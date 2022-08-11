How I Earn Free Target Gift Cards

With close to 2,000 stores across the United States, it's no wonder why Target is such a popular place to shop. But Target trips can get expensive if you're not careful. One way to spend less is using gift cards to pay for purchases. Find out how to earn free Target gift cards.

My closest Target store is about three miles from my home. While this is very convenient, it can also be bad news for my wallet. I tend to stop there more than I need to, meaning I buy things I don't really need.

One thing that has helped me minimize unnecessary trips to the store is going in with a plan. I use the Target mobile app to see what's on sale and organize my shopping list. I can even make a note of what aisle certain items are in to save myself time while shopping.

But I also use the mobile app to maximize the rewards I get from the Target Circle Rewards program. This program is free to join, and it offers many benefits.

How to use the Target Circle Rewards program to your advantage

As a Target Circle Rewards member, you can do the following:

Earn 1% back on your spending

Clip Target Circle offers to get money saving-discounts

You can enter your phone number at check-out or scan your loyalty card in the mobile app to use these benefits while shopping in-store.

But did you know that you can also earn free Target gift cards? Doing this could help you keep more money in your bank account while still doing your shopping.

How to earn free Target gift cards

Here's how to earn free gift cards. Open the mobile app and go into the Target Circle Offers section. This is where you'll find deals, coupons, and offers that you can clip. I regularly find gift card offers here.

If you see a gift card offer, clip it and then follow the instructions to earn a gift card.

For example, in my app, I see the following offer: "Free $15 gift card if you spend $50 on select household essential purchases."

Once I clip the offer, if I meet the spending requirements, I'll be able to earn a free $15 gift card. I can use the gift card on my next shopping trip, effectively making my next Target bill $15 cheaper. Over time, these gift card savings can add up.



Don't forget to check the mobile app often because new gift card offers pop up from time to time.

Are Target's free gift card offers a good deal?

Earning free gift cards can be a smart money move. If you're already planning to buy eligible products, this is an excellent way to earn free money to spend on future purchases.

Just be cautious not to be tempted to spend money on things you don't need just to earn a reward.

It's always best to stick to your budget -- otherwise, you may make poor spending decisions and fall into costly credit card debt.

Review our personal finance resources if you're looking for additional ways to save money and spend less while shopping for your everyday essentials.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.