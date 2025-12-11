How Good Has Etsy Stock Actually Been?

Key Points

Etsy was once one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street, with shares rising nearly 2,200% in the five years leading up to their peak.

Weaker fundamental performance has resulted in disappointing returns for investors recently.

Gross merchandise sales continue declining at the same time as margins compress.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy ›

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon is without question the dominant force, with its massive selection and sprawling logistics footprint. However, Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) has found its place in the industry. It's a top choice for those consumers searching for unique, vintage, and handcrafted items.

Before investors consider buying this e-commerce stock, though, it's a smart move to take a closer look at Etsy's performance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Etsy shares have taken a turn for the worse

During the five-year stretch leading up to their peak, Etsy shares skyrocketed 2,160%. This was one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street.

It's been hard to watch since then, though. In the past five years, the stock has tanked 66% (as of Dec. 9). In the past one- and three-year periods, investors would've also lost money owning the business. That's very discouraging.

The S&P 500 has performed drastically better. The closely watched benchmark has produced a total return of 99% in the trailing five years. It has generated a positive total return in the past 12 and 36 months as well, running circles around Etsy.

Are Etsy's best days behind it?

Etsy's business was firing on all cylinders in the years before 2020. And the COVID-19 pandemic simply supercharged growth, as shoppers gravitated toward digital commerce at the expense of brick-and-mortar retail. Most observers would have agreed that Etsy looked like a solid business. All key metrics were trending in the right direction. The base of active buyers and sellers was expanding rapidly. It was very profitable and generating loads of free cash flow. And it benefits from a powerful network effect.

But it's been a completely different story in the past couple of years, as the fundamentals weakened dramatically. The company is struggling to grow. Gross merchandise sales on the Etsy marketplace totaled $2.4 billion in the third quarter (ended Sept. 30), down 2.4% year over year. And the operating margin of 12.2% is lower than in the same period of 2021. Etsy's costs are rising while activity on its marketplace is under pressure.

At the same time, the domestic e-commerce industry overall has done well. Total sales have steadily climbed in recent years. So, what's happening with Etsy can be a cause for concern. Maybe the discretionary nature of the platform is now a weakness as consumers are discerning with their spending.

On the one hand, the stock is reasonably valued, as it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. On the other hand, the market might be signaling that it has lost hope in the business. This pessimistic view might be warranted.

Should you invest $1,000 in Etsy right now?

Before you buy stock in Etsy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Etsy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.