Key Points

Combined, Disney+ and Hulu (excluding Hulu Live TV) saw operating income soar ninefold in fiscal 2025.

Scale is extremely important for streamers, as these companies can leverage huge content costs against higher revenues and subscribers.

If Disney can even partially close the operating margin gap with Netflix, the streaming segment’s bottom line has plenty of upside.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) can be considered a late entrant to the streaming trend. Its flagship Disney+ platform wasn't launched until November 2019, more than a decade after Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) introduced streaming in the U.S. Disney's delay was understandable, given that it has legacy cable-TV networks, which used to be very lucrative, to manage.

These days, however, the House of Mouse is making substantial progress with its direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations, particularly on the bottom line. How high can Disney's streaming profit go?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Streaming is now a material earnings contributor

Within Disney's entertainment division, its DTC streaming segment includes Disney+ and Hulu (excluding Hulu Live TV). These services combined to bring in $1.3 billion in operating income in fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 27, 2025), up about ninefold from the prior year. And in first-quarter 2026 (ended Dec. 27, 2025), operating income soared 72% year over year to $450 million.

These numbers show the incredible progress that has been made. The company's streaming operations were losing massive amounts of money less than three years ago.

Investors have every reason to be optimistic as we look ahead. According to management's estimates, DTC's operating margin is projected to be 10% in fiscal 2026, which would lead to a surge in operating income.

On an annualized basis, the entertainment DTC segment brought in $21.4 billion in revenue in the latest fiscal quarter. This consists primarily of subscription fees, with a smaller sum coming from ad sales. Based on the leadership team's forecast, Disney would report $2.1 billion in DTC operating income in fiscal 2026, up 62% year over year.

Trying to catch up to Netflix

More subscribers lead to higher revenue and greater scale. This trend supports a cost advantage, as fixed content expenses can be spread out over a much bigger sales base. This is precisely what has benefited Netflix over the years. Netflix reported a fantastic operating margin of 29.5% in 2025. It's looking to raise that to 31.5% in 2026. Clearly, Disney is extremely far behind.

But it's unreasonable to believe that the House of Mouse's entertainment DTC platforms can approach a 20% operating margin in five years, which is still much lower than Netflix. Assuming revenue increases at a compound annual rate of 10% between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2030, and operating income comes in at $6.3 billion, that's a monumental 388% gain in five years.

It's obviously difficult to make an accurate prediction. Increases in content spending, competition for attention and new members, and operational prowess are all critical factors to consider. Nonetheless, Disney's trajectory has been impressive, indicating much higher streaming profits in the future. This can potentially propel the entertainment stock.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 29, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.