How Is Hasbro’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) stands as a powerhouse in the global toy and entertainment industry, commanding a market cap of $8.6 billion and a portfolio of legendary brands such as Monopoly, Transformers, Nerf, and Play-Doh. Headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company seamlessly blends consumer products, digital gaming, and media entertainment, extending its influence far beyond traditional toys.

Companies valued between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and Hasbro fits the label perfectly. Hasbro continues to harness brand equity, innovation, and digital evolution to sustain growth. With a sharp focus on franchise expansion and immersive entertainment, the company remains at the forefront of an ever-evolving industry, bridging nostalgia with modern play experiences.

Despite its strengths, the company has slipped 15.4% from its 52-week high of $73.46, achieved on Oct. 1. But, it has climbed 11.1% over the past three months, significantly outpacing the broader Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 11.1% decrease over the same time frame.

HAS has gained 10.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLY’s 9.3% returns. Yet, over the past six months, shares of HAS dipped 14.8% compared to XLY’s nearly marginal gains over the same time frame.

Hasbro has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early March but has recently climbed up its 50-day moving average.

​On Feb. 20, Hasbro shares popped 13% after announcing its fourth-quarter financial results, with revenue of $1.1 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.03 billion. Adjusted EPS was $0.46, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company achieved an adjusted operating margin of 5.4%, reflecting improved profitability and a favorable tax rate.

Hasbro projects modest revenue growth for 2025 and plans to implement a new strategic growth plan aimed at achieving mid-single-digit annual revenue growth through 2027, focusing on cost-cutting measures and expanding its customer base.

Hasbro has outperformed its rival, Mattel, Inc.’s (MAT) 1.3% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Despite Hasbro’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $76.70 suggests a 23.4% premium to its prevailing price levels.

