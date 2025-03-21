How a Grocery List App Helped My Marriage

Here’s how things typically work in my household: I plan the meals each week and my husband cooks. Shopping for the ingredients is left to the person with the most time or energy. I used to write our grocery list on a notepad. But if my husband went to the store, or I forgot the list at home, it became useless. Not to mention that I felt like the burden of making the list fell solely on me.

Why a grocery list app was a game changer

To solve our problem, we decided to try a grocery list app, and it was a total upgrade. We could make and share multiple lists, and add items. Because everything was on our smartphones, it didn’t matter who got stuck with the weekly grocery shop — we always had our list.

Grocery list apps like Bring!, AnyList, Out of Milk and OurGroceries have free versions for iOS and Android users. They sync in real time and are easy to share with other household members, friends or roommates.

Most offer a premium version, which removes ads, or puts you at the front of the customer service line if you have a problem. But the free versions are pretty good and offer a ton of features.

We settled on AnyList because it was free and seemed easy to use. I wasn’t necessarily surprised by the functionality of this grocery list app. But, as the app became more integrated into our meal planning and grocery shopping routine, what caught me off guard was how it began to make other aspects of my marriage better.

“Apps can become powerful tools for building trust, balancing workloads and fostering financial well-being in the home,” Maureen Kelley, a certified financial therapist based in Denver, Colorado, said in an email interview.

It kept us organized

The ability to make and store multiple lists in one place is really helpful. Right now, we have grocery lists for Aldi and Costco, and a separate list of things we need for an upcoming family vacation.

Most grocery list apps use “smart categorization” to group similar items. Keeping produce, dairy, meat, frozen food and pantry staples together makes in-store shopping really convenient. No more zigzagging across the store as you work your way down a paper list. I can also see which items I might want to buy in bulk, or spot overlapping ingredients.

Another benefit? You can create your own categories if the app-generated ones don’t quite fit your needs. For example, our vacation list has a “beach” category that includes sunscreen and beach toys.

It let us share the work of keeping our family fed

One of the first things I noticed after making the switch to a grocery list app is that it spread out the responsibility for list-making. If my husband used up the last of the milk, he could easily add it to the list. The mental load of remembering what we had and what we needed no longer fell all on me.

Kelley defines the mental load as “the invisible burden of organizing, planning and remembering household tasks.” She said grocery shopping is a perfect example.

“It's not just buying food — it's meal planning, budgeting, remembering preferences and anticipating needs,” Kelley said. “Over time, this mental burden can make the primary planner feel undervalued or overwhelmed, while the other partner may feel left out or uncertain about how to contribute.”

Some of the smaller annoyances were also gone. I was no longer getting multiple phone calls from my husband asking which item to buy, because he had the list and helped create it.

It helped us save money at the grocery store

There have been times in our marriage where every penny counted and going to the grocery store was a stressful event. It even feels like that now, with rising costs chipping away at any extra money we might have in our budget.

“With prices on groceries having skyrocketed over the past few years, grocery apps help avoid one of the sneakiest budget-killers in family life: waste from duplicate purchases,” James Moore, deal expert at Savings.com, said in an email interview.

Out of Milk offers a pantry inventory feature. You can scan the barcodes of items in your pantry and mark if items are low. This kind of functionality can “help avoid costly accidental overstocks on eggs, meat and other expensive ingredients,” Moore says.

It’s a lot easier to take stock of your pantry when you have someone else to help. As we’re building our list each week, I call out items we need for our recipes while my husband checks the pantry to see if we have the item. The joint effort makes taking inventory less tedious.

We’ve also switched to store brands, when possible, to save money on groceries. The app lets you write details, such as your preferred brand, size and amount. Some apps, including OurGroceries, even allow you to take pictures of exact items you want, which is sure to cut down on those phone calls from the grocery store.

More than just a grocery list

I never thought switching to a grocery list app would have any sort of impact on my marriage. I was focused solely on convenience. But, there were added benefits these apps don’t advertise: happier moments. I’m less resentful about having to do all the list-making myself, and he’s empowered to add to the list whenever he wants. We’re more likely to stay on budget and share the work of keeping our pantry and fridge stocked.

The process of meal planning and prepping is also more collaborative.

“By turning grocery shopping into a shared responsibility with clear communication and thoughtful planning, couples can reduce stress, improve collaboration and align their food spending with long-term financial goals,” Kelley said.

