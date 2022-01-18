How Jess Podgajny Is Personalizing the Future of Work for the Modern Employee

Jess Podgajny, co-founder and CEO of LLUNA, is a firm believer that work should be designed for life—not the other way around.

Jess was heavily inspired by her father who started his own business, modeling the definition of designing work to fit one’s unique lifestyle. Having had the opportunity to dip her toes in her father’s business catapulted Jess into her mission to normalize designing one’s own work and life through the power of technology. As a result, LLUNA was born, founded on the belief that employees should have the power to personalize their work to fit within their life.

We asked Jess about the story behind LLUNA’s founder, how her background in management consulting shaped how she operates as a leader, and how she will continue to pursue her mission.

Q: Tell us the story behind LLUNA’s founding: How and why did you start working on LLUNA?

A: My a-ha moment was a few years ago. I’d recently become a mom and was reflecting on my life and my work. I realized that what I wanted or needed from my employer had regularly evolved over time. At first, it might sound obvious. After all, we are human and our work goals and life needs are constantly evolving. Yet we’ve been conditioned to fit into standards and norms defined by our employers. When we outgrow these norms, we leave and join a company we believe will be a better fit. I began questioning: What if we didn’t leave? What if—like the perfectly personalized coffee order from our favorite shop—we could personalize our work arrangements instead? Why couldn’t we design work for life instead of the other way around? And so, LLUNA was born.

Q: What problem does LLUNA solve?

A: There has been a seismic shift in the employer/employee dynamic. Employees are speaking up and taking action with greater pace and resolve than ever before. We’re in the eye of The Great Resignation storm. Voluntary turnover costs companies 50 percent to 200 percent of a person’s salary to replace them. In order to stay competitive, employers must meet people where they are regularly, recognizing that people are unique and their needs and wants evolve over time. LLUNA’s technology makes that easy to achieve.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts your business has had so far?

A: As a former chief people officer and management consultant, I’ve built my career on helping people. LLUNA’s technology is no different. For me, it’s all about making people happier and their lives better. We regularly receive feedback from employees sharing how they feel heard, seen, empowered, in control, and appreciated. From leaders, we hear feedback about the relief they feel at having a structured and repeatable way to manage flexibility and choice for their team, and how they feel better equipped to lead in this new normal. Knowing that our technology is amplifying inclusion, engagement, and alignment inside companies is my North Star.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: My dad had his own business when I was a kid. He manufactured and distributed medical supplies. He was also very present in my life—pickups from school or sideline cheering during games. Growing up, I had every job at his company, from stuffing envelopes in the shipping department to assembling products, and, eventually, overseeing operations. I loved all of it—the freedom to innovate processes and build something brought me joy. Through his leadership and actions, he was the first person I knew to model work designed for life. Now I want to make it the norm for all.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Being an entrepreneur can be lonely and vulnerable. From the idea-stage to product to customers, there are countless opportunities for people to tell you you’re wrong or to call your baby ugly. But I’ve found that getting vulnerable and genuinely connecting with people has led to far more opportunities and successes than I’d ever imagined possible. Amid the grind, there are incredible people ready to help, advise, support, and evangelize. It sounds cliched, but often the hardest thing to do is to take the first step, to make the call, or ask for help. After that, it feels like unwrapping a present: excitement, surprise, and ultimately delight that leads to all sorts of positive outcomes.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: I believe it all starts with values. You can’t build a strong team or network without knowing what you stand for. LLUNA’s values spell the word FRESH—freedom, resourcefulness, empathy, simplicity, and happiness. These values guide our day-to-day decisions and our big picture vision. They guide who we want to work with, and how we do it. Attracting great talent and support becomes much easier when values are clear and actions back them up.

Q: What’s next for you and LLUNA?

A: We’re on a mission to personalize the future of work. The LLUNA team works every day to make this a reality by continually strengthening our intelligent software and upholding an excellent customer experience. We recently launched a “Future of Work”Slack community, bringing people-first leaders together to share and learn together. We’re growing our partner network to connect innovative products and services to employers across all aspects of the future of work. And we have big plans ahead for our podcast, FRESH Takes on the Future of Work. It’s an exciting time with more on the horizon.

Jess is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

