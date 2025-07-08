How HBM Memory Chip Dethroned Samsung in the AI Race

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU, published by Hedder.

Samsung Electronics Co., a titan of the technology world, just saw its operating profit plummet by 56%, a shocking result that wiped billions from its bottom line. The culprit wasn’t slumping smartphone sales or a weak TV market. The crisis stems from its failure to lead in a highly specialized, yet absolutely critical, component for the artificial intelligence revolution: High-Bandwidth Memory, or HBM.

Samsung’s stumble, and the corresponding triumph of its rival SK Hynix Inc., reveals how the AI boom is creating new winners and losers across the entire semiconductor supply chain. While all eyes are on the GPUs that act as the brains of AI, the race is just as fierce for the specialized memory that serves as their ultra-fast nervous system.

What is HBM and Why Does It Matter for AI?

Think of a standard computer's memory (RAM) as a library where a processor goes to check out one book at a time. For the massive calculations needed to train and run AI models like ChatGPT, this is far too slow. AI accelerators, like those from Nvidia Corp., are like a team of thousands of researchers needing to read millions of books simultaneously. HBM solves this by stacking memory chips vertically, creating an ultra-wide, multi-lane superhighway for data to travel between the memory and the processor.

This high bandwidth is not just a nice-to-have; it's essential. Modern AI models have outgrown single chips and require massive clusters of GPUs working in perfect harmony. If the memory can't feed the processors data fast enough, the expensive GPUs sit idle, and the entire system grinds to a halt. As a Goldman Sachs report noted, the growing gap between processing speed and data delivery has made these interconnects a critical challenge. For AI, HBM is the indispensable solution to that bottleneck.

Who Makes HBM?

The market for this critical component is an oligopoly dominated by just three South Korean and American players: SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron.

For years, Samsung was the dominant force in memory chips. But in the race for the latest generations of HBM needed for AI, it has been decisively overtaken. According to a recent Bernstein estimate, SK Hynix now commands a dominant 57% of the HBM market, with Samsung falling to 27% and Micron holding 16%.

How Did SK Hynix Take the Lead?

SK Hynix’s success stems from a strategic bet and a deep partnership with the undisputed king of AI chips, Nvidia. Hynix focused its resources on developing the specific HBM products—first HBM3, and now HBM3E—that were essential for Nvidia's wildly successful H100 and new Blackwell AI accelerators. By becoming the primary, trusted supplier for the most in-demand chips in the world, SK Hynix effectively locked in its market leadership.

The company has continued to press its advantage. In recent months, it shipped the world's first samples of 12-layer HBM4, the next-generation memory, to customers ahead of schedule, aligning itself with Nvidia’s future "Rubin" GPU architecture.

Why Is Samsung Stumbling?

Samsung’s current crisis is rooted in its failure to get its latest 12-layer HBM3E chips certified by Nvidia. This validation is the golden ticket required to sell memory into the lucrative AI data center market. The delay has allowed SK Hynix and a rapidly advancing Micron to capture the market for the current generation of accelerators.

This misstep is a major blow. In its latest earnings report, Samsung was forced to take a one-time inventory writedown on unsold AI chips, a direct result of being shut out of the top-tier market. While the company has secured some orders from Nvidia's rival, AMD, it’s a much smaller prize. The head of Samsung’s chip division has publicly pledged not to repeat the mistake with HBM4, but the damage for the current cycle is already done.

What's at Stake in the Memory Race?

The market for HBM is exploding. The insatiable demand for AI is fueling a data center buildout that some analysts project will require nearly $7 trillion in infrastructure investment by 2030. Hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon are collectively spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI capital expenditures, and a significant portion of that flows to the memory that complements the GPUs.

The success of HBM suppliers is now directly tied to their ability to align with the product roadmaps of the dominant AI accelerator designers. Samsung's recent profit collapse demonstrates that in the high-stakes, fast-moving AI supply chain, falling even one step behind can have immediate and devastating financial consequences.

