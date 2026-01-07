How HRL Is Evolving Its Portfolio to Meet Consumer Value Needs?

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) continues to refine its product portfolio as it adapts to shifting consumer preferences around value, convenience and protein-forward meals. The company expanded its HORMEL MARY KITCHEN brand with the launch of two new skillet meal varieties, aimed at delivering comforting flavors while simplifying mealtime. The products are now available at select retailers nationwide and target busy households seeking convenient, satisfying options.

The additions build on the brand’s long-standing presence in the hash category, offering hearty ingredients and bold flavor profiles that can be enjoyed across multiple occasions. Both skillet varieties are intended to work as standalone meals or as versatile components in other dishes, making them suitable for weeknight dinners or casual gatherings.

The Chorizo Skillet delivers a smoky, slightly tangy profile made with diced potatoes and pork, providing 14 grams of protein per serving. The Southwest Style Skillet offers a Tex-Mex-inspired flavor combination featuring potatoes, beef and pork, along with peppers and onions, and contains 12 grams of protein per serving. Both varieties are suited for simple skillet preparation and adaptable use in other meals or leftovers.

With these new offerings, Hormel Foods continues to focus on creating meals that balance comfort, flavor and ease of preparation, reinforcing the HORMEL MARY KITCHEN brand’s role as a convenient solution for modern mealtimes. The launch aligns with the company’s broader strategy of building on the protein-centric portfolio and driving growth through value-added innovation across retail and foodservice channels. Hormel Foods’ balanced portfolio, strong brand positions and ongoing efficiency initiatives are intended to support margins while addressing a value-conscious consumer environment. The initiative also reflects management’s focus on execution in core categories, as consumer purchasing decisions remain value-driven.

Hormel Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 4.2% in the past month compared with the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 2.5% and 0.4%, respectively. HRL has also underperformed the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.9% during the same period.

HRL Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is Hormel Foods a Value Play Stock?

Hormel Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.42 compared with the industry average of 12.16. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

HRL Valuation Picture



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Better-Ranked Stocks

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) produces, markets and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers and mini-cukes in North America. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Village Farms delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 155.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Village Farms’ current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 165.6% from the prior-year levels.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.