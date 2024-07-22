How to Invest $50k the Smart Way

Congratulations if you’ve worked hard and managed to save up $50,000 — this is a significant amount of money. If invested wisely, this money can help you build wealth and secure your financial future.

In this article, we’ll explore five smart ways to invest your $50,000 and make it work for you.

Hint: it is not buying a Ferrari.

What is an investment?

Before we dive into the best ways to invest your $50,000, it’s essential to understand what an investment is. An investment is an asset or item acquired to generate income or appreciation. In other words, when you invest your money, you expect it to produce cash flow, such as dividends, regularly and grow in value over time.

It’s important to note that not everything you spend money on is an investment. For example, your car is not an investment because it loses value when you drive it off the lot. Similarly, while it may appreciate in value, your house is not an investment unless it’s generating income for you.

Check out Investor.gov’s compound interest calculator.

Invest in stocks with asymmetric upside

One of the best ways to invest your $50,000 is by putting it into stocks. But what stocks? I would recommend publicly traded companies with the potential to become future industry leaders. Instead of investing in mutual funds or index funds, which typically earn around 6-7% annually, consider investing in companies with asymmetric upside of 1,000% or more.

To do this, divide your $50,000 into 50 investments of approximately $1,000 each. Research and identify companies that you believe represent the future of their industries. For example, companies in AI, robotics, or other emerging technologies. By investing in these “moonshot” companies, you’re taking on asymmetric risk. While you could lose your entire investment, you also have the potential for significant gains if even a few of these companies succeed.

Here is a great resource on how to research investments.

Buy an existing business

Another smart way to invest $50,000 is by purchasing an existing business. Currently, 86% of businesses go unsold, and many of them are owned by baby boomers nearing retirement age. This presents an opportunity to acquire a business that could generate substantial profits.

Look for businesses in the $50,000 to $500,000 price range, as more prominent investors often overlook these. By leveraging your $50,000, you may be able to buy a business. These businesses could generate hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars in annual profits.

Invest in commercial real estate

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need millions of dollars to get started in commercial real estate. In fact, with $50,000, you can make a significant investment in this lucrative market.

One strategy is looking for empty commercial buildings that are not generating revenue. The value of these properties is often directly proportional to the cash flow they produce. Finding a tenant for the property can potentially double its value before even purchasing it.

This increased value may allow you to secure financing from a bank with a much smaller down payment than the typical 50%.

Invest in residential real estate

Residential real estate is another excellent option for investing your $50,000. With a 20% down payment, you can purchase a property with a 25% return on investment (ROI).

Over a 20-year year, your initial $50,000 investment could grow to $4.3 million.

Invest in mentorship

Finally, consider investing in mentorship. Surrounding yourself with successful individuals who have already achieved the goals you aspire to can be one of the most valuable investments you make. Mentees are promoted five times more often than those without mentors, according to Forbes.

While spending $10,000, $25,000, or even $50,000 on mentorship may feel counterintuitive, the returns can be substantial. Mentors can provide you with shortcuts, connections, and knowledge. While not an ‘asset,’ mentorship can help you achieve your financial goals.

In sum, if you have $50,000 to invest, consider these five innovative options:

investing in stocks with asymmetric upside,

buying an existing business,

investing in commercial real estate,

investing in residential real estate,

and investing in mentorship.

You can put your money to work and build a more secure financial future with some research and hard work.

Why diversification is smart

The five investment options mentioned above can be lucrative. However, you still need to keep diversification in mind. Diversification involves spreading your investments across different asset classes, sectors, and geographic regions.

By diversifying your $50,000 investment, you can balance your portfolio’s risk and reward. For example, you might allocate some of your funds to stable, income-generating investments. These investments could include bonds or dividend-paying stocks. At the same time, you can invest in another portion of higher-risk, higher-potential-return options. These might consist of individual stocks or real estate.

Additionally, diversification within each asset class should be considered. When investing in stocks, for instance, spread your investments across different sectors. You do not want to put all your eggs in one basket. This helps to mitigate the impact of any single stock or sector underperforming.

Geographic diversification is also important, as it can help protect your portfolio from regional economic downturns. Consider investing in international markets or companies with global operations. Diversification will limit your exposure to any one country’s economic conditions.

Remember, diversification does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. That being said, it can help manage risk and increase the stability of your investment portfolio over time.

As with any investment strategy, conducting thorough research and consulting with a financial professional is smart. Professionals can find the best diversification approach for your unique circumstances and goals.

Frequently asked questions

Q: What is the difference between an investment and a regular purchase?

A: An investment is an asset or item acquired with the expectation that it will generate income or appreciate in value over time. A regular purchase, such as a car or a house you live in, is not considered an investment unless it’s generating income for you.

Q: Why should I invest in individual stocks instead of mutual funds or index funds?

A: Investing in individual stocks with the potential for asymmetric upside can lead to much higher returns than the typical 6-7% annual returns of mutual funds or index funds. However, this strategy also involves higher risk, as you could lose your entire investment in a particular stock.

Q: How can I find businesses to purchase with my $50,000 investment?

A: Look for businesses in the $50,000 to $500,000 price range, as larger investors often overlook these. Research businesses owned by baby boomers nearing retirement age, as many of these businesses go unsold.

Q: How can I invest in commercial real estate with only $50,000?

A: One strategy is to find empty commercial buildings not generating revenue. Finding a tenant for the property can potentially double its value before purchasing it, allowing you to secure financing from a bank with a smaller down payment.

Q: What kind of return can I expect from investing in residential real estate?

A: With a 20% down payment, you can purchase a property with a 25% return on investment (ROI). Over 20 years, your initial $50,000 investment could grow to $4.3 million.

Q: Why should I invest in mentorship?

A: Investing in mentorship can provide shortcuts, connections, and knowledge that can help you multiply your investments and achieve your financial goals more quickly. According to Forbes, mentees are promoted five times more often than those without mentors.

Q: How can I determine the best investment options for my goals and risk tolerance?

A: Carefully research and select investments that align with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Consider consulting with a financial advisor or experienced investor to help you make informed decisions and create a diversified investment portfolio.

The post How to Invest $50k the Smart Way appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.