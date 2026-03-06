How IPG Photonics Stock Gained 42% Last Month

Key Points

IPG Photonics stock gained 42% in February after its Q4 earnings blew past Wall Street estimates.

Revenue jumped 17% year over year, and adjusted earnings more than doubled expectations.

Management expects the medical business to double or triple over the next year.

Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) rose 42.4% in February 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's no mystery why the maker of fiber lasers soared, either. The fourth-quarter report it published on Feb. 12 and blew past analyst estimates by a wide margin.

IPG Photonics crushed Wall Street's expectations

Analyst consensus estimates suggested a fairly weak report. Adjusted earnings were expected to fall from $0.19 to $0.18 per diluted share, while revenue estimates pointed to roughly $247.7 million, or 5.7% year-over-year growth.

Instead, IPG Photonics more than doubled non-GAAP earnings to $0.46 per share on $274.5 million of top-line sales. That's a 17.2% revenue jump.

Fiber lasers are a hot item right now, and IPG Photonics' management said that the strong growth should continue at least for the next couple of years.

Fiber lasers are everywhere

Fiber lasers may sound like a high-tech toy, but they are crucial components in many exciting industries.

Battery makers use them for welding, which connects IPG Photonics to the electric vehicles and utility-scale energy storage sectors. Industrial manufacturers also employ lasers in high-precision cutting and cleaning. Many medical imaging machines won't work without fiber lasers. And I'm just skimming the largest current revenue generators in IPG Photonics' client portfolio.

Looking ahead, the company is researching lasers for quantum computing, nuclear clocks, and ultra-short wavelength beams for semiconductor manufacturing. This technology isn't just an academic exercise in pure laser research, but the pathway to new revenue streams in the long run.

"We have talked about core investments in medical and micromachining, areas like directed energy. Those are addressing new TAM for us that is several billion dollars," CEO Mark Gitin said on the earnings call. "We expect to see growth in that area of hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years."

The medical sector is especially interesting, as IPG Photonics is preparing multiple new products for that market in 2026.

"That roadmap continues on for the next couple of years," Gitin said. "Over the next year, we expect the [medical] business to double or triple."

IPG Photonics isn't a cheap stock, trading at 169 times GAAP earnings or 86 times adjusted today. Many investors are skeptical of the company's growth prospects. 22% of its shares are on loan to short-sellers as of the latest short-sale data collection on Feb. 13, right after the Q4 report. So there are serious reasons to be careful with this unpredictable stock.

Still, the company has tended to deliver on management's promises in recent years, resulting in a plethora of Street-stumping earnings reports. If you expect IPG Photonics to deliver more surprises in 2026 and beyond, this stock could be an effective tool for tapping into several tempting growth opportunities at once. Just make sure you can handle extreme speed bumps on the road ahead.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends IPG Photonics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

