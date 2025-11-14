How IonQ's New $3.5 Billion Balance Sheet Changes the Investment Thesis

Key Points

IonQ holds $3.5 billion in cash and short-term investments.

The company's revenue is growing exponentially, thanks to a series of acquisitions.

Meanwhile, its expenses are growing -- contributing to mounting operating losses.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

In the world of quantum computing stocks, perhaps no other name commands more attention than IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). On the surface, investing in IonQ might look compelling. The company's systems integrate with each major cloud hyperscaler -- Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Meanwhile, CEO Niccolo de Masi has done a phenomenal job on the marketing side of the house by getting investors both intrigued and excited about the company's potentially revolutionary trapped ion technology.

With a cash pile of $3.5 billion, is IonQ poised to take over the quantum AI revolution? Below, I'll look at IonQ's financial profile and assess what the underlying business trajectory could look like over the coming years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

IonQ's financial profile is upside down

The charts below illustrate IonQ's revenue and net income over the last 12 months. The dichotomy between the company's sales and profitability profile could not be more dramatic.

It appears that the sales trajectory is firing on all cylinders. However, if that were true, why is IonQ hemorrhaging operating losses?

As is often the case with financial due diligence, the devil is in the details.

How does the company have all this cash?

There's an important nuance to point out as it pertains to IonQ's revenue. Over the last year, the company has completed a number of acquisitions. Essentially, the revenue figure pictured above is a pro forma representation of the business -- meaning it represents both organic revenue growth in combination with IonQ's newly acquired assets tucked into the overall operation.

This leads to my second point. For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, IonQ spent $210 million on research and development (R&D) and $154 million on selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. This represents annual growth of 116% and 275%, respectively, across R&D and SG&A.

Given that the company's expense profile is accelerating at a far steeper pace than revenue, I think it's reasonable to say that IonQ's acquisitions haven't yet been accretive to the business. As a result, the company is racking up lots of losses.

The billion-dollar question remains: If IonQ's revenue growth is augmented by acquisitions and the company's expenses are mounting, how does the balance sheet feature billions in cash?

The very last line item on IonQ's statement of cash flow reveals the answer. Buried in the company's latest 10Q filing, investors will see that IonQ has issued $2.4 billion to fund its acquisitions.

About a month ago, IonQ completed a $2 billion equity offering. Prior to that, the company raised $358 million through an "at the market" (ATM) offering, as well as a subsequent $977 million in a separate stock deal.

The theme here is clear: IonQ continues to tap the capital markets to fund its operations. Management understands that the stock is trading for a premium and is therefore taking advantage of IonQ's frothy valuation by issuing stock at elevated levels to raise large sums of cash.

Is IonQ stock a good buy right now?

The irony here is that, despite carrying $3.5 billion in total liquidity, IonQ's current burn rate is so large that this capital only has a runway of about 28 months. The only way these funds won't be depleted quickly is if IonQ begins generating significantly higher revenue and turning a profit.

I see this as highly unlikely. IonQ has spent approximately $2.5 billion on acquisitions over the last year -- only to generate tens of millions in incremental revenue at this time. Even if revenue continues to gradually increase, thanks to the acquisitions, I'm skeptical that IonQ will integrate these new businesses at a swift enough pace to recognize significant synergies and cash savings.

Given the amount of capital IonQ has already deployed toward acquisitions -- funded by continuous equity offerings and diluting shareholders -- in combination with the company's current cash burn, I don't think management has been efficient at capital allocation.

In my view, it's only a matter of time before the investment community wakes up and realizes the financial engineering that IonQ is employing. Subsequently, enthusiasm around IonQ's growth prospects and its actual operational progress in the quantum AI race could wane.

For this reason, I don't think the company's $3.5 billion balance sheet should play into the idea of a positive investment thesis. Should investor sentiment begin to shift toward a bearish narrative, IonQ stock could plummet -- leaving those who buy the stock now, as management continues issuing shares, holding the bag at an inopportune time.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.