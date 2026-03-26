How I'd Invest $10,000 in AI Stocks Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia and Broadcom are offering incredible computing unit options.

Microsoft is well off its all-time highs.

Nebius has massive growth ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

If you're starting off investing, it can be a bit intimidating to create a portfolio that gives you exposure to some of the biggest investment trends. Right now, there isn't a trend much bigger than artificial intelligence (AI) investing, and even though the market is in a bit of a lull due to geopolitical instability, I think these stocks make for an excellent starting point.

If I had to start my portfolio over, these five stocks would be the first I'd invest in right now, as they are the most compelling buys with the biggest upside.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is at the top of nearly every AI investing list for a good reason; it's hands-down one of the best ways to invest in AI.

Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs), which are incredibly powerful computing units that have been widely deployed to train and run AI models. Despite posting massive growth over the past few years, it isn't slowing down yet. During its most recent quarter, Nvidia posted 73% revenue growth, and expects another 77% growth in its next quarter. By the end of 2027, it expects that its two flagship GPUs will generate $1 trillion in lifetime sales.

That's huge growth from the market leader, and with how dominant and widespread Nvidia's ecosystem is, it's the best AI stock to build a portfolio on.

Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is the up-and-comer in the AI computing world. Its custom AI chips are taking a more specialized approach than Nvidia's GPUs, and are expected to deliver even greater growth than Nvidia over the next few years. By the end of 2027, it expects its custom AI chip business to generate $100 billion in sales.

While we don't know exactly how much sales for these chips were, we know that the division they are housed in had total sales of $8.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ended Feb. 1). At a minimum, that means sales of these products should triple by the end of 2027, leading to huge growth for Broadcom.

This makes it a great way to invest in the AI build-out without putting all your eggs in the Nvidia basket.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is a major player in the chip realm. It's the world's largest chip foundry by revenue and makes a massive amount of chips for both Nvidia and Broadcom. TSMC is a neutral player in this space, as it is just a fabrication facility and doesn't care who wins as long as AI spending by hyperscalers continues to grow.

While TSMC may not produce the upside of Nvidia and Broadcom, it's also a bit safer because it just needs AI spending to stay elevated, something many project will continue to rise through 2030.

Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an AI hyperscaler and is spending big to build out its AI computing resources. However, it's also making a ton of money from this by renting out excess computing capacity through its cloud computing platform, Azure. Azure saw revenue growth of 39% in its most recent quarter, showcasing monster demand for this product.

Despite the strength of Microsoft's current business, the stock is down around 30% from its all-time high. So, not only is Microsoft a great long-term AI investment, but it's also a rare buying opportunity for one of the top stocks in the market.

Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is by far the smallest company on this list, but it has the most upside. It's an AI-focused cloud computing company that has partnered with Nvidia to provide its clients with the best products available. This has made it a popular partner for many AI hyperscalers, alongside AI start-ups and individual developers.

Few companies in the entire market can match the growth Nebius expects to deliver. At the end of 2026, Nebius should have an annual run rate of $7 billion to $9 billion, up from the $1.25 billion at the end of 2025. That's monster growth in a short time frame, and if AI demand keeps up, don't be surprised if you see more jaw-dropping growth figures like that in 2027 and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Microsoft, Nebius Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.