monitor your Direct Express account to ensure you recognize all transactions.

If you detect unauthorized charges or withdrawals, contact Direct Express customer service immediately. The number I found was 888-741-1115.

One of the most attractive benefits associated with a Direct Express card is the built-in security provided by Mastercard. However, you'll want to know you've covered all your bases by doing your part to protect the card.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.